Rebecca Henderson, Simon Andreassen & Jennifer Jackson Join Orbea Fox Factory Team

Jan 14, 2025
by Sarah Moore  
The Orbea Fox Factory Team welcomes three athletes for the upcoming season: Denmark's Simon Andreassen, Australia's Rebecca Henderson, and Canada's Jennifer Jackson. Simon Andreassen departed from Cannondale Factory Racing after a successful season with the team, while Rebecca Henderson announced her departure from Primaflor Mondraker at the end of 2024. Jennifer Jackson moves over from Liv Factory Racing.

They join Pierre de Froidmont, the Belgian champion who has been on the team since 2023. Joining the revamped squad is a fresh technical team led by Fran Pérez, who assumes the position of Team Manager.

bigquotesThe 2025 season marks a turning point for our team. Competing at the elite level is not just an athletic achievement, but an opportunity to inspire and connect with everyone who shares our passion for MTB.Iñaki Ucin, Sports Marketing Manager for Orbea

The team will race on the 120mm Oiz and the Alma hardtail and bikes will be kitted out by Fox, Shimano, Fizik, Oquo, Maxxis, Hiru, 226ERS, X-Sauce, and Enduro Bearings.

We look forward to seeing the team in action at the first World Cups of the season in April in Brazil.


20 Comments
  • 704
 They could have the slogan "Would you rather be a loser Orbea winner"
  • 113
flag eekamouse (Jan 14, 2025 at 12:24) (Below Threshold)
 Actually it is not pronounced "ɔː biː eɪ" (or be a) in spanish, I mean you all guess it
  • 80
 @eekamouse: @bigtim didn't write in Spanish.
  • 90
 I'm going to take this to marketing.
  • 20
 @Gulevich87: I'll look forward to the royalties rolling in! Big Grin
  • 180
 Lotto last year in road, FMD this year for DH and now a real team for XC World Cups. Orbea is making a step forward in its sponsoring strategy (probably they needed to continue with the growth)

Sorry if I miss any other big name signing
  • 20
 Really stepping forward with supplying bikes to FMD racing as well!
  • 10
 @onegear29: and they have been racing DH with a modified Rallon and Wild during the last two years
  • 131
 super excited for Jen Jackson, congratulations Jen.
  • 122
 This is a great move for Jennifer Jackson!
  • 80
 Are there any real MTB card sets out there?
  • 20
 rider cards are definitely a European thing. How can we get some of these ones?
  • 10
 @racerfacer: Really eh? Yeah I want some too, a few things on Ebay look to be promotional items / olympics but no real big hitters from the major card brands.
  • 91
 So stoked for Bec! Great to see she had landed with a solid team.
  • 10
 Between XC and DH Orbea may big the big winner this off-season.
  • 10
 So excited about this!
Below threshold threads are hidden







