RC Retires: A Tribute to Richard Cunningham

The first time I visited RC at his home when he was working for MBA, he had built an airplane in his living room! He did not have a garage and his house was long and narrow (think of a double-wide). He built the airplane at a 45-degree angle to fit it all in and when it was completed, he had to take it apart to get it out of the house. At some point, after he had started working for Pinkbike, he wanted to come out to visit me. He was super excited because he found someone in Apache Junction that was selling a Rotax two stroke motor that he wanted to put in his airplane. I shouldn’t really be bagging on Apache Junction, but let’s just say that it’s not really a place that I would feel comfortable going to buy an engine that my life would ultimately depend on. He probably has five years on that engine now, so it seems to have worked out just fine. As a side note, he has the throttle cable running outside the airplane and it re-enters the fuselage into the engine through an Avid V brake noodle. There was a fair amount of recycled bike parts on his plane. Overall, it’s an amazing piece of engineering, but I’m super happy it wasn’t a two-seater as I probably would have had to turn down an invite.



I grew up racing BMX but didn’t ride my first mountain bike until 1987. I was instantly hooked and shortly thereafter started building parts and frames of my own. I had a two page Nishiki Alien (designed by Richard) magazine advertisement hanging up on the wall in my dorm room. I thought that Mantis bikes were the coolest things I had ever seen but I had never actually seen one in person. I had a friend that moved to California and he called me and told me that he started doing a weekly ride in Chino Hills and Richard Cunningham was always on the ride. I had a bottom bracket that I had designed and drove out to California so I could try and ride with Richard and show him my new bottom bracket. He probably thought that I was some kind of stalker, but I was just thrilled to be on the same ride with him. It was a pretty big deal for an 18-year-old kid from Chicago. The first frame I ever welded was an elevated chainstay bike that was really inspired by Richard’s Mantis Valkyrie and the Nishiki Alien. Alan Vaughn, the original president of NORBA (and the person who taught me how to braze) and I drove out to California together to show the guys at Mountain Bike Action our bikes and wound up being featured in a 1988 issue of MBA entitled “Bikes of the Future”, right alongside the Mantis Flying V, the Mantis Valarie and the Nishiki Alien. I would say that I wouldn’t be where I am today and Pivot wouldn’t exist without Richard’s early influence and our close friendship over the years.



It’s hard to know where to begin, but the most obvious is his contribution to mountain bike design. Some of his early concepts of what a mountain bike should be set the path for where we are today. He invented elevated chainstays. He pioneered the idea of a hydroformed, monocoque frame design (in aluminum) and then mated it to a chromoly steel rear triangle. When you look at bikes like the Mantis Pro-Floater and then compare it to bikes of today, it looks current. With many of the most successful suspension bikes in history, there’s no denying where the design influence came from. Beyond that, Richard never shies away from pushing the sport forward through his writing. He’s quick to call bullshit on marketing fluff and is always a proponent of new and interesting technology. Richard’s been the reason many companies have succeeded with out of the box ideas because he’s always been willing to give it a fair shake and see what’s possible. With many of my own ideas, I like to run them past Richard to see what he thinks. He always gives me a straight answer…..Unless it’s regarding how well he knows the trail or how long we are going to be gone. That’s an area where it’s best just to suffer through the adventure. You’ll probably live to tell about it and have crazy stories for the rest of your life.



Above all, Richard is a close friend and an incredibly unique and amazing person. I feel lucky to know him and have him in my life.

— Chris Cocalis, Founder of Pivot Cycles