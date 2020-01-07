RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham

by Brian Park  
Dean Bradley produced the first issue of Mountain Bike Action magazine. This was one of his images published in the pages. Ranchita Verde was the Mantis delivery vehicle - A stately Chevrolet Impala wagon that got 10 MPG on a good day.
Photo by Dean Bradley, who produced the first issue of Mountain Bike Action magazine.


A TRIBUTE TO RICHARD CUNNINGHAM

RC RETIRES

Looking back at the career of a legend


Words by Danielle Baker & Brian Park
Stories & photos from his friends & colleagues


bigquotesNever downplay something you really believe in, something that really makes you happy, because that's where you're the most creative. When you're doing something you really enjoy, you get that spark of creativity, and that's what drives the human soul. Make a difference, and feel good about it. Don't lose that one thing, even if it's contrary to everything that everyone else says — keep it alive, and you'll find that it will take you to the next step.Richard Cunningham



January 1st, 2020, was the first day in many years that Pinkbike didn't have Richard Cunningham on as a full time technical editor. No more trade shows or bike test deadlines, but his insights and storytelling will always have a home here.

RC's contributions to our sport can't be understated, but many have been made quietly, under the radar. We hope this tribute gives a sense of the many less public things that RC has accomplished in his life.

We are grateful to Cynthia Ward for sharing with us her account of Richard's life, in his own words, that she recorded in 2004. Much of this biography is based on her work. We're also grateful to RC's wife Justine for her help in sneaking us old photos and filling in a lot of blanks, as well as the many people who contributed photos and stories and ideas. And finally, we're grateful to RC for his many contributions to our sport. This story only scratches the surface of all he's done, but it's been a hell of a ride.




RC and the patio umbrella. Taj Mihelich illustration


IT ALL STARTED WITH FLIGHT
Airplanes were RC's first love. After his mom told him that she would give him fifty bucks if he could build one that would fly, he set about figuring out the science of flight. "I had no idea what it would take to build an airplane," admits Richard. "Actually, I did have an idea, but it wasn't right. I made all sorts of contraptions with wings, I covered the wings with old shower curtains and I used skateboard wheels; which at the time were made out of steel. I took all this stuff to the largest hill in the city of Fullerton, where I lived, and then I would sit on it and go down the hill and bounce up and down, but I never took off."

He once took a modified patio umbrella up the embankment behind his school during the Santa Ana winds. "I knew I could fly. I knew it would work. I would run as fast as I could and jump off the top of the hill when the wind was blowing. But I just crashed my brains out all the way down." On his fifth try, he caught a gust of wind just right and it lifted him up, carrying him nearly to the bottom of the hill. "That was the first time I ever flew. I was so excited! I went home and told my parents - my mother never did believe me."

bigquotesTwo things come to mind [about Richard]: one, he's always been open to new ideas and innovations. It's the same spirit that has him building an airplane, creatively exploring and fine-tuning. He brought that special kind of intelligence and care to bike building and equipment design... testing it all in the field, because he genuinely loves to get outside and ride. But the biggest thing about Richard is that he is a fabulous storyteller. He ignites enthusiasm, and in so doing creates community. Richard is a mythmaker, and he has himself become a legend.Monte Ward, Mountain Bike Pioneer and Hall of Famer


That s me on the left
Dawn patrol over the Mojave Desert.
My first airplane Lucky Dog I wanted to build something that may have been flying around 1914. She turned out to be a good friend.
RC with "Lucky Dog." Urs Heim photo

Years later, Richard's dad built an ultra-light airplane. With an airplane that flies slow enough, is a single-seater and weighs less than 250 pounds, you don't need a pilot's license. "None of us knew how to fly," recalls Richard. "But we went out to this big dry lake, and we'd just sit in it. Sit in the airplane, hit the gas, and just try to fly level with the ground until you feel good about it, and then you take off and go." And so, Richard learned to fly just like the Wright Brothers did. No lessons, just trial and error - and lots of open space.

"The dry lake is perfectly flat - about six miles long and two miles wide. But, at seventy miles an hour, you run out of six miles really fast. And, I didn't know how to turn. So I just tried to remember what I'd read in the book - ten miles, it took me ten miles to turn around, and then. . . just when I got all relaxed and thought I was gonna land, I passed [the lake] again. Ten miles, 400 feet above the lake, and I couldn't tell where we were parked. But after a while, I made this perfect landing, and that was it. I was thirty-five. It was the scariest and most beautiful moment of my life."

If you ask Richard, the bicycle is the closest you can get to an airplane. "If you can ride a bike - you know how you lean and turn - you can fly an airplane."

Lollipop greatest pit ever
John Ker photo.

Cynthia Ward photos

bigquotesI have known Richard since he was in high school. I first met him when I hired him as a welder to work at Bassani Mfg. while he was still in high school. We all used to call him by his nickname "Lizard". I'm not sure where that name came from? He and his brother were by far the best welders out of the 40 some people we had working. While I was working with him at Bassani I built a BMX frame as a side project. I was too big to ride it properly, so Richard volunteered to test ride it for me. I like to think this experience inspired him to start his own company Mantis, building bicycle frames. We have stayed in touch over the years from then until now. He is one of the best people I have known. Any time we get together we end up talking bikes until one of us just has to go.

About five years ago, he called me up with a drivetrain idea. Basically challenging me to figure out how to build and make it work. A year and a half later, I was able to finish it and make it work well enough to sell to SRAM. [They have not put it into production yet, but it's possible it might still happen.]

I particularly enjoy his unique perspective of the bicycle business and people. I know he has plans for when he is no longer working at Pinkbike and I wish him continued success in his future pursuits.Jim Cooke, former boss and friend

RC on the far left at Bassani. Allan Cooke's dad Jim Cooke is in the moustache and overalls.

Until he was in his mid 20's, Richard was passionate about things with motors. He worked on cars and raced motorbikes - but seeing the impact his riding had on the environment pushed him more into the world of bicycles. "I used to go trail riding in a certain place in the desert. When I first went to this place, it was beautiful. There was a creek over here, bushes everywhere, and a little place to park your car. Well, I kept coming back as time passed, and thirteen years later, it was just a couple of bushes and all dirt. One day I realized that we had done that. We had ridden our motorcycles around the bushes to the point where those got destroyed, and everything just became dirt. And I thought, 'You know? I've spent most of my life making race cars, building motorcycles, and making motorcycles faster. But there's got to be an end to this. I'm not doing something that's making the world better. It's making it more fun, but if you look at my space…I went here because it was beautiful, and now it's denuded.'"

