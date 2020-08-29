Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Raw Video: Wet & Wild Practice - EWS Zermatt 2020
Aug 29, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Snow is in the forecast for Sunday's race...
Video by
Film Smith Media
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Raw Video
Enduro World Series
Ews Zermatt 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
65068 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
60609 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
56754 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
54204 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
54100 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
49466 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
47199 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
46945 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
21
1
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Cue the "That's a regular summer day's ride in England" comments...
[Reply]
5
0
gabrielastin
(44 mins ago)
That's a regular summer day's ride in England.
[Reply]
4
0
wellbastardfast
(36 mins ago)
It's a regular summers ride that !
[Reply]
1
0
nozes
(12 mins ago)
That looks like one of those long 5 days of winter we got in Portugal.
[Reply]
4
0
Endurip
(52 mins ago)
Interesting - could be much longer thou.
[Reply]
3
0
foxinsocks
(41 mins ago)
Good old Enduro Wet Series
[Reply]
1
0
pakleni
(8 mins ago)
So much respect for all those guys.. Downhillers maybe are like F1 drivers, but this guys are like Rally drivers on Speed!
[Reply]
1
0
rodeoknight
(1 mins ago)
I can totally relate to the guy at 0:32 who says "ahhh f*ck this... f*ck this."
[Reply]
1
0
taifi
(1 hours ago)
Nice...some do ride it pinned...too bad with the weather for a 1st race!
[Reply]
1
1
rickybobby18
(1 hours ago)
Not exactly hiding that new Nukeproof!
[Reply]
1
0
donatmtb
(7 mins ago)
nothing to hide. week earlier than normal. usually about second week of September all bikes are announced
[Reply]
1
0
likehell
(23 mins ago)
Hello!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009124
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Post a Comment