Raw Video: Finals Action - EWS Zermatt 2020
Aug 30, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Despite horrific weather and stage cancellations, the first EWS of the season still happened. Check out all the raw action from the race.
Video by
Film Smith Media
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Raw Video
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Ews Zermatt 2020
Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
66540 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
61434 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
58319 views
Results: EWS Zermatt 2020
56528 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
56524 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
54991 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
50466 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
48582 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
Snapcatcher
(18 mins ago)
I complain when it’s slightly moist at our local races on trails I know well. Hats off to these guys pinning it in that weather after one practice run
[Reply]
3
0
KidShaleen
(34 mins ago)
These are awesome! Could watch an hour of these. Inspirational and instructional. Thanks PB!
[Reply]
3
0
muggers
(19 mins ago)
Props to to the media crew for providing us the content in these conditions!
[Reply]
3
0
taifi
(51 mins ago)
This has been a surviving mode day! Glad they are ok!
[Reply]
1
0
RyanMTBx
(11 mins ago)
Why are there so many backpacks? Honest question.
[Reply]
1
0
Jmorgue
(5 mins ago)
Change of clothes in case they wet or cold? Just a guess, I have no special information.
[Reply]
