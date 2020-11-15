Pinkbike.com
Raw Video: Fast and Rough DH Shredding in Schladming
Nov 14, 2020
by
Lines Magazine
Rough and fast are probably the best two words to describe a ridden out downhill track at Bikepark Schladming.
Simply the best conditions on the best track ever! This reminds me of what racing feels like during this year ruled by a pandemic!