This was an important realization for Richard and the impact went well beyond his hobbies - it also involved his livelihood. He had his own shop and also worked for other people in the automotive industry. But the seed was sown, and several months later Richard changed the direction of his career. "I knew that I didn't want to participate in that world anymore. There are enough people who make cars, enough people who think cars are the coolest things in the world. I wanted to do something that made a better world."

He kept his shop but closed it up and took off rock and mountain climbing for a couple of months. When he returned, he applied at the community college and got a job assembling Schwinn beach cruisers for a dollar seventy-five each in the back of Fullerton Bike Shop.

Royce Carlson photo
Royce Carlson photo

bigquotesI went to high school with Richard but we didn't become friends until a few years later. We lived in neighbouring apartments in Fullerton for several years. Before that, though, he had rented a house that had a cockroach problem. His solution: BB guns. We would sit around his living room shooting cockroaches or trying to. I wish I could find pics of him in his motocross days. He had a massive fro, went by the nickname Lizard, and had a pet iguana named Richard. I remember he broke his hip at one point and had to use a cane for awhile. He would shake his cane at motorists when crossing the road. It was hilarious.

The most fun, and potentially embarrassing, picture is from the Barbarian Party sometime in the mid-eighties, I think. That was one of the most awesome parties I've ever attended. Everyone went all out on their costuming. Richard hammered his breastplate, etc. out of sheet steel (of course).Royce Carlson, Longtime Friend


Photos: Christine Culver

bigquotesI just want to say how amazing and wonderful Richard is. I was so lucky to have been a part of the 80’s mountain bike riders. I will always be grateful for the fun adventurous times shared riding in the mountains with friends Thanks to Richard I have the best custom bike on the planet! I have had several bikes since, but I always seem to return to the feel of my trusty old Mantis! Richard is truly a genius at his craft and an admirable funny and witty human being. I’m sure he will continue inventing amazing and wonderful things. Enjoy. Relax. Happy retirement Richard! The best is yet to come!
Teresa Samuelson

Provided by Cynthia Ward. Circa 1988.



THE MANTIS YEARS

Bikes had always been Richard's first non-motorized love. As a kid, his first bicycle gave him the freedom to explore the orange groves, tiny paved streets, dirt roads, and hills of Orange county. "I was pretty much a solitary kid, one of those boys you see all by himself playing in the dirt somewhere. That was me. So when I got my first bicycle and my parents would allow me to actually leave the street, it was freedom. I rode for miles. That's the reason I like bicycles so much. It's just you and the road."


Eventually, Richard moved on to a job at Medici Bicycles - a company that made custom road racing bikes, and he started road riding himself. "I loved it, but I ran out of places to ride. I was riding 200 or 300 miles a week during the hot season - once you're that fit, you've ridden everywhere there's pavement for a hundred miles in every direction." So he began using dirt roads to connect longer rides on his road bike. "But the whole time I was going down these sandy fire roads on these tiny little road bikes passing four-wheel drivers and motorcycles, I was thinking, 'wouldn't it be cool if I had big tires and motorcycle handlebars and all the other stuff?"

Eventually, Richard heard about Monte Ward, a local mountain bike pioneer who had gotten one of the first mountain bikes from Tom Ritchey in Northern California. That inspired him to build his own. "I was already working at a bike company [so] when the right rims and the right tires came out, I just went back to my shop, and I made my first mountain bike, the first Mantis. It was 1981. From then on, I never cared if I rode the road again."


bigquotesRichard and I went to high school together. We had some great mountain climbing adventures together. We always pushed ourselves to our physical and mental limits.

Back in the late 70s, a friend and I thought it would be fun to bag some peaks on bicycles and we laid down some of the first bicycle tracks on southern California’s trail system. Like the Northern California guys (that we knew nothing about at the time), our bikes where heavy beach cruisers with five speeds and low gears to grind up the hills. Little did we know at the time that "Mountain Bikes" would be a thing.

Richard saw my bike and within weeks he built a better one. He had a welding shop with his brother so he could do more than bolt together off the shelf parts like we did. We came up with a nifty shoulder pad to carry our bikes over the rough parts. Our brakes where a drum up front and cheap calliper in the rear, Richard welded bosses on his frame to use lightweight MAFAC cantilevers. Richard continued with his never-ending innovation and improvements. Mantis elevated chainstays, X-Frames to monocoque Flying-V (rock and roll guitar bike) and the Pro Floater. The history you know about.

After all these years, we still get together for creative jam sessions. He is so much more than a great writer and knowledge source on mountain bikes. I am sure he will use his time doing great things in retirement!
Rick Carlson, Sr. Partner CAMP7 Design


RC in an early MBA Dean Bradley photo
Mantis rider Joe Sloup at the Carlsbad Motocross GP. Dean Bradley photo

bigquotesI first met Richard at a bike show in Crested Butte in 1983. He had his Mantis bikes on display, and they bowled me over with their beauty. But more than that, it was apparent someone had imbued the product with vital original thought. And that, clearly, was Richard. It was a delight to learn more that day from the man behind the wheel. Ever since, I’ve enjoyed Richard’s joie de velo, always finding inspiration in his writings and on the happy occasions of seeing him in person. At the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in Fairfax, two days a week, I have the pleasure of telling visitors of Richard Cunningham’s contributions to the sport, working back from Pinkbike, to Mountain Bike Action, to Mantis. Joe Breeze


Richard and Joe Breeze at the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame. Justine Zafran photos


bigquotesYou came into my life when I was in sixth grade (roughly 12 years old), when I was living with my single mother and three siblings. My father was not around at that point in my life and I was immature and full of youthful rage. You took me under your wing and guided me on the right path. You became a positive male influence for me and a role model.

You and your entire family took me in and showed me so much love and support at an influential time in my life. These were great times at Mantis and some of my fondest memories. The bicycle in the photo (below) was one that you designed for Bob Bacin and his family and was a collaboration between the two of us. Another great photo is the B122 Volvo that you gave to me when my son (Derek) was first born and I needed a way of getting around (when off my bike, of course).

