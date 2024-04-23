RAW Video: Bas Van Steenbergen Rides Big White in 'Bas Knows Best'

Press Release: Big White

Bas van Steenbergen mixes steeze with flow in this raw edit to beautifully showcase some of the trails (and creative 'Bas' lines) at Big White Bike Park. Riding conditions were flawless with fresh trails sculpted by our talented trail crew and some rain the day prior creating tacky dirt dreams are made of. The goal was simple - create a mini-shreddit that gets you stoked for bike park season!Bike Big White was built for riders by riders and features some of North America’s most technical, best lift-accessed mountain biking. The park hosts 19 world-class gravity-fed trails that range from rolling greens, flowy blues, technical and big air blacks - Bike Big White has something for every level of rider.Only 45 minutes from Kelowna and the Kelowna International airport (YLW) along the beautiful Hwy 33, Bike Big White is easily accessible to everyone.Bike Big White opens for summer operationsHarrison Mendel & David PeacockAndrew JayBas van SteenbergenBig White, Kelowna, BC