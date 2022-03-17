RAW Video: Getting Up to Race Speed Ahead of Lourdes

Sometimes all you need is a good few minutes of unfiltered raw riding to get you stoked for the season, so that’s exactly what our dutch Canyon CLLCTV downhill ambassador Tristan Botteram set out to capture in his pre-season banger.
Preparing for a world cup season, as the trails begin to thaw out in the northern hemisphere, he headed to some Belgian tracks with his Sender CFR before he hits the road on the way to the first race of the season, Lourdes, France.
Dialing in the hydroplaning technique
Photo by: Niels AmsterdamFeaturing: Tristan BotteramMentions: Canyon
