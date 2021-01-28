Video: Thibaut Daprela Charges Down his Local Downhill Trail

Clary

Liautard

The transition from junior to elite DH racer is notoriously difficult... But it takes more than that to scare Thibaut Daprela. The consistently quick ‘Rookie’ of the 2020 season had an explosive and more than impressive first year elite season, finishing 5th overall!Back on familiar training territory with his Supreme DH 29/27, he's preparing for 2021. Will this be his year?Vidéo : GaetanPhotos : JB