Your friendship and guidance at that point in my life meant the world to me. You took a misguided young boy and gave him purpose and a skill. I will forever be grateful to you for that. At the age of 24, I opened my own business because you gave me the confidence to try.

I’m now 46 years old. My son is 27 and he works at my shop alongside me. I have reached many of my dreams because of the skills you taught me. Thank you for showing me how to be a man and for helping me succeed in life and have a career I can be proud of. I consider myself extremely fortunate that we met and have always felt that your influence helped shape a future for both my son and me.

Congratulations on your retirement. You have worked hard, and I know you will enjoy this next chapter. I’m excited for your next adventure!Travis Decker


Bob Bacin rides with his twin sons, Lucas and Jacob.

Travis Decker test rides the Triple with his son, Derek.
RIP Brandy, the best shop dog ever.


Returning from the heat treater.
RC's beloved Amazon wagon.Photos: Travis Decker

bigquotesRichard was known for taking his friends on exploratory, all day ordeals, running us all into the ground. However, one day after working in his shop, just the two of us met at Coal Canyon to explore Fremont Canyon area of the Santa Ana Mountains. Not only did we traverse three steep canyons on this ride, each canyon got worse due do damp, clay conditions with recent cattle traffic. The surface deteriorated as we continued on our rigid bikes. When we crossed the range and finally found the civilization known as Irvine Park, I was shocked to notice that Richard was exhausted, he had bonked! As we rode by the Ranger Station, he pleaded with them for a warm cup of coffee. Even though there were no cell phones or Uber apps, he managed to get a ride home that day. That was the day I realized even Richard was not invincible.Bob Bacin


The bike the Richard built looked good but it needed to be properly tested. He reached out to Monte who was headed out to do what was considered the hardest climb in Orange County at the time. Being out of shape and afraid he couldn't keep up to "mythic Monte," Richard sent a friend along to ride his beautiful red Mantis. "My friend rode up there with [Monte] and came down and said that my bike handled the worst of any bicycle he'd ever ridden in his life."

Despite being constantly broke, Richard describes the start of Mantis as an exciting time. "When a sport first starts out, it's so new, just doing it is really fun. When I first started making mountain bikes, there were no boundaries. A mountain bike could be anything you could ride on the dirt. Nobody knew what made a good mountain bike, or what made a bad one. So I had a chance to experiment with different tubing, different types of arrangements that made a bike go faster or climb better, and it made a big difference each time I discovered something new. It wasn't just bicycles. I was participating with a very small group of other men and women who were making bicycles all over this country. We were creating a new sport."

Starting something brand new isn't easy and Richard and the Mantis team were met with plenty of closed doors in the early years. "My partner Mark Grayson and I went to all the biggest bike shops from Santa Barbara to San Diego trying to sell our bikes. And you know what they told us? We can't sell a $1200 beach cruiser. And they threw us out. We didn't sell one bike." The same shops that turned them down are now considered the mountain bike centers of their communities. It was just too new. They ended up putting on slide shows to educate people about mountain biking - and to sell bikes.

RC's original riding crew. Matching jersey and knee socks for "brush busting." Photo provided by Cynthia Ward (far right).

bigquotes I hold Richard in a very special place in my heart. I met him when I was 19 in 1984 and had just discovered bicycles and had fallen in love with mountain bikes and racing. He offered me a spot on the Mantis racing team. I loved being a team racer and wearing the kit and representing Richard and his beautiful works of art. He would take me on the longest, craziest rides that often involved hiking and arriving home in the dark. These are still my most favorite types of rides.Christine Culver, dhbetty Bicycle Gems


Richard doing trail building in Chino Hills State Park in the late 1980s, shortly after the park opened. Photos: Royce Carlson
Richard spearheaded efforts to coordinate trail use with hikers and horse riders to avoid conflict between user groups as much as possible.

Rocking the hip pack before they were enduro-approved.

bigquotesIn the early days of mountain biking, we were proud to participate in this invitational race - the 1983 Shimano Grand Prix Mountain Bike Race at Carlsbad Motocross Raceway. The race was during the intermission of the motocross event and we suffered jeers and insults mixed in with some cheers at our mountain bicycle debut amidst the crowd of throttle twisting enthusiasts. This course was not ideal for our rigid bicycles, as it consisted of moguls and mud crossings. As I reached the bottom of a hill, I saw another racer off his bike looking into the mud. After I passed, I realized the rider was Richard and the reason for his dismount was looking for his lost shoe. I'm not sure if he ever found it.Bob Bacin


Monte, Richard, Skip, Mike, and Jeff. Cynthia Ward photo

bigquotesI met Richard through one of my dad’s friends that built road bikes and motorcycles. This is when he owned and ran his own bike company, Mantis.

We met up to do our first mountain bike ride together. I was super new to the sport and really green – I knew nothing about cycling or mountain bikes. After a few rides together at Fullerton loop, he took me under his wing and invited me to ride with him and his friends on Tuesday and Thursday night rides. I went and had no idea what to expect. When I got there most everyone had such cool Mantis bikes and were super into mountain bikes. We took off for the ride and I instantly got dropped and of course Richard waited for me every so often so I wouldn’t get lost.

After a few weeks of this Richard said to me you can’t ride with us anymore until you learn how to pedal. I looked at him like he was crazy. He told me to go buy spd shoes and pedals and go learn to pedal at the boardwalk where I lived in Huntington Beach. He told me to spin circles in an easy gear. I spent a month doing this boring exercise. I then went back and rode with the group on Tuesdays and Thursdays and still got dropped but now I could keep them in sight, haha. Lesson in efficiency learned.

There were plenty more rides over the next 20 plus years and learning some important lessons along the way. If you know Richard, he is a fountain full of knowledge on a lot of crazy stuff. I don’t see this as retiring as his love and passion for mountain biking will always be there. I am lucky to be friends with him and owe a lot to him as he helped me so much along the way to be part of the mountain bike industry and get to work with some of the best mountain bike athletes to ever ride in the sport.

