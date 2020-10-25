Reader Story: Mountain Biking & Trail Building Through Grief

Susan during one of her good periods. We really tried to get the most out of the good times.

Grief is a harsh reminder that I had someone special in my life who I loved so profoundly that I'm brought to tears in a moment of remembrance. A particular song, a visit from a random hummingbird, viewing photos of her; any of these can trigger a flood for me. This grief was compounded by the loss of my parents over a year ago. Now bear with me; it's not all doom and gloom. I am a very positive and outgoing person, and I live a happy life.



I'm not a structured "support group" kind of person and am instead more of a "get out and think through the thoughts and feelings" kind of person. The mountain biking community is my support group. Processing the pain, for me, has been managed mostly through mountain biking and trail work.



This is what the workday looked like for the first few months working on this trail.

This is just one section of this zone that was covered in slash.

The Swirlz trail sign, which I made, uses the black and orange colors of Susan's favorite hockey team, the NHL Philadelphia Flyers.

Swirlz starts with a climbing portion that meanders through some of the most beautiful forest found in Bellingham.

I was pleasantly surprised to find this tree that is shaped like an "S" (left photo, rider's right) at the bottom of this section.

Photos:

Words: