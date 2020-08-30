Raw Video: Finals Action - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 30, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Despite horrific weather and stage cancellations, the first EWS of the season still happened. Check out all the raw action from the race.

Video by Film Smith Media





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Raw Video Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2020


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
66540 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
61434 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
58319 views
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
56528 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
56524 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
54991 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
50466 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
48582 views

7 Comments

  • 3 0
 I complain when it’s slightly moist at our local races on trails I know well. Hats off to these guys pinning it in that weather after one practice run
  • 3 0
 These are awesome! Could watch an hour of these. Inspirational and instructional. Thanks PB!
  • 3 0
 Props to to the media crew for providing us the content in these conditions!
  • 3 0
 This has been a surviving mode day! Glad they are ok!
  • 1 0
 Why are there so many backpacks? Honest question.
  • 1 0
 Change of clothes in case they wet or cold? Just a guess, I have no special information.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007983
Mobile Version of Website