Sounds like you will have some extra time so let’s get together and ride Fullerton loop soon.Mike Redding


"From left is Travis Decker, Corrine Cunningham, Richard, shop dog Brandy and me, Eddie Rea. That had to be 1991-1992. The coolest thing about the photo was Richard’s T-shirt. It broke down the production life of a Mantis from beginning to end. On the left-hand side of the photo you will spot a Valkyrie frame, that belonged to Reece Vogel who gets photo credit." - Eddie Rea


"These are T-shirts from the 1980s that I've worn the heck out of. The hieroglyphics one was all done by hand by Richard with puff paints on a sweatshirt. This photo is of the t-shirts produced from that sweatshirt. No small feat considering puff paints of that time. And of course, he researched the hieroglyphics. No surprise there." - Justine Zafran

bigquotes[Richard is a] very inventive frame builder who made a large impact of the early days of mountain biking by way of frame design and his workmanship. His knowledge, determination, and skill allowed him to make even more contributions to Pinkbike.

I have used Richard's counsel and guidance for as long as I have been the Director of the Mountain Bike Hall of fame for the last few years. His help with looking at applicants who were/are considered for the ballot of the MBHOF has been invaluable. Of course, this was a complete volunteer effort by him (and me) and I can't really put into words how much that has meant to me and the MBHOF (by the way, he is an inductee).Otis Guy, Founding Board Member of the Marin Museum


Interbike Expo '92. Jody Weisel photo

bigquotesRichard typically rolled up to the shop at 10 or 11 in the morning silently in his 66 Volvo Wagon. The brakes would squeal slightly, and he would engage the parking brake with a zippp. Shop dog Brandy would greet him as he exited his vehicle with a chocolate chip muffin in one hand and a cup of Winchell's coffee in the other. He would shuffle around the shop all day and create solutions for problems. By that time it was time to do our afternoon ride. Frames were left in the queue to be welded with no hope of being completed. We would finish the ride and he would buy a cup of coffee when the rest of us were eating frozen yogurt and the like. Unlike the rest of us, he would return to the shop, open up the bay door and drop in a cassette (ha!) into the ghetto blaster and crank Hendrix, Beethoven or even Tom Waits and get to welding frames.

Richard never was one for daily operations and was bored with production. Rarely would he come into work to take care of standard business, so when our Japanese distributor was scheduled to visit, he showed up and proceeded to work on some kind of project as Travis and I worked away on production. A couple of hours later he shared his creation with us. A shooting gallery he made for a BB gun. We shrugged our shoulders, but when the bus (yes full-blown tour bus) rolled into the parking lot, there were close to a dozen people that rolled out and we showed them around the shop... all of about five minutes... and then proceeded to the back and spent the next hour shooting at the gallery. Only one representative spoke English, so there was very little talk. Just fun. The bus loaded up shortly thereafter and we received their order the following week.

I broke myself up pretty good in 2006 and was in a wheelchair for 13 weeks. Richard showed up at my house with an RC car that we ran around my two-acre lot for a few hours. I'd crash it, he'd retrieve it and the dogs would chase it. On his departure, he gave me a goal to recover. He signed me up for the 24 hours in the Old Pueblo in February 2007. I didn't get out of the wheelchair until the end of December. Richard shows up at my home with two bikes, camping gear and a guitar in his white Volvo Wagon. We added my two bicycles and camping gear and hit the road to Tuscon. Four bicycles, a guitar, camping gear and two grown men (mind you I'm 6'3") left us with no wiggle room on the six hour plus drive. The best part was the drive down the 15-mile dirt road in the pouring rain with Richard at the wheel doing his best impression of a rally driver. He had the car floored through every corner and had it nailed through every river crossing on the way in.

Richard took me under his wing and helped me develop as a cyclist and later, a businessman. Because of his kindness and investment in me, he opened up a door for me that I can never thank him enough for. I spent close to two decades working in the bike industry and was able to travel to Europe and Asia many times. One can argue that the bike industry brought me to the greater Seattle area, and this is where I met my wife (who also turned into a very good cyclist with a little of his mentorship). Thank you, Richard, for following your dreams. By doing so, you provided me with the means to follow mine and I am forever grateful.
Eddie Rea


Richard designed bikes for Nishiki during the early 90's.


LEARNING HOW TO TYPE AT MBA

After over a decade making Mantis mountain bikes and design work, Richard began looking for something new again. "Here I was making maybe 500 frames a year, and companies like Specialized and Nishiki are making 20,000 and 30,000 bikes at a time. There wasn't as much need for a small manufacturer like me as there was for a large manufacturer to produce big numbers for less money. My bicycles cost, at the time, $2500 each and you could buy a fully equipped bicycle with the same amount of parts for about $700 or $800. So I looked at it and decided it was time to do something else."

The editor position at Mountain Bike Action had become available and, Corrine, Richard's wife at the time, knowing he was looking to do something different, suggested he look into it. But there were a few problems; Richard didn't know how to type, he wasn't great at spelling, and wasn't too sure about computers either. "But I did know a lot about mountain bikes. So I called up the magazine and said, 'You know, Zapata Espinoza is leaving. Why don't you put me on the list?' And the next day I got the job." All of a sudden he had a company to sell and also had to learn everything from how to type and use a computer to everything about how the magazine world functions. "I think it was the biggest change I've made in my life on any one day…"

bigquotesWe hired Zap away from MBA, and when we did, Richard replaced him. So we were always friendly rivals. And I thought that bringing Richard on as Zap’s replacement was a brilliant move. A genius tech guy with actual bike design and building experience. That was something we couldn’t offer. On the other hand, I thought that our journalism credentials gave us an advantage, but Richard quickly proved himself to be a great writer, editor, and reader advocate. It was a blast competing against him.Dan Koeppel, Senior Writer, The Wirecutter / New York Times and former editor of Mountain Bike


It turned out that writing about bikes came easy to Richard. "You see a bike, you ride it, and then you talk about it, or type about it, like you were telling your best friend." And he found a formula that worked for him when it came to writing his own monthly column - despite the challenge. "You're supposed to be brilliant in just one page. And sometimes, I just didn't have anything to say, so I'd break it up. For two times, I would talk about something that's important, or something technical, something I like or something I hate - that's kind of political - and the third time, I would just tell a cool story. It's challenging to try to write a one-page story because you have to take out a lot of stuff that you think is important. It's easy to go on and on like I'm doing right now, boring you to death, but if I had to say everything in one paragraph, I'd really have to think it through. So that's it. A one-column story is a lot harder than anything else to write."

bigquotesWe worked together at MBA and when he first became the editor, he didn't know how to type. His life prior to editorial was making bikes at Mantis, so typing wasn't required. So, for his first six months or so, he would literally dictate word for word all his features and bike reviews to me and I would type them. Try that sometime? Begin a story in your mind and then dictate it to someone. It's virtually impossible and another example of how brilliant and creative Richard is. He eventually learned to type and ended up typing faster than I ever did.

