Video: Thibaut Daprela Charges Down his Local Downhill Trail

The transition from junior to elite DH racer is notoriously difficult... But it takes more than that to scare Thibaut Daprela. The consistently quick ‘Rookie’ of the 2020 season had an explosive and more than impressive first year elite season, finishing 5th overall!
Back on familiar training territory with his Supreme DH 29/27, he's preparing for 2021. Will this be his year?
Vidéo : Gaetan Clary
Photos : JB Liautard
Comments
I rode the first trail last sunday and it made me laugh to see him on a full DH bike for it (ok he is boosting way further than the rest of us...)
What's his tire pressure cause I can hear the rocks pinging off several times through the video?
