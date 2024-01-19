Rebuilt: Grant Allen's Path from Rampage Rider to Paralympian

Could we start with you telling me the story of what happened?

From Rampage to rowdy hand biking, Grant has excelled at a wide range of mountain biking. Left photo: John Gibson

GA: I was injured back in 2011. I guess prior to that, I'd always ridden a lot at a high level. In 2011, I'd been doing a lot of bigger bits and pieces and was in talks with the guys to go back to Red Bull Rampage and compete later that year. And was just in the process of compiling a whole bunch of bits and pieces just to send through and everything like that. There was a really big road gap that I'd been building kind of in secret I guess, just all on my own in a local area out here where everyone rides and just sort of worked away on it for months and months.It was a big jump, but it was nothing I hadn't done before. I went out to do it one day with a number of other friends around. And yeah, I guess a bunch of set-up runs and I was feeling good and just came into the jump and I literally just overshot. It was just a little bit too quick for it. I remember being in the air and just thinking, "Okay, I've just gone a bit deep on this, it'll be okay." I was pretty conscious about not coming up short on it because it was a long way down and it was a long way out. The road that it jumped over had a sharp, spiked uphill and a real hard knuckle edge on the end of it.I was very conscious of not wanting to tag it or anything like that. It would've been catastrophic, essentially. Just being in the air, I was just like, "Okay." And it was a long time in the air, a long time in the air to process everything. I clearly remember just trying to push the bike down to squash as far as I could and landed completely fine on the landing. Landing so deep, I essentially was on the bike fine, but just G'd out at the bottom. And as I G'd out, just got flipped and high-sided and thrown over onto my side. I remember being knocked out and coming to and just thinking, "Wow, that was a big one, but it's okay. I'll just shake it off and wake up and I'll be good. I just need to slow down a little bit." And I was just kind of laying there coming to and I remember my friends running over and they were pretty panicked.

So your friends saw it at least and could help you get out?

Yeah, yeah. I had people there and everything like that, so it was all good. One of my friends, Alex Youlle, who was there at the time was actually a paramedic in training as well, so I really kind of threw him under the bus and into the deep end pretty quickly. He's such a good guy and such a good friend - I was very lucky to have him there at the time. I sort of came to and then just thinking, "Okay, cool. I'll get up and just go again. I'll just go slower." And went to move and I was just like, "Wow, I'm not moving."

Wild.

Styling it. Photo: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

And that was when I just started thinking, "Okay, this is not good." Just laying there and realizing it was pretty bad. I was quite calm about it. I was in pain, but it wasn't terrible or anything like that at that point. It was manageable. It was a bit scary just being unknown and unsure. That was more or less how it happened. I guess from there my friends arranged an ambulance. The ambulance came out, they assessed me and everything like that and got me stable. From there it was basically a helicopter flight into the hospital closest to where I was.

When you were lying there right after crashing and realizing that your body wasn't really working the way you wanted it to, were you feeling any tingling or sensations or was it just kind of nothing?

Yeah, it was more nothing that I was feeling. There was pain. It was painful to try and move, but it was really weird in the fact that it was a big crash and everything, but I clearly remember it happening. It's just one of those things where I've had far worse crashes, where I really probably should have been maybe hurt more. I've always been pretty able to bounce things off and get back up and go again and deal with things. This one was just really weird. When they moved me on the spinal board, I remember it being really bad in terms of the pain just because of the damage that I'd done to my spinal cord.I didn't know at the time, but I’d basically done damage to the spinal cord and fractured and basically wrecked the T12 and L1 vertebrae right down at the base of the spine.

Wow.

Photo: Con Chronis

I guess spinal cord injury is one of those things where you don't really have a great understanding of it until it happens to you or someone close to you. I guess knowing Tarek [Rasouli] and knowing from years earlier when Tarek had his accident, I had some sort of very minimal understanding of spinal cord injury. I guess it was the sort of thing where I instantly did think of that. I mean, you're aware of what you're doing and know that there's the risk of getting hurt, but I've always had - and still do have a really positive attitude. Whatever happens, you just deal with it and you make it work. And as much as it was a high level of uncertainty at the time, I always had in my head that I would make things work or things would come good and you just don't know. It was a strange time for sure. I guess the whole thing I’ve had and still do is the mindset of, if you get yourself into something, you need to get yourself out of it and you deal with it.