He also noticed early on that I was obsessed with lunch and would stress about our staff lunch plans, so he sat at the table and put together a spinning lunch dial, with all the options included and so when he saw me worrying about it, he would spin it and wherever it landed we would go.

He also consulted the spinning 8-ball (the one filled with blue liquid) when we had a difficult decision to make as a staff. When we couldn't figure out to do, we went with the 8-balls decision unless it came up: "Better not tell you now." In that case, he would re-spin it.

He was also famous for insisting we take field trips during high-stress deadlines and we got in trouble a few times for large groups of people leaving the office and going to Magic Mountain to ride roller coasters during the production of magazines. Those trips were the best.

Richard was always incredibly inclusive of girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, etc. and his kindness and ability to listen is something I try to emulate.

He also speaks in parables and allegories which is another reason I could spend hours listening to him on any subject whatsoever. He writes in the same way, which is why his stories are so compelling and inclusive. He has the ability to see things in a 360-degree way and then describe them that way. That's really difficult to do and is a true gift for a writer and human.

His biggest impact on me was how he kindly, humbly guided me on how to become a father to my two kids when they were young. He was the oldest of eight children, so although he didn't have children of his own, he loved and respected his father and we would talk about the idea of dads and fatherhood quite a bit. He made a huge impact on my life and I loved working for him and with him. Brad Roe, Peloton Magazine



bigquotesThe first time I visited RC at his home when he was working for MBA, he had built an airplane in his living room! He did not have a garage and his house was long and narrow (think of a double-wide). He built the airplane at a 45-degree angle to fit it all in and when it was completed, he had to take it apart to get it out of the house. At some point, after he had started working for Pinkbike, he wanted to come out to visit me. He was super excited because he found someone in Apache Junction that was selling a Rotax two stroke motor that he wanted to put in his airplane. I shouldn’t really be bagging on Apache Junction, but let’s just say that it’s not really a place that I would feel comfortable going to buy an engine that my life would ultimately depend on. He probably has five years on that engine now, so it seems to have worked out just fine. As a side note, he has the throttle cable running outside the airplane and it re-enters the fuselage into the engine through an Avid V brake noodle. There was a fair amount of recycled bike parts on his plane. Overall, it’s an amazing piece of engineering, but I’m super happy it wasn’t a two-seater as I probably would have had to turn down an invite.

I grew up racing BMX but didn’t ride my first mountain bike until 1987. I was instantly hooked and shortly thereafter started building parts and frames of my own. I had a two page Nishiki Alien (designed by Richard) magazine advertisement hanging up on the wall in my dorm room. I thought that Mantis bikes were the coolest things I had ever seen but I had never actually seen one in person. I had a friend that moved to California and he called me and told me that he started doing a weekly ride in Chino Hills and Richard Cunningham was always on the ride. I had a bottom bracket that I had designed and drove out to California so I could try and ride with Richard and show him my new bottom bracket. He probably thought that I was some kind of stalker, but I was just thrilled to be on the same ride with him. It was a pretty big deal for an 18-year-old kid from Chicago. The first frame I ever welded was an elevated chainstay bike that was really inspired by Richard’s Mantis Valkyrie and the Nishiki Alien. Alan Vaughn, the original president of NORBA (and the person who taught me how to braze) and I drove out to California together to show the guys at Mountain Bike Action our bikes and wound up being featured in a 1988 issue of MBA entitled “Bikes of the Future”, right alongside the Mantis Flying V, the Mantis Valarie and the Nishiki Alien. I would say that I wouldn’t be where I am today and Pivot wouldn’t exist without Richard’s early influence and our close friendship over the years.

It’s hard to know where to begin, but the most obvious is his contribution to mountain bike design. Some of his early concepts of what a mountain bike should be set the path for where we are today. He invented elevated chainstays. He pioneered the idea of a hydroformed, monocoque frame design (in aluminum) and then mated it to a chromoly steel rear triangle. When you look at bikes like the Mantis Pro-Floater and then compare it to bikes of today, it looks current. With many of the most successful suspension bikes in history, there’s no denying where the design influence came from. Beyond that, Richard never shies away from pushing the sport forward through his writing. He’s quick to call bullshit on marketing fluff and is always a proponent of new and interesting technology. Richard’s been the reason many companies have succeeded with out of the box ideas because he’s always been willing to give it a fair shake and see what’s possible. With many of my own ideas, I like to run them past Richard to see what he thinks. He always gives me a straight answer…..Unless it’s regarding how well he knows the trail or how long we are going to be gone. That’s an area where it’s best just to suffer through the adventure. You’ll probably live to tell about it and have crazy stories for the rest of your life.

Above all, Richard is a close friend and an incredibly unique and amazing person. I feel lucky to know him and have him in my life.
Chris Cocalis, Founder of Pivot Cycles

Birthday Grand Prix: RC's San Diego family traded mountain bikes for karts for #66. It was fierce.

bigquotesIt’s wild to think we met 20 years ago when you were the omnipotent leader of Mountain Bike Action magazine and I was a wet-behind-the-ears 22-year-old kid from Indiana whose only semi-marketable skills were holding onto handlebars and an aptitude for stringing a few words together. Despite not having the clout or career experience to deserve your favor, you always granted me the benefit of my perspective in my work. You not only respected what I had to say, you listened. Whether it be on deadline at 4:59 p.m. and I was searching for help to articulate what I was experiencing from a bike’s suspension design, or at 11:59 p.m. and I just needed someone to talk to, never did a call of mine go unanswered.

From my front-row seat of your remarkable influence on mountain biking, I learned much more than you likely realize. For a decade, I witnessed how you treat people. And, whether an impromptu trailside chat in the middle of nowhere with a fan of your work, addressing legions of strangers at an event, or even confronting the rare nemesis, you always emanated humility, kindness, generosity, humor, and patience. And, for all of your attributes, expressions, and knowledge I’ve attempted to appropriate over the years, the aforementioned ones are which I hope to someday live up to.

