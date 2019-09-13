Raw Video: Final Practice - Hardline 2019

Sep 13, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


Some of the world's wildest riders get in their final practice on the 2019 Red Bull Hardline course before Qualifying goes off tomorrow.

Qualifying will be live-streamed on Saturday, September 14, followed by finals on Sunday September 15. Click here to watch.


RIDER LIST:
Matt Jones
Matt Walker
Brendan Fairclough
Laurie Greenland
Joe Smith
Dave McMillan
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Leo Sandler
Craig Evans
Harry Molloy
Joel Anderson
Cole Lucas
Dan Atherton
Gee Atherton
Charlie Hatton
Florent Payet
Gaetan Vige
Bernard Kerr
Juan Diego
Jerome Caroli
Oscar Harnstorm
Jono Jones
Brage Vestavik
Alexandre Fayolle


Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull DH Racing Hardline


16 Comments

  • 5 0
 I need to change my underwear just watching that. The fear in top pro's eyes watching other riders. I know Gee has very extensive bmx/ DJ background but never seen him dump a backflip that massive. This is going to be bonkers.
  • 6 0
 That is the best bits of behind the scenes all season. Matt Jones is a maniac for hitting that on a slope style hardtail. Can’t wait for the final.
  • 13 0
 I was more amazed by Gee tossing a massive backflip off that. WTF. Someone's getting ready for Rampage...
  • 2 0
 Matt Jones is the shit!
  • 8 0
 Was that Gee that did a backflip...daahaam so sick.
  • 2 0
 I think he's ready for RAMPAGE!!!
  • 3 0
 The year of the Hips! I'm excited about this...and after seeing this session - also about Gee's Rampage run!
  • 4 0
 "That looks sketchy"
"we got big forks"

gold.
  • 2 0
 I like the analogy "waiting to come back down so they can continue racing" I couldn't imagine hitting something so big where I'm waiting to come back down!
  • 2 0
 I'm wondering if someone will somehow cut off the side of the lip and squash it during their race run.
  • 2 0
 The magnitude of some of the features there is frightening.
  • 1 0
 Haha yeah they look so huge on video, real life would be horrifying

What on earth were they thinking with that hip? It's like fest
  • 2 0
 Need a Hardline World Cup now
  • 1 0
 Is there a roll-through for beginners?
  • 1 0
 Gee with the monster back flip!
  • 1 0
 This takes the phrase . sick. to a whole new level.

Post a Comment



