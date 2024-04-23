RAW Video: Bas Van Steenbergen Rides Big White in 'Bas Knows Best'

Apr 22, 2024
by bikebigwhite  

Press Release: Big White

Bas van Steenbergen mixes steeze with flow in this raw edit to beautifully showcase some of the trails (and creative 'Bas' lines) at Big White Bike Park. Riding conditions were flawless with fresh trails sculpted by our talented trail crew and some rain the day prior creating tacky dirt dreams are made of. The goal was simple - create a mini-shreddit that gets you stoked for bike park season!

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

Bike Big White was built for riders by riders and features some of North America’s most technical, best lift-accessed mountain biking. The park hosts 19 world-class gravity-fed trails that range from rolling greens, flowy blues, technical and big air blacks - Bike Big White has something for every level of rider.

Only 45 minutes from Kelowna and the Kelowna International airport (YLW) along the beautiful Hwy 33, Bike Big White is easily accessible to everyone.

Bike Big White opens for summer operations June 27.

Filmed By | Harrison Mendel & David Peacock
Photographer | Andrew Jay
Rider | Bas van Steenbergen
Location | Big White, Kelowna, BC


Early Bird Bike Season Passes On Sale Now

Regions in Article
Big White Ski Resort

Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Bas Van Steenbergen


Author Info:
bikebigwhite avatar

Member since Sep 29, 2016
26 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Pole Bicycles Has Filed for Bankruptcy
62785 views
Kona Bicycles' Parent Company Appoints New CFO, Intends to Sell Brand
62092 views
First Ride: The Sub-$600 RockShox Domain and Psylo Forks
45720 views
Randoms Round 3: Dario's Treasures
40803 views
Pinkbike's DH Fantasy League: Get Your Team On The Line - Fort William is in TWO WEEKS!
37679 views
Randoms Round 1 - Sea Otter 2024
36646 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Araxá XC World Cup 2024
36587 views
Spotted: Frameworks Racing DH Bike with Electronic Fox Shock & Unreleased Enve Rims
35908 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

3 Comments
  • 1 0
 That was highly enjoyable. What bike is that, by the way?
  • 1 0
 A silver one...
  • 1 0
 Stud muffin.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.042595
Mobile Version of Website