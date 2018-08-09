VIDEOS

Video: Tricks & Stunts At Châtel's Reboul Jam

Aug 8, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

The Châtel Reboul Jam for a third year in a row returned in 2018. As with the previous editions, it was nothing but good vibes and big tricks. The event drew a slew of heavy hitters which included Louis Reboul, Antoine Buffart, Anthony Rocci, Thomas Genon, Yannick Granieri, Bienvenido Aguado, Adolf Silva, Paul Couderc, Olivier cuvet, Antonin honore, loic esteve, Nicolas Cuny Ravet, Benoit Gurnel and Jeremy Berthier.

Over the 4 days, alongside the Slopestyle jam, there were Slalom, Long Jump and DH competitions. As well as the opportunity to do a few runs with your favorite pros.

Thanks to everyone who supported and attended the event. See you all in July 2019 for the next Reboul Jam!








Watch the previous "Sundays in Châtel" episode.


Video: Shaperideshoot

