Those 'off camembert' sections look awkward. — poosk

Men's Results



1st Gaƫtan Vige 3:14.47

2nd Valentin Clement 3:14.57

3rd Simon Cardon 3:18.20

Women's Results



1st Fiona Ourdouillie 4:29.62

2nd Adelina Fontaine 4:47.80

3rd Myriam Nicole 4:49.97



Practice Day One RAW Practice Day One RAW

Some wild weather wreaked havoc on the French National DH Championships this weekend in Morzine.