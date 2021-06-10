Raw Video: Carnage from Practice - World Cup DH Leogang 2021

Jun 10, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Some heavy hits. The world's best make us think it's going to be pretty tricky to have a clean run on this track.

Videos Raw Video DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


27 Comments

  • 26 0
 WouaWouaWoua.. WouaWouaWOUA.. Wouaaaaaaaaaaa
  • 2 0
 Came here to say same.
  • 1 0
 Is that the sound you make while walking through the Longhorn with a fresh beer on a Friday night ?
  • 6 0
 Do you think these riders take their bikes back to the mechanic tents and "JRA" their mechanics?
  • 6 1
 Yeah such an easy track, can’t believe they’ve included this in the World Cup, so numbed down, I could ride this track easily….
  • 6 0
 It's not even Friday.
  • 4 0
 Wonder how many got splinters in their fingers….
  • 3 1
 At what point does it become a legit concern nobody can pull a clean run.... In practice.... this doesn't look inspiring for race day....
  • 1 0
 Last years world champs on the same course springs to mind....
  • 3 0
 That dude at 1:31 is an animal
  • 3 0
 I think they going to need a bigger pad
  • 3 0
 Geez... bikes are dangerous...
  • 2 0
 Have to be the most crashed section on any wc corse and it’s a Damm bike park
  • 2 0
 In Leogang, you do not take bike for ride. Bike take you for ride! - said with thick Russian accent.
  • 1 0
 “Oohhh enculer…..” y’en a qui viennent bien du sud. On se croirait dans les Pyrénées con…
  • 2 0
 Pas de ça dans les Pyrénées, c'est les barbares du Sud ça Est !
  • 3 0
 wa wa waaaaaa wa.
  • 1 0
 I'm French! Why do you think I have this outrageous accent, you silly king-a?!
  • 2 0
 Those drones sound like Cylon raiders. #BSG
  • 2 0
 Le-Oooo-gang
  • 1 0
 I counted roughly 23 crashes, that's insane
  • 1 0
 Second clip of root/ stump section : Feature Unlocked
  • 1 0
 Nothing like watching the best getting munted
  • 2 3
 So does this give more proof to the arguement that it isn't the bike, it's the rider? I see crashing Commencal, Trek, Kona...
  • 1 0
 2:44: steeziest save. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 no doubt
  • 1 0
 Friday fails entry’s

