Rebecca Henderson Ruptured Ankle Ligament Ahead of Australian National XC Championships

Every summer there are just 2 races I am always trying to bring my A game. National and Oceania Championships. They are also the races we were using to be ready for the opening World Cup's which are coming up early April in Brazil.



Last Thursday after arriving to Awaba for Nationals I had a very small and low speed crash. As far as we can imagine it was simply just how I pulled my foot out of the pedal. Before I even touched the ground I was in such pain. Instant swelling. Nausea, dizziness and ringing ears just from the intense pain. Getting out of the forest was a challenge that I'm not sure I could have done alone!!



Not ideal timing for the two important races of the summer or ahead of the big races but onward we go.



Fortunately all advice from the best we know both in Aus and Spain has been optimisic and in line, so I'm on my way back to Canberra and we will start the rehab and play it day by day.



The ankle update:

Complete rupture (grade 3) injuries of the ATFL and the calcaneal attachment of the CFL. The PTFL is intact.



Contusion related partial tear (grade 2) of the anterior deltoid ligament with a sprain demonstrated elsewhere.



With good taping and support riding my bike is surprisingly relatively pain free but walking and moving freely is still a bit of a battle.



Yesterday at Oceania's I just couldn't ask more from my body. My ankle was quite OK but my feelings on the bike and in general have taken a beating. I gave the best with what I had, but what I had wasn't much.



The old girl feels like she's aged another 30 years, send help. — Rebecca Henderson