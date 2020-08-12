Pinkbike.com
Raw Video: Steep & Deep Enduro Racing at Sun Peaks - Crankworx Summer Series
Aug 12, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
The final enduro race of the 2020 Crankworx Summer Series took place on the steep trails of Sun Peaks. Check out all the raw action from the event!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Raw Video
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Enduro Racing
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
anchoricex
(33 mins ago)
I cannot get enough of the norco teams sights with coil setups, seems like such a versatile bike. I WANT ONE. Wish they sold that frame color too.
[Reply]
2
0
scvkurt03
(37 mins ago)
Looks like Miranda's on the new Process X. She was still on the 153 in week 1.
[Reply]
2
0
scblurlt
(49 mins ago)
1:36 looks sick 1:37 .....oh kasper !!!!! 1:38 great save , phew
[Reply]
1
0
anchoricex
(34 mins ago)
lmao that made my butthole pucker.
*scope out line choice*
*overshoot and nosedive*
Nice that'll work.
[Reply]
1
0
mitchbike
(7 mins ago)
Holy moly, That's a fast drop too, you have so much speed by the time tires touch down there! Glad he hung onto that!
[Reply]
