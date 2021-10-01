RAW Video: First Hits at Fest Series Malmedy 2021

-Raw Edits

After all the waiting for the rain to pass, and things not working out, the 2021 edition of the Malmedy session turned out to be one of the best editions ever. Some next-level riding went down this year, Andreu Lacondeguy was throwing down, as usual, Thomas Genon absolutely killed it on his debut on the Malmedy jumps and William Robert stepped up the game by spinning one of the biggest jumps ever spun.Hope you all enjoy the video.The Fest Series.Jelle HarnisfegerHarnisfeger MediaAlois Adamo, Nico Vink, Marcin Rot, Red Belge, Kristof Lenssens.Andreu and Lluis Lacondeguy, Vinny T, Brage Vestavik, William Robert, Jaxson Riddle, Remy Morton, Szymon Godziek, Thomas Genon, Sergio Layos, Marcin Rot, Hannah Bergemann, CJ Selig, Kristoff Lenssens, Jeroen (Red Belge Meersman, Nico Vink, Raul SchneebergerMonsters, Reverse Components, Transition BikesLaurent Lambert, Johan WiertzHector Cash, Raul Martinez, Jelle Harnisfeger, Hanna Retz, Sergi Barnils, Martin Vinje, Thomas Theunissen.-Special thanks to Bikepark Ferme Libert and the Thomas Family.