I bet. It sounds like your attitude has really helped you with that. Were you really scared when you were in the process of getting out?

I don't really recall being scared or anything like that, but I can remember, especially the ambulance people and the helicopter people. I remember being just really grateful to them. I remember also them coming to meet me afterward and they were super positive and just wanted to see how I was doing. I guess they were really surprised at how good I was, maybe as a patient. But I think I've always had a pretty strong and positive mindset and it helps so much in life. I guess dealing with something like this you have to. I think there was definitely a time in the first couple of days after I was hurt laying in hospital and being like, "Whoa, this is a lot to take in."And just wishing I could only go back and do things slightly different, but I think for me I needed a few days of perhaps being like, "Wow, this is a lot," and just overthinking things. I clearly remember having a moment where I was in the more intensive care part of the hospital and being told that I'd be getting ready to be moved to a spinal unit hopefully within the next couple of days. Just laying there and thinking, "I can really sort of go about this two ways. I can just be absolutely stale and bitter and terrible about this or I can just be the best version I can possibly be of myself." And it was a conscious decision just to flick the switch and get on with things and I guess not be stale about it, not be sad. There's no point being sad about what's happened.You just have to move on and deal with it. And if you don't, nothing good is ever going to come of it for you or anyone else around you, that's for sure. And it makes it so much harder for everyone around you as well.

Yeah, that makes sense. I kind of think the way to get through really hard things is you start by having to just see the way forward and it sounds like that happened.

Yeah. I mean, you've been there and know it as well. And I think that's important.

I do and don't know the situation. It’s so interesting to hear about what it's been like for something like your injury.

Photo: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

A lot of people say to me like, "I don't think I could possibly be as positive as you are about it if it happened to me" or "I wouldn't be able to go forward or go on." And you can't actually answer that question because you don't know until it's thrust upon you. It's the whole fight-or-flight thing. You can literally keel over and die or just be stale and useless about things. Or you can get up and you can go on and you can make cool things happen. That's it. Life's not over. You're not dead. There's always something and I think it's important to note as well that there's always someone who has it far worse than you do. I guess I've always probably seen that, but it was something that became more and more prevalent to me through my time through hospital and rehab, seeing people around me that weren't dealing with things and seeing people that maybe even were dealing with things okay but had it a whole lot worse injury-wise.One thing I'm very grateful for is that I am such a low-level injury. I have full use of my upper body and I'm very fortunate in the fact that I didn't have anything in terms of a head injury or anything like that. I'm very grateful for that. I don't mean to sound awful to you there or anything like that.

No, that's very fair. I'm similarly really thankful I don't have a spinal injury.

I think one other thing that I remember pretty clearly is when I was in hospital, there was a young guy that I knew that had a really bad road cycling accident a few years earlier. He was quite a bit younger than me. He was racing on an outdoor track, track cycling, and he hit a light post that was on the side of the track and suffered a massive brain injury. It was just completely life-changing. He came to visit me in hospital. And I guess seeing him and seeing his positivity, but seeing what he was going through, I guess it's just one of those things where I felt pretty bad that I had it still really probably pretty good in comparison to what he did.

And at the same time, I'm sure it’s really not very fun.

Yeah, that's it. But I think it's interesting. I spent a lot of other time - especially with the road cycling stuff that I do - around people with different impairments and different disabilities. There's often a little bit of black humor amongst people just talking - “What would you rather be?” “What would you rather not have?” It's pretty crazy to think of, really, when you stop and think of some of that stuff, what people go through and deal with.

Yeah, people make it through all kinds of things. We prove to ourselves what we can do when we have to do it.

Photo: Con Chronis

Yeah, exactly. I'm a big believer in getting on with things and making good of any situation.

How did your recovery process go after that? What was rehab for you?

