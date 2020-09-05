Raw Video: Russian Freerider Hits Bike Park Gaps

Sep 5, 2020
by Petr Vinokurov  

I am glad to present you another movie from Sochi in my favourite Raw format. One of the best places for mountain biking in Russia is the bike park in Krasnaya Polyana. This year we got some fresh new red trails built from scratch. Woods here resemble jungle greatly, with dense canopy and rich understory. Most tracks are shadowed from the sun, so we had to put an extra effort to make shots with decent lighting.

After sending a large drop across the green track, I was looking for new places to build something more impressive. So far, we have not been able to locate a decent spot for large gaps, but I believe this is temporary. Good things come to those who wait!






Many thanks to the Reverse Components. Without them, I would not have been able to ride every day, progress and move forward. And of course shoot new videos!

My instagram Petr Vinokurov

Photo: Yuri Shumeiko
Video: Dmitry Simakov

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 He's obviously Russian to get somewhere
  • 1 0
 Awesome skills! Good to see our Russian bro's shredding.
  • 1 0
 Nice cut! We need more Russian raw here

