Rebecca McConnell Signs for 2 More Years with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce Team

Nov 1, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Rebecca McConnell gave it a good go but couldn t quite match Evie Richards in the last 2 laps.

Rebecca McConnell has announced on social media that she will be sticking with her current team for the next two seasons.

The Australian rider had an amazing 2021 season, securing fourth place in this year's XC World Cup overall standings after two consecutive second-place finishes. While the offseason has only just begun, Rebecca has already revealed that she signed an extension of her contract with the Primaflor Mondraker XSauce team before heading back to Australia.

bigquotesOn my last day in Spain we made it official and I signed for another two years with Primaflor Mondraker XSauce.

Very proud to continue working with these amazing people and alongside our wonderful partners who have all put their trust and belief in me since 2018. We will continue working hard towards new goals and sharing moments and memories along the way. Rebecca McConnell

Rebecca McConnell chasing through the rock garden.

bigquotesWe have great news to start November. Before returning to Australia this week, Rebecca McConnell has renewed her contract with Primaflor-Mondraker-XSauce.

The five-time podium rider in the World Cup this year will continue to be part of the Spanish Elite UCI team, sealing her continuity at the Balneario de Archena, the same place where she started her career in the group. Happy to continue sharing this path! Primaflor Mondraker XSauce [Translated]


Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Rebecca Mcconnell #PBWMN


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Time for team rumors to fly!!, not for Rebecca though, congrats!