Photo: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

I was really fortunate in the fact that I was in I guess the direct intensive part of the hospital, but only for a few days. A good friend of mine, Will Rischbeith, his family had some connections within the hospital. And I'd known Will for a long time. Will was just such a shining light. He was really, really cool. He just really stepped up as a friend in such a huge and unexpected way.I think it's interesting because when you go through something like a traumatic injury like this, you really see who your people are. Will was always a really good friend, but he just proved within that moment that he really went above and beyond. I guess with his connections with family within the hospital system, he saw to it that I was gotten through quickly to the rehab center. I was just really able to move forward with the journey of rehab really quickly and I just wanted to literally get out of hospital. I just wanted to be out and done.I was in the direct care hospital part for probably only about four or five days until they could get a bed for me in the rehab center. And then rehab, I was in and out really quickly. It was just over four weeks literally, and I was back home and back to work, and I guess just normality. I was really fortunate through rehab to meet some really good people as well. I had a really good physio, Chris Bell, who was much the same age as me, he was just wicked. He saw that I just wanted to do stuff and get on with things and he was happy just to accelerate everything and just help me speed through things. He was amazing.Then I also had another guy in the gym program while part of rehab. His name was George Dunstan and he happened to be just amazing for a start, but he was also a Chef de Mission for Paralympics Australia on a number of occasions before. He had a really strong interest in parasport and particularly around weightlifting. I guess he was just an enabler as well, just saw that I wanted to just rip into gym and would bend the rules and let me do stuff. Bench press, heavy weights, stuff that I wasn't meant to be doing, but he just literally wanted me to get after it. It was wicked. I think meeting him was something that was a great spark for seeing opportunities within parasport and hearing stories of Paralympics. It was a really, really positive experience.

I bet. Did you already want to get into competitive parasports at that point or was that later?

I don't know. I think there were a lot of people that knew that I'd been involved with high-end bike stuff already and they were like, "Maybe now you can be a Paralympian or whatever." I was kind of like, "Right now I'm just happy just want to get on with life and just be the best person that I can be for right now." But I think there was definitely a spark for sport right away. I wanted to be active and I wanted to be doing things. I didn't want to be just sitting around and doing nothing, that's for sure. I was really fortunate, the guys from Trek were really supportive. I was riding their bikes and working in a shop that sold lots of their bikes for them and they were mega supportive of me.As soon as I was hurt, they started arranging for me to get a road hand bike just so I could be out and riding. That was literally before I was even out of rehab. That was all underway and everything just because they're wicked. Gareth Halverson and Jason Pye and Andrew Eames along with Simon Ball and all the guys, they were just so amazing. They're still awesome guys to this day. They're friends for life. I guess they really probably sparked that whole thing by getting me a road hand bike. And from there, that was my outlet. I needed an outlet and mountain biking was not something that I could go back to at the time. I guess I focused a lot of energy into the whole thing of hand cycling on the road.And I think just that whole thing of being competitive and just wanting to be good at something - something that I had to start out at that I was really crap at and was really humbled by. It was really cool to have that give me that fire to work at something and become good at it, that was really cool.I guess rehab for me was something where I just wanted to speed through it and I was really quick through it. I just wanted to be back to normal, back to living life and doing all that sort of stuff, really.

Understandable. How long was it before you got to be back living a life that you considered kind of normal?

Yeah, literally as soon as I left rehab it was just over four weeks and I was back to full-time work and normality.

Wild. How did that progress to eventually becoming a Paralympian?

Grant is no stranger to working hard at his biking abilities, and eventually that led him to world-level hand bike racing.

Yeah, so I guess my hand bike for the road took probably about four months to arrive. It had to be built and then freighted and things like that. I guess from there that's where the whole thing of hand cycling on the road sort of started. And it was really funny because I was pretty strong in the gym before and I thought that I'd be okay and I could get into the bike on the road and I would go pretty good. And I literally remember getting on my first ride and just being so humbled by how hard it was and how slow and honestly how shit I was. It was really, really surprising.

Was that motivating or demoralizing? Did that make you want to do it more or less?

