Raw Video: Loose Laps on Tight and Twisty Natural Trails

Nov 9, 2020
by Mat Massini  
RAAW Laps in East Sussex with Lewis Webber

by mat-massini-media
bigquotesLewis Webber getting rowdy on some late summer laps. No unnecessary bells and whistles, just raw clips. RAAW Mountain Bikes

Film/Edit: @mat_massini_media
Rider: @lewis_webber_
Bike: @raawmountainbikes

 Drool.

