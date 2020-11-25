Raw Video: Alex Volokhov Steep & Deep in Nelson, British Columbia

Nov 25, 2020
by FSA-MTB  


bigquotesAfter breaking my wrist this summer, I was more than stoked to get in a few laps at home this season. Nothing crazy, just pure simple trail riding on some of my favorite runs in the world. Steep and deep at its finest. P.S. Don't come here, it sucks. - A.V.


Whip
Euro


Alex rides FSA Gradient Bar, Stem, and Cranks. GRID rims, and the Afterburner Seatpost complete this slayer of dirt's weapon of choice. FSA's Pro Shop is in action featuring all these great components and more, at 20% off retail through Dec 3.


Full Speed Ahead's ProShop Holiday Sale
"Slayers Of Dirt" - @FSA_MTB Instagram

Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Fsa Alex Volokhov


1 Comment

  1 0
 Now that's a way to market a holiday sale.

Post a Comment



