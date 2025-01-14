Rebecca Henderson, Simon Andreassen & Jennifer Jackson Join Orbea Fox Factory Team

The Orbea Fox Factory Team welcomes three athletes for the upcoming season: Denmark's Simon Andreassen, Australia's Rebecca Henderson, and Canada's Jennifer Jackson. Simon Andreassen departed from
Cannondale Factory Racing after a successful season with the team, while Rebecca Henderson announced her departure from Primaflor Mondraker
at the end of 2024. Jennifer Jackson moves over from Liv Factory Racing.
They join Pierre de Froidmont, the Belgian champion who has been on the team since 2023. Joining the revamped squad is a fresh technical team led by Fran Pérez, who assumes the position of Team Manager.
|The 2025 season marks a turning point for our team. Competing at the elite level is not just an athletic achievement, but an opportunity to inspire and connect with everyone who shares our passion for MTB.—Iñaki Ucin, Sports Marketing Manager for Orbea
The team will race on the 120mm Oiz and the Alma hardtail and bikes will be kitted out by Fox, Shimano, Fizik, Oquo, Maxxis, Hiru, 226ERS, X-Sauce, and Enduro Bearings.
We look forward to seeing the team in action at the first World Cups of the season in April in Brazil.
