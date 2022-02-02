close
RAW Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride with Cam McCallum on Vancouver Island

Feb 2, 2022
by NOBL Wheels  

XC in BC has a definition of its own. Cam McCallum (one of Canada's top up-and-coming XC racers) shows us how it's done.

Wheels: NOBL TR32s

Vancouver Island

Videos


22 Comments

  • 11 0
 If BC is rated XC, is BBC rated XX?
  • 1 0
 Indeed Smile
  • 8 0
 Hopefully the UCI sees this and stop supporting race courses where just strong legs do the job.
  • 7 0
 Most riders that claim to be XC riders are just rubbish in downhills . Real XC racers are fast in uphills and also very fast in the downhill.
  • 3 0
 A lot of riders who claim to be "enduro" are rubbish on the downhills too. It's hilarious hearing some enduro bro who started riding during quarantine and still stucks despite an 8k bike with 170 mm of travel ripping on XC riders for wearing spandex or some shit.
  • 6 0
 I've said it before, and I'll say it again. The biggest limiting factor of a bike is the rider.
  • 5 0
 Is this downcountry?
  • 2 0
 Maybe Slope-Duro-Cross?
  • 3 0
 No, this is just regular Cumberland XC.
  • 1 0
 Cross-duro-down-gravel
  • 4 0
 When did xc actually get cool?
  • 1 0
 @chargebcxcracing #makexcgreatagain
  • 3 0
 Nice! Cumberland has a pretty awesome trail network.
  • 1 0
 80 % of all German XC riders would consider this Downhill. The lack of skill in my local XC crowd is still shocking, i guess a roady background does not help with this.
  • 2 0
 Nice XC edit on some nice looking trails.
  • 2 0
 Dope black n blue kit/bike.
  • 2 0
 On a 32mm SID no less...damn.
  • 2 0
 that was rad
  • 2 0
 pray for April
  • 1 0
 Puerto Rico in 2 weeks, fingers crossed. Arkansas April.
  • 1 0
 It’s only xc if you’re wearing spandex.
  • 2 0
 Cam rocks a skinsuit for races, but genetically he is #baggiesforlife

