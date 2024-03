The vessel

The vessel pilot Owen Davis.

First version

Jack at sea otter 2022

First ride

Current version Jack rides

Jack Harle is a 23 year old engineer for TaylorMade in San Diego. In 2020 after breaking multiple bikes he began designing his own frame. After 4 years and 6 revisions, this bike is far from a janky garage build. It's a work of art. This short doc covers the process of building a bike by hand as well as Jack's story and love for the sport. "The vessel" bike will be piloted this summer at race events across North America by Owen Davis.https://www.instagram.com/vesselbikeproject/