Photo: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

It was demoralizing to see how slow I was and how hard it was, but also it was motivating. I was just like, "I want to get good at this. I want to do it." I spent a couple of years really working away. When did I first race? It was probably not that long. It was probably only after I'd had the bike about six to 12 months maybe. I was going reasonably well. I met some other really cool people that are now still friends and friends for life as well that ride, but I was really fortunate in the fact that there was a guy in my classification, Nigel Barley, that I had to race against who was a silver medalist in the London Paralympic games and just a super strong competitor.And he is an absolute weapon, just so strong. I would race him and just get smoked. I'd stay with him for maybe the first five minutes and just be rinsing myself and then he would just ride away and I would just be like, "Oh, my god, this is the level that it's at." But I was very fortunate to have him as a measuring stick to see where it was. I spent ages working away, getting better, getting quicker and trying to beat him or even just be close to him. It just took ages and I can remember the first time I actually managed to beat him and I was just like, "Wow, that's kind of cool. I think I'm getting somewhere." And then to go and race overseas and just be pretty humbled by everyone. At first it was just like, "Wow, this is hard."But just chipping away at it and everything like that and I think I've been really fortunate. I've medaled at World Cups on the road and I think to compete as high as I have I guess in terms of what I've done with mountain bike and then to also then turn it around and do something completely different and be right in the top sort of mix of I guess the fastest guys in the world on a hand bike is pretty cool. The feeling of being on a podium on the road with the two other guys in my class that were clearly the best in the world and still are now was a truly special feeling and proud moment. It's ridiculously hard to get there and I guess I'm still doing it now, but it's getting harder and harder just because guys are full-time with it and I just don't have the time to be full-time with it. I mean, I work and I like riding my road and mountain bike and doing stuff with my kids and other things.It's hard, but I really enjoy it still as well. I think to get to that level of medaling at World Cups and competing in Paralympics and things, it's pretty cool. It's pretty crazy. I think it’s been a wild ride and it still is. It just continues to get better and better, really.

That's awesome. How did that also lead to you making your career about mobility?

It all stems back to starting with hand cycling here in Australia. One of the very first races that I went to, there was a guy, Alex Welsh, an Australian guy who I met who'd been hand cycling for a few years already. He was in a different classification to me, but he came from a motorbike background and instantly we just got along. I’d worked around the bike industry for quite a while and Alex started working in the space of wheelchairs and hand bikes and bits and pieces and everything like that. I guess through our friendship and where he was working he was just like, "You should come and work with me and do what we do."At the time I was really fed up with where I was working and things were not good. Just wasn't getting looked after and just didn't feel really good about what was happening. And I was just like, "Yeah, I want to do something different." I decided to start working with Alex at Push Mobility where I am now. We do equipment that really has a focus around people that are living in manual wheelchairs, but with a focus on activity and active lives. I mean, that can be anything from a wheelchair that someone needs for day-to-day life. It might be a bike of some description or a paddleboard or a basketball chair or a track chair, anything like that.Just interesting and cool stuff. I mean, what we do is wicked and it's so cool. I just like helping people and that's what I love about what I do now. It just doesn't really even feel like I work. And through what we do, I guess it's been really cool in terms of I'd wanted to always get back in the space of a mountain bike. Before I started working here at Push, well, it's kind of going a little bit off topic...

No worries at all. I'm not attached to any particular topic here.

