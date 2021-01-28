Video: Thibaut Daprela Charges Down his Local Downhill Trail

Jan 28, 2021
by COMMENCAL bicycles  


The transition from junior to elite DH racer is notoriously difficult... But it takes more than that to scare Thibaut Daprela. The consistently quick ‘Rookie’ of the 2020 season had an explosive and more than impressive first year elite season, finishing 5th overall!

Back on familiar training territory with his Supreme DH 29/27, he's preparing for 2021. Will this be his year?

Vidéo : Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard










10 Comments

  • 3 1
 After all these "must watch" videos, Commencal innovates with the first "must hear" video. What the hell was he doing to his rear wheel?

I rode the first trail last sunday and it made me laugh to see him on a full DH bike for it (ok he is boosting way further than the rest of us...)
  • 2 0
 Amazing riding, wish i had the guts to put down speed like that in the wet.

What's his tire pressure cause I can hear the rocks pinging off several times through the video?
  • 1 0
 Haulin' ass? Affirmative.
  • 1 0
 I like the nonchalant vibe. This is just another day's ride.
  • 2 0
 No sound from the brakes
  • 2 0
 None used
  • 2 0
 That trail was killeded
  • 1 0
 Mandelieu, FR Smile
  • 1 0
 sospel?
  • 2 0
 La Grande Descente de Mandelieu

