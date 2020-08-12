Raw Video: Steep & Deep Enduro Racing at Sun Peaks - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 12, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The final enduro race of the 2020 Crankworx Summer Series took place on the steep trails of Sun Peaks. Check out all the raw action from the event!





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Raw Video Crankworx Summer Series 2020 Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
96880 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
56995 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
56070 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
52979 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
52781 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
44074 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
41635 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
39258 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 I cannot get enough of the norco teams sights with coil setups, seems like such a versatile bike. I WANT ONE. Wish they sold that frame color too.
  • 2 0
 Looks like Miranda's on the new Process X. She was still on the 153 in week 1.
  • 2 0
 1:36 looks sick 1:37 .....oh kasper !!!!! 1:38 great save , phew
  • 1 0
 lmao that made my butthole pucker.

*scope out line choice*

*overshoot and nosedive*

Nice that'll work.
  • 1 0
 Holy moly, That's a fast drop too, you have so much speed by the time tires touch down there! Glad he hung onto that!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008877
Mobile Version of Website