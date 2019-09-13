Raw Video: Final Practice - Hardline 2019

Some of the world's wildest riders get in their final practice on the 2019 Red Bull Hardline course before Qualifying goes off tomorrow.
Qualifying will be live-streamed on Saturday, September 14, followed by finals on Sunday September 15. Click here to watch
.RIDER LIST:
Matt Jones
Matt Walker
Brendan Fairclough
Laurie Greenland
Joe Smith
Dave McMillan
Kade Edwards
Kaos Seagrave
Leo Sandler
Craig Evans
Harry Molloy
Joel Anderson
Cole Lucas
Dan Atherton
Gee Atherton
Charlie Hatton
Florent Payet
Gaetan Vige
Bernard Kerr
Juan Diego
Jerome Caroli
Oscar Harnstorm
Jono Jones
Brage Vestavik
Alexandre Fayolle
"we got big forks"
gold.
What on earth were they thinking with that hip? It's like fest