During my lucky career, I’ve had the privilege to work alongside many influential and remarkable people in the mountain bike world and am forever appreciative of those experiences and opportunities; however, I can’t begin to imagine where I might have ended up if you hadn’t always been in my corner. Thank you for everything.Ryan Cleek, writer, photographer, & filmmaker



TECHNICAL EDITOR AT PINKBIKE


Richard was the Editor of Mountain Bike Action until 2010. In 2011, he was welcomed to Pinkbike as the Technical Editor. Richard brought his insight and creativity to Pinkbike, and could always be counted on to dig deep into his library of knowledge to explain exactly how mountain bike history was repeating itself. Again. RC demonstrated an uncanny ability to sense which way the sport was going before the rest of the industry caught on. He was espousing the benefits of wide rims, wider tires and lower air pressures well before that became the norm, and many of his insights on gearboxes, e-bikes, and geometry were glimpses into the future of the sport.

No one can say it better than Richard himself, so here are his own words on his time in the industry, "I really wanted to make bikes and get a job in the bike industry and make a difference by doing this, and the whole time I was at Mantis, for the first ten years, I never made more than ten thousand dollars a year. I was poor the whole time. And my dad and my friends told me to give it up. But I really wanted to do it. And somehow, because I just kept working at it, I found an angle that worked, and it was really fulfilling. So never downplay something you really believe in, something that really makes you happy, because that's where you're the most creative. When you're doing something you really enjoy, you get that spark of creativity, and that's what drives the human soul. Make a difference, and feel good about it. Don't lose that one thing, even if it's contrary to everything that everyone else says -- keep it alive, and you'll find that it will take you to the next step."

Photo Sterling Lorence
Photo: Sterling Lorence

Richard Cunningham riding near San Diego in perfect evening light .

Photos: Ian Hylands

bigquotesAt the Sea Otter a few years back, I was leaving the venue with my family, walking through the crowds toward the exit and the hike back to the car out in a field somewhere.

We ran into RC who we’d had a nice chat with earlier in the day. We had talked about a wide range of stuff from parenting to fabrication techniques to old bike industry stories and it’d been great. I think we were both on our way to different places but wanted to acknowledge each other and say goodbye, so I say to him something like, nice to see you, great chatting with you, let's do it again next year. He agrees and says goodbye and half under his breath as we were walking away says "it's crazy that most of these bikes will be gone next year."

Plus tires had just hit and there were a lot of plus bikes at the Otter that year. I didn't immediately understand what he was alluding to, but bluffed and just replied, "yeah." I thought I'd figure it out on the walk back to the car.

Two months later, I still hadn't figured out what RC meant, and it was bugging me. I ran out of feasible explanations and finally called him and admitted that I needed further explanation and was really curious about what he meant.

He explained that he was referring to many plus tire bikes having overshot on the tire size and that the new slightly smaller versions had much better manners on the trail. They were less bouncy, but still brought most of the benefits of the large volume tires to the bike.

It's part of my job to keep up on things like this and I thought it was a good observation and we optimized our bikes for the 2.8" tire which happened to be almost the same diameter sagged at 17 psi as a 2.35" at more typical riding pressures. That allowed you to run either tire on the same bike and as RC predicted obsolesced the entire season of bikes built around the larger tires.

I have no doubt that the guy can see into the future.Hans Heim, CEO of Ibis Cycles

Photo Ian Hylands
Photo Ian Hylands

Photo Margus Riga

bigquotesI grew up reading any bike magazines that I could get my hands on and RC became a monthly fixture through Mountain Bike Action.

I remember one year, at Sea Otter, meeting him in person and him showing me how he takes a static bike shot at a booth. I paid attention and those little details stuck and that's part of RC, the little details.

When I learned that RC would be joining the fold at Pinkbike, my sense of pride in my work went up, it was like our online presence was being accepted and that we were on the right track.

He was always down to celebrate a "birthday" at any gathering, because it meant a free dessert and who questions the oldest guy in the group?

RC cares about bikes and the industry as a whole and it's always shown. Tyler Maine, Former Pinkbike Content Manager

Photo Greg Lambert

Photo Greg Lambert
Photo Greg Lambert
Greg Lambert photos
bigquotesCongrats on your retirement RC, although I know that won’t last long and remember never say "last run." Good luck on your next adventure.

Thanks my friend for allowing me to tag along for the last eight years.Greg Lambert, Photographer

Daniel Sapp and RC in Whistler.

bigquotesLike many others, I knew of RC and his work for years before meeting him. When I first joined the team at Pinkbike, I remember people would make the connection that RC and I worked together. "You work with RC?“, “What’s it like to work with RC?", “It’s so cool that you work with RC, I’ve been reading his work since his column at MBA”, etc. It still happens.

Truly, it’s been amazing working with RC, a real privilege and I’ve learned more than I could ever imagine from him about airplanes, life, and bikes. RC is someone that everyone can call a friend. I’ve never hesitated to ask him for advice and he’s always been gracious to help myself and others in any way he can. Thank you for everything.Daniel Sapp, Pinkbike Technical Editor

RC leading out the 2018 Pinkbike Field Test crew. Trevor Lyden photo

bigquotesI have known RC for a long time and have always enjoyed our conversations - and respected his writing for even longer.

I finally got to ride with RC about 10 years ago when he joined my crazy north shore big bike buddies and me on a Mt. Seymour lap. He wasn’t planning on riding and borrowed one of my trail bikes and some gear and we headed out for a rip. We were well on our way when it started to rain and then sleet and kind of snow at the top. We were not doing a dangerously technical ride but it was definitely not an easy ride... a solid black diamond with a couple of double black moves.

I thought RC could ride what he could and just walk the sketchy parts, especially since it just got really greasy. What I didn’t expect was to see RC wind his way down the trail (that he had never seen before) picking smart lines through the roots, wheelie dropping little logs into rock gardens and have a big smile with a semi-psycho “let’s do this” look in his eyes! I was very impressed. When we got to the gnarly moves, he took a look at them, walked one, and decided to ride the other. I tried to talk him out of it but he calmly assured me “he had it” and proceeded to ride the steep line with an off-camber entrance corner into a pinch point with a potential pedal catcher and an exposed g-out runout that took strength and guts to clean. RC cleaned it and the murmur of approval from my veteran shore buddies contrasted sharply with my screams of stoke and relief and patting RC on the back. He ripped it up and did it on a borrowed trail bike. Very cool.

