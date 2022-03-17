close
RAW Video: Getting Up to Race Speed Ahead of Lourdes

Mar 17, 2022
by Canyon  

Sometimes all you need is a good few minutes of unfiltered raw riding to get you stoked for the season, so that’s exactly what our dutch Canyon CLLCTV downhill ambassador Tristan Botteram set out to capture in his pre-season banger.

Preparing for a world cup season, as the trails begin to thaw out in the northern hemisphere, he headed to some Belgian tracks with his Sender CFR before he hits the road on the way to the first race of the season, Lourdes, France.

You can follow Tristan on his Instagram Instagram and through the CLLCTV channel as we share the action from our riders throughout the season.

The last stretch of the off-season before racing finally gets back underway.


Dialing in the hydroplaning technique




Photo by: Niels Amsterdam
Featuring: Tristan Botteram
Mentions: Canyon



