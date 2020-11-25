Raw Video: Alex Volokhov Steep & Deep in Nelson, British Columbia

|After breaking my wrist this summer, I was more than stoked to get in a few laps at home this season. Nothing crazy, just pure simple trail riding on some of my favorite runs in the world. Steep and deep at its finest. P.S. Don't come here, it sucks. - A.V.
Alex rides FSA Gradient Bar, Stem, and Cranks. GRID rims, and the Afterburner Seatpost complete this slayer of dirt's weapon of choice. FSA's Pro Shop is in action featuring all these great components and more, at 20% off retail through Dec 3.Full Speed Ahead's ProShop Holiday Sale"Slayers Of Dirt" - @FSA_MTB Instagram
1 Comment
Post a Comment