Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Raw Video: DH vs Enduro vs Slopestyle at Silver Star- Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 31, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
The DH race at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series pitted World Cup racers against enduro and even slopestyle athletes. Who came out on top? Check out all the raw action from the event.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Brett Rheeder
Georgia Astle
Kasper Wooley
Kirk Mcdowall
Leonie Picton
Remi Gauvin
Seth Sherlock
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Match the Rider to these 45 Custom DH Bikes
135560 views
Welcome to the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test - Cross-Country Bike Edition
83463 views
First Ride: The New EXT Era Fork is Very, Very Promising
57361 views
Super Lightweight Components From XC Race Bikes
53607 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Supercaliber - Short On Travel, Not on Traction
43791 views
Giant Launches Its Lightest Ever Aluminium Hardtail to Bring More Affordability to XC Bikes
41763 views
Spotted: New Rocky Mountain Enduro Bike - Crankworx Summer Series
39320 views
10 Enduro Bikes - Crankworx Summer Series
39020 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
2
0
nug12182
(37 mins ago)
So i guess Banshees frame design has been on point for years????
[Reply]
1
0
lukeoct8
(39 mins ago)
Finn, we want to see Mach 50 on the Stumpy...on that track.
[Reply]
1
0
daugherd
(18 mins ago)
The Legend was so far ahead of it’s time
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008019
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment