Rebuilt: Tarek Rasouli on Being A Slopestyle Leader, His Paralyzing Accident & Rising Up Again

Tarek in the Rasoulution office. From just this photo, you'd never guess what he's been through to get there. Photo: Yorick Carroux

Old school cool. Left photo: Blake Jorgenson

Could you please start by telling me your injury story?

A glimpse of the early days. Tarek went from BMX national champion to freeride pioneer to one of the people powering the sport forward.

Tarek Rasouli: Yeah, why not. At the time, I was riding for Rocky Mountain and I went several times to Canada and was in Whistler a few times. Then the summer in 2002 was a very busy season for me already. I was earlier in the year in Australia for one of the first bigger freeride events which was like a big mountain slopestyle comp, called Red Bull Ride. And in July, I was supposed to film for Kranked 5, one of the two leading film productions in those days. I was already filming prior to that. I had two segments in Kranked 4, Search for the Holey Trail, which was released I think the year before.Prior to that actually I was coaching in Whistler Bike Park. I was coaching along with Wade Simmons, Richie Schley, and Thomas Vanderham. And one of our kids at the time was Geoff Gulevich. He was a 14 year old shredder and super stoked to ride with us, pretty cool when I think back. Then we did a Rocky photo shoot with Blake Jorgensen. I was pretty busy, but it was all good times. The main reason I was in BC was the film shoot for Kranked. But I was not able to get a hold of Bjorn Enga who directed the Kranked movies, and he wasn't getting a hold of me. So we were always kind of trying to get a hold of each other and I didn't have a cell phone that would work in Canada.I stayed with Richie Schley in Whistler. And anyway, it was almost the end of my trip. I thought, well, looks like the shoot is not going to happen because I have to travel back. But then eventually, Bjorn got a hold of me and said, "Hey, we got now the perfect location here in Sun Peaks. Please can you make it?" Next to me, Dave Watson would be there, Johnny Waddell, and Aaron Peters. So yeah, the four of us, and we can do anything we want in Sun Peaks sort of. So I said, "Okay, I'll do my best. I hope I can change my flight." And that worked out. So I went from Whistler to Sun Peaks. When I arrived, it was suddenly unsure if we could go or not go, shoot or not shoot, because of some permit issues.So it was a little bit of nervous back and forth. We already packed our truck to go potentially somewhere else like Williams Lake. Bjorn had one final meeting and he said, "Well, most likely it's not going to work out," but he’d give his best. And then he came back and got the green light to do what we wanted to do - build the ultimate slopestyle course, build some hits in a snowboard halfpipe that was dirt, basically a dirt pipe. And so we were stoked. We first went, looked at the different venues and had people working on it with diggers. Aaron Peters was working on the dirt pipe. Johnny and I went up a chairlift together with Bjorn to take the first shots on more regular downhill trails, but not anything too crazy.A bit of a side story: On the way up on the chairlift, we were sitting in, the beautiful day and it was my first time in Sun Peaks, the mountains around were really beautiful. And I say to Johnny and Bjorn and sort of to myself, "Wow, it's so beautiful here in the wheelchair." And then I was kind of shaken and they're already laughing, "You're not in a wheelchair, you're on a chairlift." And it was like I was mixing the words up because I'm not native English speaker, but maybe should have left my bike on the side or something. And say, "You know what? You guys do whatever you want to do today. I just gonna chill."But of course it went just how life can be, the fast pace of life. We went up, we were filming probably two to three hours. At the end of the day, Bjorn got a call from Aaron that there were already some jumps built. So Johnny and I said, "Okay, let's go over." Bjorn had to take the last chairlift down, because he was without a bike and he had all his camera gear.Johnny and I rode our bikes over to the halfpipe. There was a hit that was maybe five feet tall on the top of the halfpipe at the entry of the halfpipe, and then there was a landing that was maybe 10 feet tall, 10 to 12 feet, not very tall, in the middle of the half-pipe. So you had to jump basically from the outside right side of the halfpipe into the landing in the middle of the halfpipe, sort of around the first third, first quarter of that long halfpipe. It was basically a hip or transfer stepdown around 40 feet out, maybe from the lip it would've been between 10 and 15 feet stepdown. Not too crazy, but quite technical in some way. And it was a downhill in-run to the takeoff.And at the time, I usually went on shoots only with Wade, Richie, Tippie, or Thomas. And with them, we were sort of on a similar level, and I was very often trying to guinea pig, especially with Richie, Wade and Tippie, I wanted to guinea pig, at least on the jumps, always on the jumps. Wade was really good – and probably still is – on technical steeps and Tippie would go more on the very steep slopes as well. Jumps were sort of my expertise. So I was with Johnny, and I knew Johnny was a little better rider than me. I knew that because he was in this event in Australia at Red Bull Ride. He was really good and he was a World Cup downhill top 10 rider, also a Red Bull athlete at the time.So I said, "Oh, I'm going to go, what do you think? One pedal stroke, two pedal strokes?" And he's like, "Oh, I would do a couple pedal strokes." But we had very different bike setups, mine more for big jumps and his more for DH racing. So, I just did one pedal stroke and just rolled down. I even didn't take a speed check, which I should have and which would be normal. I was quite impatient to go, which was weird too, because usually you would sometimes go to a stunt and have a funny feeling and you take your time. You look at it, you look and you discuss this and that. And in this case, I just wanted to do it almost like, "Okay, I want to get it over with," or maybe my inner voice or insight knew what was going to happen.Anyway, so I rolled in and I jumped and I saw how I passed the landing. I passed the landing not just by distance but also missed a bit the direction, so I didn't get the direction completely. So I just went way too far and let go of my bike. And then I landed from about 20 feet onto my feet, landed just on the flat, but compressed my spine so hard that it broke my first lumbar vertebra, and I was right away paralyzed. I was completely conscious. I was screaming from pain and from the fact that I had a disconnection with the lower part of my body. I couldn't move or feel my legs.

And you could feel that at the time? That sounds so scary.

Yeah, it was absolutely freaky. It was not like I was unconscious and then woke up and then it happened. That's also not nice, I guess. That would be like a nightmare kind of passing out. But no, I was completely conscious and I was screaming because of that. And then yeah, Johnny was able to get a radio out of the digger and got the mountain guards and the ambulance.At first they had to get me from the location on a stretcher and then on the back of a pickup truck, it was all bumpy, then down to a main road where an ambulance was waiting, and then to Kamloops hospital. I stayed in Kamloops one night, then got airlifted to Vancouver, and had my surgery nearly 48 hours after the accident.

Wow. Did they do surgery to try to give you function of your legs again?

No. The surgery in this case, and this is for probably most cases, had the first goal to take the pressure away from the spinal cord.So, the bone, the L1 vertebra was pushing into the spinal cord. It didn't, and in most cases, it doesn't completely separate all nerves because there are almost always some nerves that stay together. But depending on how severe the compression is, it's already damaged. It doesn’t let information through. It’s like a water hose, when you compress a water hose only a little bit of water can get through.Well, they fixed me, sort of. They put rods in my back with a six-hour surgery in General Hospital in Vancouver, and they put rods over five vertebrae. So I had a completely pretty stiff part in my lower back from T11 to L3.And then when I went back to Germany, three weeks later, after I had arrived I got another CAT scan and they checked that the bone was still pushing into the spinal cord. They took the weight off by putting the rods in, but the bone, they weren't able to get out because you have to go through the side in, through the rib cage and take the bone out and then actually replace it with a cage. And that's what they did in Germany then. And that's the only metal that I have left, that cage. And it's fixed on one vertebra below and one above, so L2 to T12.But as good as that was, I was actually pretty bummed to go back to Germany, to be honest. At first it was a little bit like, I was happy of course to see my family and friends. And even my girlfriend at the time, well, she came over from Germany to Vancouver and stayed there, but of course at some point she had to go back again. It was pretty stressful. She was even able to sleep next to me on the floor, which was pretty cool, it was unbelievable. It was so cool and different how things worked in Vancouver in the way that you were even in a mixed room, I was with two ladies, older ladies in the room, and at least in Germany usually men and women were completely separate. But then you have full curtains around you, so it is almost like your own room.But I was very lucky with my teammates at the time – they’re friends for life, Richie, Tippie and Wade. They would come to visit me, it was amazing. It was really good. Gives me still really special feelings. And not only them, I mean, lots of friends came by and it was just a really good time still in Vancouver, even though I was paralyzed. Obviously I had roller coaster feelings because suddenly I didn't know what my future was going to be like. Of course, I wanted to walk and ride again and I had already acupuncture the first couple of days there in Vancouver. I believe four days after surgery, I got out of bed into the chair. It was really painful. Four nurses got me into a chair. I was just being pushed the first days out to be out and breathe outside in the park. And then I was even maybe a couple of days or a week later able to go to Granville Island and go there to a restaurant.And five days after the surgery I was doing some gym exercises already, which is was a bit mad as I, still had stitches in the back and still some blood tubes.

Yeah, it seems wild. It must've been so scary to be conscious for that whole time and just be there experiencing it and not knowing what the future would be. It sounds like a lot.

Yeah, the only time I was not conscious apart from sleeping at night was the surgery. That was six hours and I felt like Rocky when I got up because my eyes were swollen and my face was even swollen from laying on the stomach since they worked on my back.

How did recovery go after going back to Germany?

By this point he'd been in the chair for a few years, but was still absolutely living the bike life, pictured here at the first Red Bull District Ride in 2005. Photo: Markus Greber

Emotionally it was a roller coaster, but the place that I went back to was known as the place to go to. It was a roller coaster because I was suddenly in this colder environment, not temperature-wise outside because it was actually pretty hot. The energy was cold of the people, the place, especially when you’re a stranger there, and everyone to me was a stranger.But I was in a room with two older men that were both paralyzed from the neck down and couldn’t move anything below their neck, and I thought, "Oh, actually I'm somehow a little bit lucky too." I mean, that could have also happened. And anyway, I mean I just have to move forward and do my best to also get out of the hospital at some point. But also, of course I wanted to recover, but it's sort of two things. On the one side, you have to learn the new life in a chair and on the other hand you want to get out of it as fast as possible. On my last day actually when I got out of rehab at the hospital, I was able to move my leg by a centimeter or so. Like half an inch. And I was focusing on both things of course, and both were giving me hope. But also, I was just getting better because to be independent was very important for me.When you’re learning how to be in a chair, first you learn how to get out of bed by yourself. Then you learn, for example, when you fall out of the chair, you get from the ground into the chair by yourself, even though you cannot use your legs. That's probably one of the harder exercises. It's still hard today for me in some way. You got to learn these things.Being honest, mentally I was completely fine. I mean, I was getting happier and happier and of course I had lots of friends that came by and so yeah, happy when I was seeing them. But also I would go swimming. I would go play basketball, in the chair of course, and I would do walking exercises, but with casts with some sort of white thermo-plast or something like that. You call it a splint I guess?And so I was using those to stand and to try to walk. I mean obviously I wanted to get back on my feet again, but I had to get back on my feet again also in another perspective to continue life, or to start life also then back home. So that was the next step.I think it was four months when I include the time in Vancouver until I got home. And the big difference when you're at home is suddenly you feel like you're the only one in a wheelchair.Because in the hospital, there were three different floors where they had people in chairs. So you always hang out. But people were saying, "What's wrong with you, why are you so happy?" And I was happy during the time in that hospital most of the time. I don't want to say all the time because obviously I had these moments when I was devastated. "Why me? Why?" Especially at the beginning.And then of course coming home again, a little bit devastated at moments just because you're suddenly there and you're in a chair and everybody else around you is walking and you always need help to get up the stairs. I was living on the third floor without an elevator, and so my friends that lived in the same building helped me for one year to go up and down the stairs. I was fairly active and I was out every day.

Wow, what was the timeline for the recovery? Did things keep progressing quickly for the next few years or what did the timeline look like after that?

Well, I mean, when you leave hospital, you prepare yourself for a life in a wheelchair. Because you're paralyzed. And usually, if you don't have any movement within the first six to 12 weeks, then there's hardly any chance to recover, that’s what they say anyways. And there are exceptions. But I went to lots of rehab and training and so on after. For me, life didn't change so much. I was training before a lot and I was training again, but with a different purpose, of course.

There was probably good mental practice for you to train so hard as an athlete. You knew how to train already.

Yeah, yeah, exactly. It would keep me occupied also. But I also knew I had to do something else. I mean, it was not that it was from my side completely proactive, but I went to Bike Magazine in Germany and they offered me a freelance job to do: on the one side, a double page called Dirt Bike at the time, the freeride side of the magazine. And then to make event reports or do bios or interviews about riders. So that was pretty cool because there was an opportunity and that kept me engaged with the scene.And it stayed naturally anyway that way because I was in touch with my friends. But yeah, when it comes to the rehab part, I mean there were just baby steps here and there, and at some point, I could move a little bit. Like I said, on the last day of hospital, after four months, I could move my left leg by half an inch, just a little bit, basically just to push the knee a little bit to the inside.

How did that feel your first time moving it?

It was pretty cool. I was like, "Oh, look at that. This is moving." I was moving it very, very little, but yeah. And then I went to different therapists and one was really good at what he did. He had an impact in my recovery, but it was only to a certain degree that there was recovery and from there it didn't really move on. So I mean, I can lift my leg up with the hip flexor, both legs. More the left one, the better one. You see it moving, but the full extension I can't do. With the left leg, I can move my knee cap slightly by half an inch maybe.

Wow. Do you still have ongoing changes or has that kind of stabilized?

Lots of good riding memories, and he's been able to keep progressing post-injury. Photos: Scott Markewitz

It has more stabilized. I do the exoskeleton walking now for almost three years with Ekso Bionics and I do have the feeling that it has an impact on recovery. I usually do it twice a week, but I can't do it every week because sometimes I'm physically not strong enough or sometimes I travel. So that's a bit of a challenge.

Did you consciously decide you wanted to stay in the bike industry for work? Or was that more following opportunities when they arose?

I wanted to be there. That step came almost by itself. I went to the magazine, like I said, and the magazine sent me to some events. I would always have a really amazing time at the events because the people were super nice and supportive, and I was still super thrilled by the sport. The sport was at the beginning. I was actually starting to judge slopestyle events. In '04, I went two times to Whistler, once to the Marzocchi Launch and then to Crankworx. And I was judging the first Crankworx event there when Paul Bas won it actually.

Wow, cool.

Tarek looks over the Nissan Qashqai Challenge in 2008 - one of Rasoulution's many successes. Photo: David Ulrich

And I judged the next four Crankworx slopestyle events in Whistler. I was so hyped on the sport that I was really keen to develop the sport somehow because I thought it needed more attention. I was so stoked about Crankworx, but also what I've experienced before as a rider, I thought that the riders and the sport needed to get more attention and needed to get more media and more sponsors and all that. I saw that there was an opportunity because the entertainment factor was so high that everybody was just thrilled.And just in those days there was no Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and so on. All you could see is such an event live, or maybe you would see something in a New World Disorder movie or something like that. Actually, my first job outside of working for the magazine was putting on a premier for New World Disorder in Germany, which I did with a Canadian friend actually. He's like, "Hey, let's do the freeride entertainment premier in Munich." And I'm like, "Well, that'd be great because I know freeride. I know Derek pretty well. I know the brands and I know places."So, the first event had 500 people. It was fully sold out pretty much, it was a good party. And then that friend of mine, Cory, had a venue in Southern Germany in mind, that he thought had the perfect topography for an urban freeride and slopestyle event. And so he asked me and I went with him there. I'm like, yeah, that's really cool. I can see this.So we got together, we got some people that were filming, we put together a presentation, and presented to different sponsors. And eventually it was the first urban freeride event - it was called Ride to the Lake. Well, it was the first urban slopestyle, let's say, because there was another one called Red Bull Bike Battle in Boston, and that was a year earlier, but that one was in the flats. And Ride to the Lake was the first one that was really on a slope winding down the streets of an old medieval town called Meersburg.And that event – you might know Red Bull District Ride - that was the pre-event of Red Bull District Ride. So Red Bull, when they were a sponsor of me originally – well, still are, actually – but also they were a big partner at Ride to the Lake. They said, "Hey guys, that event is amazing. We want to do this again just in a different venue. Can we partner up and do this event together?" And that's how we started. And then I started Rasoulution in the same year as the first Red Bull District Ride happened back then with a friend of mine. I'd met her maybe a year before, and she became my business partner until 2011.

How did the idea come up to start Rasoulution?

Well, because of Ride to the Lake, I had suddenly so many requests to make events because people knew that I was involved. I was a little bit the figurehead. Cory was a bit more behind the scenes, but he was really creative. He was working on the course and it was originally his idea. But I was sort of in the forefront giving interviews, inviting the athletes, and getting the sponsors and the media and so on. So people would contact me, "Can we do an event in Italy? Can we do an event in the UK? Can we do one in France?" Different places. I'm like, "Holy shit." All these requests at different countries. I think I had five, six different requests to do something similar after Ride to the Lake in different countries.And at the time, I didn’t have the knowledge to put something together and present and so on. I was like, I need to get a business partner and start an agency. And at the same time, I also saw talent that needed support with management. There were riders at those events, but they weren’t marketed properly and they weren’t getting what they were investing physically. And I also didn't want – I still don't want people to have the experience of having a professional career and then either they just stop at the end or maybe they have an injury or whatever it is, and they're not secure to continue life. In my case, I was just a bit lucky that I had the industry behind me and my partners at the time and that I also didn't turn my back toward the sport. But I didn’t have the proper insurance support. I had health insurance because you have to have that in Germany, but no special accident insurance as a pro athlete. I was a pro athlete but I wasn’t insured as a pro athlete, that was a problem at the time.

Very cool that you decided to create what you saw the sport needed.

Biking looks different now, but the important part is that he gets to ride a bike.

