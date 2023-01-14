Video: 'Reason To Ride' Showcases Emotions Behind Riding

Jan 14, 2023
by Rob Montandon  

Riders from across the UK share their Reason To Ride. Thanks to all the riders and all the trail builders for giving us a place to go.

Directed, shot and edited by Robert Montandon.

Featuring:
Matt Simmonds
Sian Dillon
Seth Barrett
Becci Skelly
KJ Sharp
Luca Thurlow
Leith Rowe
Henrik Jensen

Photography:
Robert Montandon
Adam Hughes
Sadie Alridge

Video Produced by Monsterdon Ltd.

Reason To Ride
Matt Simmonds

Reason To Ride
Sian Dillon

Reason To Ride
Seth Barrett

Reason To Ride
Becci Skelly

Reason To Ride
KJ Sharp

Reason To Ride Photo by Adam Hughes
Henrik Jensen, Leith Rowe and Luca Thurlow

Visit https://monsterdon.com/ or our social channels for more

