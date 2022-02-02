close
RAW Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride with Cam McCallum on Vancouver Island
Feb 2, 2022
by
NOBL Wheels
XC in BC has a definition of its own. Cam McCallum (one of Canada's top up-and-coming XC racers) shows us how it's done.
Wheels: NOBL TR32s
Regions in Article
Vancouver Island
Videos
22 Comments
Score
Time
11
0
stefanfresh
(1 hours ago)
If BC is rated XC, is BBC rated XX?
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(10 mins ago)
Indeed
[Reply]
8
0
ridebullit
(1 hours ago)
Hopefully the UCI sees this and stop supporting race courses where just strong legs do the job.
[Reply]
7
0
Singleroo
(55 mins ago)
Most riders that claim to be XC riders are just rubbish in downhills . Real XC racers are fast in uphills and also very fast in the downhill.
[Reply]
3
0
scottrap
(10 mins ago)
A lot of riders who claim to be "enduro" are rubbish on the downhills too. It's hilarious hearing some enduro bro who started riding during quarantine and still stucks despite an 8k bike with 170 mm of travel ripping on XC riders for wearing spandex or some shit.
[Reply]
6
0
danielfloyd
(1 hours ago)
I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The biggest limiting factor of a bike is the rider.
[Reply]
5
0
kbecker
(1 hours ago)
Is this downcountry?
[Reply]
2
0
Burningbird
(41 mins ago)
Maybe Slope-Duro-Cross?
[Reply]
3
0
warmerdamj
(15 mins ago)
No, this is just regular Cumberland XC.
[Reply]
1
0
danstonQ
(8 mins ago)
Cross-duro-down-gravel
[Reply]
4
0
paytondean
(1 hours ago)
When did xc actually get cool?
[Reply]
1
0
tobin
(1 mins ago)
@chargebcxcracing
#makexcgreatagain
[Reply]
3
0
Brentainbiker
(1 hours ago)
Nice! Cumberland has a pretty awesome trail network.
[Reply]
1
0
optimumnotmaximum
(24 mins ago)
80 % of all German XC riders would consider this Downhill. The lack of skill in my local XC crowd is still shocking, i guess a roady background does not help with this.
[Reply]
2
0
betsie
(48 mins ago)
Nice XC edit on some nice looking trails.
[Reply]
2
0
getupgetdown
(32 mins ago)
Dope black n blue kit/bike.
[Reply]
2
0
NoahColorado
(9 mins ago)
On a 32mm SID no less...damn.
[Reply]
2
0
zzz216
(1 hours ago)
that was rad
[Reply]
2
0
two2pedal
(44 mins ago)
pray for April
[Reply]
1
0
tobin
(2 mins ago)
Puerto Rico in 2 weeks, fingers crossed. Arkansas April.
[Reply]
1
0
unrooted
(30 mins ago)
It’s only xc if you’re wearing spandex.
[Reply]
2
0
tobin
(2 mins ago)
Cam rocks a skinsuit for races, but genetically he is
#baggiesforlife
[Reply]