I would like to thank RC for staying healthy that day, and for all the entertainment and information he has shared from his brain to me and many others over the decades. Truly a special man... and awesome mountain biker! Enjoy retirement and please come ride with me anytime RC!Brett Tippie


RC and his wife Justine.
RC on his
RC on his "job interview" with Tippie.

late 1980 s - Cartoon by Cynthia Carbone
This Cynthia Ward cartoon...
...could be prophetic. Richard and Monte, then and now.

bigquotesI think for me, RC really just gave me the freedom to represent myself accurately in a few of the biggest interviews of my career. He allowed me to be involved in the questions so that we could discuss the topics that were important to me as well. That kind of freedom can be rare for an athlete sometimes and I appreciated his hard work and patience to work with me through those big stories.Aaron Gwin


"This was his first horse, Basque Son. I taught him how to ride back in the early 90's. When I moved to WA., he took over for me as exerciser of "Sonny" and the others we rode...until Dr. Williams chose to sell, and Richard bought them. Sonny was NOT a beginner horse. He was a hot-headed vision of unspeakable beauty and speed with the good sense of a post. But his heart was always in every ride, as was Richard's. Richard learned a lot about patience and listening from that horse!" - Justine Zafran

Chris Hultner photo
Cynthia Ward photo]
"This was Pepper (left), a POA (pony of America). The most intelligent and sturdy little pony ever! His other horse (right) is Sonny." - Justine Zafran

Erica, Harold Preston's horse.
"Raki"

"Raki (right), was his third and last horse. They were so bonded, Richard could just think the speed and direction and Raki knew and complied. They were the horse and rider team people dream about. His horse days informed him of the equestrians' issues with sharing trails with hikers and bikes. Richard was uniquely qualified to broker the land-use deals for sharing trails, knowing the issues of each user group. Our early horse rides were equal to the fabled "Richard rides" on the bikes. But on horseback, I could equal him on trail! Those were some of our best times together, galloping "off-road" in the backcountry." - Justine Zafran

Taking Erica for a spin. Harold Preston photo

bigquotesIt was gonna happen sooner than later that our paths would cross. I actually first conversed with RC at a ONE Industries event when the Athertons came into town in 2011. Said hi and hung out for a little bit with Scott Sharples. Later that month, I went out for a pedal on the big bike at a local spot in Poway. And there he was, lost and looking for advice. I know that guy looks so familiar. That day I took RC under my wing and showed him around. Not knowing that he actually took me under his wing. We exchanged information and that was the beginning of a remarkable friendship that resulted in family.

We started going on pedals throughout the county and the amount of knowledge I gained on each adventure was mind-blowing. Those who know RC will relate that you need to add an extra hour or so for the ride due to the constant advice and stories.

Which after nine years I think I have only heard three repeat stories that someone in the group had never been exposed to. The stories from massive mountain bike adventures, being shot at by the cartel with machine guns, to grown men crying while ice picking up an ice glacier. A movie script about an avocado grove that was maintained by a farmer and a troop of monkeys. Training horses, (he has helped with my personal horse.) Flying planes, crashing his brains out, flat-track racing, racing pigeons, doing drugs, let me tell you, the list goes on and on.

I believe I have helped RC with over 20 bike reviews finding locations and getting the shot. Spent evenings with him talking about each bike. Asking me why this one sucked so bad or why this one was a diamond in the rough. It really has put me in the spotlight with many things to come, he would text me and say, "Are you ready to become famous?”

I would be lying in bed that night nervous AF. Awaiting the grilling from the mountain bike world. After a while I didn’t care what anyone thought, I just did my best with a bike that I only had ridden for an hour sometimes.

The amount of confidence he has is incredible so much that he has built his own airplane, and it has rubbed off on me. He has helped my wife and I start a business which has started to take off. He has physically come down and helped clean up the brewery before inspection. This has been such a wild ride that some days I look back and it does not seem real.

I am so grateful and honored for being apart of RC life, I can’t wait for the next chapter. We have had each others' back since day one. Love you, Sir Cunningham. Harold Preston, Pinkbike Contributor & Founder of Prestons’ Ginger Beer


Photos: Harold Preston

bigquotesWhether it was on the phone, in person, during staff meetings or on the page it was always storytime with RC. Whether you were in the mood to have a yarn or not, something about RC’s goofy upbeat tone always made you sit back, relax and settle in to enjoy the ride. RC’s prose wasn’t always about bikes either. If you got RC talking about flying and building planes, his wife Justine’s latest interaction with the animals at the San Diego Zoo, or the latest on the myriad pets he keeps on his property, it was special. And always quirky. Thank you, RC, for always taking the time to tell us your stories. Rachelle Fraser

Photo Greg Lambert
Greg Lambert photo
Photo Greg Lambert
Greg Lambert photo

bigquotesOnce of my fondest memories of RC took place years ago when a few of us were down in Sedona, Arizona, to escape the snow and get some bike testing done. We'd just finished a long ride, rolling into the parking lot as the sun began its quick descent behind the horizon. Mike Levy's battle-worn Mitsubishi Delica was the last vehicle in the lot, and we loaded up as quickly as possible, knowing that warm burritos and cold beverages were only minutes away.

Except they weren't. The Delica's finicky diesel engine refused to start, no matter how many times the key was turned, or how many curse words were shouted at the ill-tempered van. We all unloaded and performed the familiar technique of lifting the hood and staring down as if we knew what we were looking at. A wire jiggle here, a tap on some random part there, all to no avail. That is, until RC donned a headlamp, pulled out a multi-tool and got to work. Fifteen minutes later the engine coughed, sputtered, and started up, all without the need for a key in the ignition.