The Trek guys were really helpful. In fact, I just said to them, I want to ride a mountain bike again and had kind of seen a few people doing different bits and pieces. And I was just like, "You know what? I'm going to make my own two-wheeled mountain bike with an electric motor and I'm going to ride it." So basically, my friends Lachie Glasspool and Justin Yound and I all got around this idea. First of all, the guys from Trek, Gareth Halverson, gave me a bike, which was wicked. A really good bike too, a brand new Session 9.9.I. Then we just made a whole bunch of crap to go on this bike. We learned how to work with carbon fiber to make a seat, machined up a whole bunch of other parts and bits and pieces with one of my other mates, Anthony, who helped there and made this bike and made it work.And so that was I guess me sort of getting a taste of getting back to mountain bike. It was fun, but honestly, it was a death trap. It wasn't safe and it wasn't something that I could do solo or without pretty big risk. And Lachie was wicked at picking me up and dragging me out of places, some of the stories of places where we crashed or got stuck and cheated death. It was pretty bad, but pretty funny as well. I guess with work now at Push, I had come across Christian [Bagg, founder of Bowhead] and what he was doing with Bowhead Bikes. I’d kind of seen it and it was it one of those things where it was wicked. I saw what he was doing and was just like, "This is really cool," but I just didn't have the funding to get a bike or get access to it or there was no one here in Australia with one.I was mentioning it and there was a bit of chatter about it and Alex and I sort of set about it and I was just like, "Look, I'm going to reach out to these guys and talk to them and see if there's something that we can do to maybe try and get the bikes and get them here into Australia." So with that the conversation started and I reached out to the guys at Bowhead in Canada and we had a bunch of great chats and they were really receptive to the idea of us jumping on board and bringing the bikes into Australia. Dean especially from Bowhead was incredibly patient and willing to listen to my crazy ideas. Shane, the owner of Push, was really supportive in terms of buying demo equipment, which I'm really grateful for. From there we started this amazing working relationship and friendship between all of us. There is always cool stuff happening and the whole team there are amazing. Sally should also get a special mention as she constantly puts up with me pestering her with requests to get things out the door and all the crazy ideas. Just a great bunch of people.Now we bring the bikes into Australia and help people to get them. Having them now with us as a reseller in Australia allows people to actually access them easier and people are able to acquire them through funding through what we call the National Disability Insurance Scheme, or NDIS. It's a complicated situation, but with us as an Australian supplier making them available, it actually makes it a lot easier for other people to access them. And I guess now my day-to-day life revolves around pretty much just helping people with these bikes. It's just a constant stream of inquiry and then processing orders and facilitating equipment trials and then delivery and handover, follow up with bikes, all that sort of stuff. It's just this constant circle of bikes and it just grows and grows infinitely. It's amazing.

It sounds really cool. It seems like you're passing on maybe some of the same help that you received and now get to sort of pass forward.

Photo: Con Chronis

Yeah, for sure. There's definitely that. I think riding the bikes is just one of those things where it brings me so much joy and happiness. It's almost like cheating the system. It's just something that was taken away from me and now having it back... I guess it's really, really powerful and we see it all the time at equipment trials. It's just people that are in a similar sort of situation to me that then can get something back. Seeing the joy that it brings to them as well as people that have never imagined it possible. People that have lived with a disability all their life and never imagined being able to go ride a mountain bike or access a trail or a place that seemed forever unreachable for them. And then providing them with this equipment that enables them to do it, it's just so powerful.

Yeah, wow. It must be so cool to get to be there for that moment in someone's life. That's huge.

Photo: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

Probably one of the funniest ones that I remember is being in an equipment trial with a guy by the name of Reubs that I'd loosely known for quite a while. It was his first time riding a bike in probably about 15 years and we took him to a bike park and there was a therapist there and involved with it. He was just sort of rolling around. There's a couple of small jumps there and I was just explaining to him how to use the bike and the throttle, teaching him how to use it effectively and get over things. And he's come up to this double jump on the track where we're at. It's probably one of the biggest jumps on the track and he just reefed on the throttle perfectly and launched this double. The therapist that was there, literally her heart just sank. I'm just laughing, just like, "Oh, my god, he just launched this massive double in his first time on the bike in 15 years." He just came back wide-eyed and just white-faced. I'm just like, "Reubs, that was wicked, but I think let's wait until it's your own bike until you do it again."

That's awesome.

