Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Raw Video: Carnage from Practice - World Cup DH Leogang 2021
Jun 10, 2021
by
Sarah Moore





Some heavy hits. The world's best make us think it's going to be pretty tricky to have a clean run on this track.
27 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
26
0
yoannbarelli
(1 hours ago)
WouaWouaWoua.. WouaWouaWOUA.. Wouaaaaaaaaaaa
[Reply]
2
0
suspended-flesh
(42 mins ago)
Came here to say same.
[Reply]
1
0
glenno
(32 mins ago)
Is that the sound you make while walking through the Longhorn with a fresh beer on a Friday night ?
[Reply]
6
0
dirtworks911
(1 hours ago)
Do you think these riders take their bikes back to the mechanic tents and "JRA" their mechanics?
[Reply]
6
1
enduroNZ
(34 mins ago)
Yeah such an easy track, can’t believe they’ve included this in the World Cup, so numbed down, I could ride this track easily….
[Reply]
6
0
nzandyb
(1 hours ago)
It's not even Friday.
[Reply]
4
0
KK11
(1 hours ago)
Wonder how many got splinters in their fingers….
[Reply]
3
1
OlSkoolJake
(33 mins ago)
At what point does it become a legit concern nobody can pull a clean run.... In practice.... this doesn't look inspiring for race day....
[Reply]
1
0
JNZ
(23 mins ago)
Last years world champs on the same course springs to mind....
[Reply]
3
0
kdstones
(56 mins ago)
That dude at 1:31 is an animal
[Reply]
3
0
ozfrenchie
(34 mins ago)
I think they going to need a bigger pad
[Reply]
3
0
cpscotti
(53 mins ago)
Geez... bikes are dangerous...
[Reply]
2
0
thelastrun
(42 mins ago)
Have to be the most crashed section on any wc corse and it’s a Damm bike park
[Reply]
2
0
RBalicious
(37 mins ago)
In Leogang, you do not take bike for ride. Bike take you for ride! - said with thick Russian accent.
[Reply]
1
0
ozfrenchie
(1 hours ago)
“Oohhh enculer…..” y’en a qui viennent bien du sud. On se croirait dans les Pyrénées con…
[Reply]
2
0
dirtologist
(34 mins ago)
Pas de ça dans les Pyrénées, c'est les barbares du Sud ça Est !
[Reply]
3
0
whateversm
(52 mins ago)
wa wa waaaaaa wa.
[Reply]
1
0
brainbckt
(34 mins ago)
I'm French! Why do you think I have this outrageous accent, you silly king-a?!
[Reply]
2
0
revystoked
(21 mins ago)
Those drones sound like Cylon raiders.
#BSG
[Reply]
2
0
CrankeeetUp
(1 hours ago)
Le-Oooo-gang
[Reply]
1
0
t-rick
(53 mins ago)
I counted roughly 23 crashes, that's insane
[Reply]
1
0
kingpine
(44 mins ago)
Second clip of root/ stump section : Feature Unlocked
[Reply]
1
0
chrismac
(41 mins ago)
Nothing like watching the best getting munted
[Reply]
2
3
rosemarywheel
(31 mins ago)
So does this give more proof to the arguement that it isn't the bike, it's the rider? I see crashing Commencal, Trek, Kona...
[Reply]
1
0
cool3
(27 mins ago)
2:44: steeziest save.
[Reply]
1
0
flaflow
(21 mins ago)
no doubt
[Reply]
1
0
mxmike422
(20 mins ago)
Friday fails entry’s
[Reply]
