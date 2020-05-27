Rebecca Rusch Challenged Her Community to “Everest” & Nearly 1000 People Heeded that Call for COVID-19 Relief

PRESS RELEASE: Be Good™ Foundation

The physical challenge of riding the equivalent elevation of Mount Everest (29,029 ft) was a first for me and a massive undertaking. I’m an endurance athlete and have a ton of experience in multi-hour and multi-day events, but I had never attempted that much elevation gain in a single day.” Rusch completed 21 laps up and down the rugged mountain road leading to the infamous Trail Creek Summit just outside of her hometown of Ketchum, ID. Despite freezing temperatures and over 23 hours of non-stop riding, Rusch said she felt surprisingly strong from start to finish. “I was motivated to complete my own personal challenge, but the true strength and motivation that kept my pedals turning hour after hour came from the knowledge that hundreds of people around the world were also pushing themselves to proactively be part of this global healing. — Rebecca Rusch

Giddy Up Challenge Queen’s Everest Winners

I decided on Monday to do this and I put all my nervous energy into preparing food for it. I haven't ever spent that long on my bike or climbed that much.” The 33-year-old road cyclist may not have climbed that much in a single day, but she was motivated to do good for the world in the best way she knows how “I've been trying to figure out what I can do as a cyclist to support those on the frontlines, and I am really grateful that Rebecca organized this event, creating an opportunity to bring cyclists together, support our essential workers, and for us to set big goals for ourselves that we can go after safely and responsibly. — Katie Hall

Giddy Up Challenge By The Numbers

Rebecca’s Giddy Up Challenge fundraising will support COVID-19 relief programs providing public health, medical resources deployment, bikes for frontline healthcare workers, and cycling infrastructure for transportation in partnership with our Be Good™ Foundation beneficiaries. Together we are using the bicycle (and in this case, our running shoes) to deliver on that healing mission. We are thrilled to be able to award grant funds to three of our foundation partners: the CDC Foundation, World Bicycle Relief and People for Bikes. — Erica Worden, Executive Director of the Be Good™ Foundation

About “Everesting”

About Be Good™ Foundation

As Memorial Day comes to a close in the United States, 890 athletes from all over the World rest their weary legs after heeding Rebecca Rusch’s call to complete an “Everest” challenge on their own in support of her Be Good™ Foundation’s efforts to aid COVID-19 relief, raising over $130,000 for the CDC Foundation, People For Bikes and World Bicycle Relief.Rusch herself led the charge, as she usually does, by example:Top Male Bike (Outdoor) - Jules Goguely, 9:39Top Female Bike (Outdoor) - Katie Hall, 10:01Top Male Bike (Indoor) - Tim Cusick, 11:58Top Female Bike (Indoor) - Claudia Behring, 9:55Top Male Run (Outdoor) - Gary Gellin, 13:45Top Female Run (Outdoor) - Magda Boulet, 16:55Katie Hall, of Oakland, CA., threw her hat in the ring with just a week to prepare and walked away with an Everesting™ World Record, completing 29,029 vertical feet of climbing in just 10 hours and one minute.890 ParticipantsOver 10 Million Feet Climbed Collectively53% Male / 47% Female Participation$130,000 Raised for COVID-19 relief43 of 50 US States11 CountriesFour Distances: 29,092ft (Everest), 15,885ft, 10,559ft & 5,295ft1 World Record by Katie HallAge Range: 13 - 66World’s Largest Combined Discipline Everest AttemptRusch officially launched the Be Good™ Foundation in 2019 with a mission to use the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment and evolution. The words “Be Good” are how her father, USAF Capt. Stephen Rusch signed his letters home from the Vietnam War. Rusch now uses those words to guide her and her efforts. She scheduled this inaugural event on Memorial Day weekend in honor of her father and all service members who are no longer with us.What’s next for Rebecca Rusch and her small, but mighty crew? Her annual Rebecca’s Private Idaho, a world-class gravel bike race, is only three months away, and you can be sure that she will find a way to motivate a huge group of people to jump on their bikes and make the world a better place.“Everesting” is defined as: Pick any hill, anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 29,029ft / 8,848m – the equivalent height of Mt Everest. From Everesting.ccBe Good™ Foundation enriches communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment and evolution. Our work creates opportunities for outdoor exploration, personal discovery and humanitarian service at local, national and global levels. Together we can make our mileage count and create lasting change. https://www.rebeccarusch.com/be-good-foundation