Photos: Ryan Finlay / Maydena Bike Park

I mean, things like that, it's wicked. The gift of riding them, I was only just literally talking to Christian this morning and it's just funny. I'm forever grateful for him and his invention. It's not ever lost on me every time that I ride it. But yeah, the joy of riding them is one thing, but the joy of actually sharing it and enabling other people to access it, it's honestly something that just goes further, above and beyond. It's pretty crazy and I'm really fortunate to say that that's my job. It's really, really cool. But yeah, I mean, it's just one of those things where I think it's very much an evolving story still with what we're doing with them. I have such a great relationship with those guys, and there's so many cool things that we have lined up and in mind.I think for me it's something where I feel really I guess probably reinvented or repurposed. It's starting all over again. I was really fortunate. Without sounding like I am big noting myself or sounding like an idiot or anything like that, but I was really fortunate when I rode mountain bikes really seriously at a high end. I was probably one of the ones that was really pushing things in terms of what was happening, both in Australia and maybe somewhat overseas, but I feel that now with these bikes I have that same opportunity again. I mean, not just from a riding perspective, but just to be able to push them out there further, to expose them to more people and show people what's possible. There's so much that I have in my head in terms of where I want them to go, what I want to see come of it as a sport. I think when I was younger and getting myself out there and recognised for what I was doing, I was super hungry to push and really fired up about it all. That same fire is back and I am really excited to do things both riding these bikes and putting them into the spotlight but even more so, to get them to people.I really want it to try and be the sort of thing where it's normalized. It's wicked that people see me out riding and it's just like, "Wow, that's a Bowhead. I've never seen one." Or, "Can I do a lap down the hill with you?" Or whatever kind of thing. It's wicked that people are excited by it, but I really want it to be normalized where people just see it. It's just like it's just another dude and an adaptive bike. And everyone rides them to their own level and own ability, but I guess showing what's actually possible on one as well. I mean, I ride with friends and it's the type of thing where I guess riding with them they see me hit a jump or hit a section of the track and they're like, "Man, I don't ride that section," or "I don't hit that jump," or "You drop me, I can't keep up," or whatever.It's kind of cool because not everyone has to ride at that level. And I guess it's the sort of thing where it's just kind of cool to validate it and show that what we're doing isn't just like, "Good on you for getting out there and having a go."

Pushing things forward.

Yeah, it's more than just an inspo or anything like that. I mean, it's cool. I mean, I like that people feel good things about it. That's wicked, but at the same time, it's like if we're lining up on a trail together, don't think that I won't be trying to drop you either.

That's awesome.

Yeah, it's really cool. I just honestly can't put it into words properly just how cool these bikes are. And I love sharing it with people.

That's actually pretty much the big theme I've heard. I've chatted with a few people who've ridden Bowhead Bikes and really so far everyone absolutely loves them and has really good things to say and basically says they make a huge difference. And it seems like also you're a community of people who know what it's like to lose mountain biking. So then when you get it back, it must have extra magic, which is pretty awesome.

Not much is going to stop him from throwing tricks on the bike. Photo: Jack Fletcher

There's a huge sense of that, for sure. I think there is such a strong community around it. I mean, Instagram is such a massive thing these days. I guess particularly there, we have a really strong community of I Bowhead owners, adaptive bike riders, things like that. I'm always happy to talk to people or answer questions and share knowledge and help in any way. It's important, too, because it just makes it so much easier. If I can offer something to someone that's going to help them to ride better or work on their bike or just knowledge that should be shared. It's just a type of thing where Bowhead really have a strong community following through I guess social media and things like that.It's purely because every person that gets a bike is an advocate. As soon as a person gets a bike, that person that gets a bike will want to share it with someone else that hasn't had a chance to ride it. And it's the same thing with social media. It's like everyone that gets one likes to post a video and show what they're doing. I love seeing what everyone's doing. It's awesome. I just love seeing people of all different abilities and all different riding styles, just whatever they're doing. I just seeing people riding their bike and enjoying it. I think there's a strong sense of people definitely having maybe lost something. The appreciation level of it is really high, for sure.

How did your injury and recovery change you as a person?

I think as a person, it's probably made me more grateful. It definitely makes me more grateful for still being able to do what I do. I think I'm still the same person as well. I've always been positive and just a person that tries to get on with things. I mean, I'm grateful to be here and grateful to be here in the capacity that I am, but at the same time I don't think it's changed me too terribly or anything like that. It's an interesting thing because as much as it's something that maybe you would change if you could or whatever, it's still just one of those things where I've had some of the most amazing experiences because of what's happened to me. So yeah, it's crazy.

Do you have any good advice for other people going through big injuries?