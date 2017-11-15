INDUSTRY INSIDER

Ray from Ray’s Indoor MTB Park Sustains Spinal Injury

Nov 15, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Ray Petro is building some amazing trails in and around Ocala and affecting culture while he s at it.


In September this year, Ray Petro was injured while out riding in Royal View Park in Cleveland. He suffered life-changing injuries and the riding community is now rallying to help support him in his recovery.

Below is the story from the GoFundMe page.



Ray Petro is a man who needs no introduction for those in the cycling community. Ray is the founder, designer and owner of the world's first indoor mountain bike park (Ray's Indoor MTB Park) in Cleveland Ohio. Ray's passion for mountain biking was the key to overcoming his battle with addiction. By creating the park, Ray found a place to pour out his passionate drive year-round and provide a place to share a sport he loves so much.

Over the past 15 years, Ray has provided so much to the cycling community both regionally and nationally. Ray transformed a forgotten factory into an epic all-season riding destination for riders all over the world. It's a place where children have taken their first pedal strokes and professionals have honed world class riding skills. The park hosts unique competitions and events in mtb and bmx, directly supports efforts toward regional mtb trails and continues to help grow the female contingent thorough annual exclusive women's events. In short, the word “Ray's” means “fun” to riders around the globe. Ray Petro's contributions certainly aren't limited to indoor riding. Once the indoor park was well established, he commenced pursuits of taking his building skills outdoors to Santos trails in Ocala, Florida. For the past five years, Ray has been developing those trails with his unique style, in conjunction with the regional mountain bike club.

Ray s MTB Old and New

We don't always get the opportunity to give back to someone who has given us so much. Here is how we can say thanks to Ray for all he's given us and support a fellow rider who's taken a fall. While mountain biking outdoors on the trails of Royal View Park in Cleveland in September, Ray lost control of the front end of his bike in some leaves and crashed into a tree.

He'd laid face down, unable to move and unable to catch his breath for about 15 minutes when a jogger found him. When Ray awoke in the hospital, he learned that he'd suffered life-altering injuries including two broken neck vertebrae (C5 and 6) that were surgically stabilized. Ray is working hard to breathe without the use of a ventilator and is starting to regain some feeling in his extremities. He has started physical therapy but it will be a long journey that begins with getting his voice and lungs back, while working toward regaining as much mobility as possible. With a lot of work, he plans to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Ray will face many mentally and physically demanding challenges that, simply put, will be expensive. Nerves are the slowest part of the body to heal and it will happen over months and years. Ray’s insurance and state support will be very helpful, but they only go so far. Your contribution will help Ray get the rehabilitation he needs along with the adaptations such as equipment and remodeling that will help him to get situated at home once he is out of the hospital.

East Bound and Down Ocala Fl

Ray has given the riding community so much and he will do more great things in his future with our help. It’s time for us to rally. I've organized this campaign in conjunction with Ray's good friend Jeff Lenosky and with assistance from Ray's dedicated sister, Ricci. I'm so thankful to Ray for the truly awesome impact he has had on my life. He probably doesn't really know what an impact he's had in my life or yours. Please take a moment to tell him here!

Ray will be the sole beneficiary of these funds to help with his recovery, through a trust set up in his name. Every contribution will help!

Please Click Here to Donate


MENTIONS: @raysmtb1


11 Comments

  • + 22
 Things like this truly are such an awful thing to happen to anyone, and especially to someone who has dedicated their time to bringing happiness to others. Our thoughts are with you Ray, all the way over from here in the UK. It sounds like you've faced demons and come out stronger before, and this will be no different. Stay strong brother.
  • + 4
 I was ranting with my fellow shop folk about this yesterday. How bummed we are (being Upper Michiganders) that Milwaukee closed and reminiscing about how sweet that spot really was. The environment at Rays parks is unlike any other. The sense of comrade created in a place like that is something I think helps any rider feel more comfortable, weather they have ridden there 1,000,000 times or its their first time on a bike, every person there was there to support the rise of cycling, Ray being the driving force behind the good vibes. He really strives to bring something to the table for each and every rider and as bad as the accident truly is, loosing Cleveland would be as tragic for the community. SUPPORT RAY BY DONATING AND IF YOU HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY, GET UR BUTT TO CLEVLAND FOR SOME SHRED!!
  • + 1
 such sad news, got to ride the Milwaukee park twice and those are memories I cherish, sendig good vibes all the way from Chile!!
  • + 3
 Never met the guy, but just reading about him it feels like I'd be lucky if I did. Speedy recovery, mate.
  • + 1
 Hang tough...our thoughts are with you Ray. I donated, not a ton, but hope it helps!
  • + 1
 Why this happens to Amazing individuals?
My prayers are with him.
  • + 1
 Terrible to hear such an injury happened to Ray Frown