That's just one of the countless instances where RC's ingenuity and creative thinking left me thoroughly impressed. From designing his next airplane using Microsoft Paint to riding down slippery, steep rock rolls in Squamish while the rest of us stood by dumbfounded, RC's always been a source of inspiration, a daydreamer, tinkerer, and inventor with a heart of gold.
Mike Kazimer, Pinkbike Managing Technical Editor

Photo Greg Lambert
Greg Lambert photo

RC on his way to ride an eMTB.
RC on his way to the eMTB store. Justine Zafran photo

bigquotesI've always been a bit of a closet space dork, so I was quietly excited to witness a solar eclipse while visiting Sedona, Arizona, for a product launch years ago. For a guy from the thick rainforests of British Columbia, Sedona's red rocks made it feel more than a little surreal. Then again, it might have been because I was standing in the parking lot of a "sushi restaurant" in the middle of the desert with RC and Ruthie Mathes, a legend herself who won the 1991 cross-country World Championships. Oh, and all three of us were wearing RC's homemade solar eclipse glasses. You know, just another day with Richard.

It's a bit unreal to me (and others, I'm sure) to have been able to call him a peer and friend for nearly a decade now, and it's probably fair to say that neither RC or PB were expecting the ride that was coming. Who woulda thought? I'm sure that he's learned more about being online than he ever expected, but I've learned far more from working with him than the internet could ever teach me. RC not being around as much means that our daily meetings will be quite a bit shorter, and they'd definitely have fewer bird noises in them, but at least he'll have time to finish that homemade plane he's been working on forever. Thanks for everything, RC. Mike Levy, Technical Editor


Photo Trevor Lyden

bigquotesPeople call RC a legend and by that, some of them mean that the guy has been around forever. That, however, only proves that Richard Cunningham existed during the dawn of mountain biking and that he’s still above ground today. So what? That’s not what makes RC great. And make no mistake—RC is one of the greatest people, innovators, and writers to have ever blessed the cycling world.

Let’s start with the obvious—he’s a genius. I mean, I’ve spent plenty a night calling bullshit on some of RC’swilder theories, but this is also a man that gets phone calls from NASA when the space agency is stumped and can’t figure shit out. And no, I didn’t just make that up. NASA has asked RC for advice.

RC is so damn smart that while the rest of us merely dream of flying, he actually goes out and does it. He builds his own planes. In his own damn family room. And then he takes to the skies in that same plane because he’s that kind of badass.

His range of knowledge is staggering. I’ve never met someone who knew more about wormholes, tire sealant, Fausto Coppi, Britney Spears, the fall of Carthage, or angular contract bearings….the guy’s appetite for knowledge has no end.

RC also squarely spits in the eye of the notion that there’s a point in life when you have to “grow up” and stop riding a bike. If I can be even half the rider that RC is when I start scraping the digits he’s accumulated, I’ll be damn proud of it. RC is proof that you never have to stop pushing your limits on two wheels. The guy’s a boss.

And yet despite all of that, RC is also one of the kindest and most humble human beings you could hope to meet. Truly. It was my great fortune to call RC a co-worker for a few years. It’s my even greater fortune to call him a friend.

RC, I miss staying up late, arguing, missing editorial deadlines, mocking Levy, and simply talking shit with you. You are a legend in every damn sense of the word. Go on with your bad self.Vernon Felton, former Pinkbike Technical Editor

Harold Preston, RC and PB contributing photographer Eric Eilers on a recent ride in SD County (left). Self-portrait of Richard in April 2018 summiting El Cajon Mnt. in his home valley - (often seen in the background of bike photos) - a personal goal when he first moved there.

Richard working on the couch with Inca on his shoulder (left). Inca's voice was frequently heard in Pinkbike morning meetings.

bigquotesI grew up poring through the grey market pages of Mountain Bike Action, negotiating with myself to rake enough leaves at the Lakeside Resort to buy a 1997 Mountain Cycle (I never did, thankfully). It was the height of competition in the print publishing world, with Mountain Bike, Bike Magazine, Mountain Bike Action, and others all vying for the public's attention in an industry that had cracks forming in its status quo and dwindling non-endemic investment. 14-year-old me didn't care about Mantis, or understand the history of mountain biking, but I knew and respected RC's work even then.

When Richard went to Pinkbike in 2011 he was already part of the old guard to me, the guy who'd advocated calling freeriding 'velo-schussing'—I was surprised to see an established print writer making the change. Three years ago when I took the opportunity to come on as Pinkbike's head of editorial, I was nervous about working with him. I'd known RC in passing for a few years in the industry, we were on good terms, but how would this icon of our industry react to change? He'd run a magazine before I did my first sketchy teenage wheelie drop. He'd helped create a sport before I'd even learned to ride a bike. How was I going to tell him to do something a different way or hound him about a deadline?

But that's the thing about RC. He's never been one to sit still or stop learning new things, and I hope all the stories in this piece illustrate that. I don't think he ever resented my requests to do things differently, or my new workflows. Sure, changing direction is never easy, but honestly the biggest challenge with RC was getting him to keep his very loud, squawking parrot out of the room before our morning Slack meetings.

Once I looked under the hood, I was shocked at how much RC contributed behind the scenes. Staying up late to help edit others' work, connecting ideas and people that nobody else could have known to bring into pieces. I pushed him to write 'Carbon vs Aluminum: Separating Environmental Fact from Fiction' and it's one of the pieces I'm most proud of over the years. Sure he missed a bunch of deadlines on it, but it deserved the time it took.

Recently RC has been testing cheaper gear. Many established editors would have balked at the suggestion they take on reviewing value-priced bikes and components, thinking their insight too valuable to "waste" on the less expensive equipment. Not RC. He took that project on with enthusiasm, going over and above to focus on stuff that most riders can afford. He even pushed to come to Whistler and show us kids how it's done in last year's Field Test. His '3 Affordable Full Suspension Bikes' video was the most successful of the test. All writers have egos, but RC always channeled his in constructive ways with humility.

His advice and insight over the last three years has been nothing short of a gift. He's become a good friend, and someone whose hundred-thousand-foot view of the sport I value very much.

RC, thank you for everything. I know you won't be slowing down anytime soon, and I'm looking forward to the stories and ideas I know you've got floating around in your head. It's been a pleasure. You and your parrot are welcome in the morning meetings anytime.Brian Park, Pinkbike Head of Editorial


RC still pushing it at 65 in Whistler.




This tribute will be worked into a small print volume in the near future. We know there are countless other people who have been impacted by RC over the years. If anyone would like to contribute, especially if you have some more embarrassing photos, please reach out to news@pinkbike.com.

