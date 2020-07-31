Raw Video: DH vs Enduro vs Slopestyle at Silver Star- Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 31, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The DH race at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series pitted World Cup racers against enduro and even slopestyle athletes. Who came out on top? Check out all the raw action from the event.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Brett Rheeder Georgia Astle Kasper Wooley Kirk Mcdowall Leonie Picton Remi Gauvin Seth Sherlock Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2020


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 So i guess Banshees frame design has been on point for years????
  • 1 0
 Finn, we want to see Mach 50 on the Stumpy...on that track.
  • 1 0
 The Legend was so far ahead of it’s time

