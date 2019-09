Raw Video: Final Practice - Hardline 2019

RIDER LIST:

Matt Jones

Matt Walker

Brendan Fairclough

Laurie Greenland

Joe Smith

Dave McMillan

Kade Edwards

Kaos Seagrave

Leo Sandler

Craig Evans

Harry Molloy

Joel Anderson

Cole Lucas

Dan Atherton

Gee Atherton

Charlie Hatton

Florent Payet

Gaetan Vige

Bernard Kerr

Juan Diego

Jerome Caroli

Oscar Harnstorm

Jono Jones

Brage Vestavik

Alexandre Fayolle



Some of the world's wildest riders get in their final practice on the 2019 Red Bull Hardline course before Qualifying goes off tomorrow.Qualifying will be live-streamed on Saturday, September 14, followed by finals on Sunday September 15. Click here to watch