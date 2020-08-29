Raw Video: Wet & Wild Practice - EWS Zermatt 2020

Aug 29, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

Snow is in the forecast for Sunday's race...

Video by Film Smith Media





Posted In:
Videos Raw Video Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2020


12 Comments

  • 21 1
 Cue the "That's a regular summer day's ride in England" comments...
  • 5 0
 That's a regular summer day's ride in England.
  • 4 0
 It's a regular summers ride that !
  • 1 0
 That looks like one of those long 5 days of winter we got in Portugal.
  • 4 0
 Interesting - could be much longer thou.
  • 3 0
 Good old Enduro Wet SeriesSmile
  • 1 0
 So much respect for all those guys.. Downhillers maybe are like F1 drivers, but this guys are like Rally drivers on Speed!
  • 1 0
 I can totally relate to the guy at 0:32 who says "ahhh f*ck this... f*ck this."
  • 1 0
 Nice...some do ride it pinned...too bad with the weather for a 1st race!
  • 1 1
 Not exactly hiding that new Nukeproof!
  • 1 0
 nothing to hide. week earlier than normal. usually about second week of September all bikes are announced Wink
  • 1 0
 Hello!