One goal was just to bring the sport more into the mainstream. I knew some friends that were playing soccer, and soccer is always in the limelight – it’s such a different comparison between these sports. But biking, everybody rides bikes, pretty much everybody knows how to ride a bike. People ride road bikes or mountain bikes or gravel bikes or BMX bikes. But the understanding of such a sport that is so creative and so new was not there. So my goal was to bring that into more of the mainstream media and also get eventually some bigger brands involved.And that's still my goal today, to be honest. It's a part goal. Today it's a bit broader, because I want to just get people on bikes and that can be an urban bike, e-bike, and it can be a mountain bike, or a slopestyle bike. Doesn't matter for me in the end. A road bike, I mean, I ride a hand bike on the road for most of the time. I hope to ride a Bowhead at some point more regularly.Yeah, I tried [a Bowhead adaptive bike] one time in Whistler this year. I was able to test it out in Whistler, not in the bike park, but more on gravel and once on a trail. I really liked it and I want to continue doing that. Hopefully I can go in a bike park again at some point. I don't want to take it too extreme. I'm a little bit over that I feel, for myself. But I like endurance. I like to go. I push myself physically still.

How has the process been getting into riding adaptive bikes?

To be honest, in the beginning, and let's rewind again towards more of the time at the hospital and then the rehab center, it hurt in my heart to see people on a bike. The first weeks, and maybe first few months, even a regular bike, I would see a couple riding city bikes or nothing special, but it would hurt. But then I got more and more used to it because I would watch videos – the films at the time were VHS or DVDs. Then I would go to events and be fine with it. Of course, going to a dirt jump venue, for example, where people have this incredible fun and I'm sitting there in a chair, it hurt in the beginning. But at the same time, I always love to watch others as well on dirt jumps and other people have a good time on their bikes. It makes me happy. I can feel it.It's a little bit like surfing. You can watch surfing when you’ve never surfed. Of course you feel it a little different when you’ve surfed yourself. Watching people ride on dirt is amazing. Bike park is great too, but it's a little different because you don't usually watch, unless there's a zone you can watch there or Rampage, of course, I love watching Rampage. It's not a dirt jump site, but there is a big zone and it is the pinnacle of it all. But when you're there at the venue and you can watch that, it's pretty cool.

There's a lot to be excited about in this sport.

There's so much to look back on. Tarek and Josh Bender meet a fan.

Downhill racing, I love it. I mean, I have to say, I love also watching cross-country racing. Even more over the last probably five to 10 years. And of course also because I ride more on the road. And because, sorry, you asked before, how it was to get into adaptive bikes. I was at first not keen at all. Why? Because for me, a bike was always a bike with two wheels and you ride down a mountain or you ride on dirt jumps or you ride street or whatever it may be, but on two wheels, or maybe on one wheel manualing. And there was so much. And coming originally from BMX, it was like you would almost destroy your bike with your physical power on flat ground. You would just push so hard. And I was in the more early nineties, more into BMX racing and pushed that pretty far.Then when I started riding hand bikes, I was like, "Oh shit, this is actually fun. This is great." And today I'm probably the happiest when I ride. When I go on a solid ride, that's when I'm the happiest. Of course, I have also great times with friends outside off the bike, but I love being on the bike. It's a three-wheeler and it's flat on the ground. I can leave my place out of the garage and then I ride 50 miles, like 80 kilometers or so, sometimes completely solo, and I enjoy it.To be honest, I was feeling a little similar about the Bowhead bike at first, but there's the Bowhead that you can still pedal, the Bowhead RX. That one I tried and it was more fun than expected, way more fun. And I can see how I can have more fun on that than on my road bike.I want do it, but I have too many other things happening right now. We'll see.

That's exciting that you have a lot of things you want to put your energy into. How did your injury and recovery change you as a person?

I would say the injury didn't change me as a person. Well, it changed me probably just to appreciate everything more. To appreciate the simple things in life. And simple is, for example, a road ride on a hand bike, that's pretty simple, right? In some way. I mean actually in itself it's extreme again because probably not many people can do that except those who are trained for it. If I gave it to a top downhiller or top mountain biker and said go ride a hand bike, they would not be able to go up the hill probably if the hill was too steep. And I do it because I'm trained for it.The simple things are also, for example, traveling to places where you might've been many times before. And I used to go mountain biking, often to test bikes and to shoot pictures, to Lago di Garda in Italy. We traveled there first for holiday in my childhood, and later on when I was riding, I would sometimes go six times a year to Lago di Garda. It's a four-hour drive from Munich when you drive not too fast. So it's pretty close, but we would have sometimes one hundred bikes with us to test them and to shoot them, and then I would be bored of going there. But I was a little spoiled with so many trips, and that's what I mean. And when I went back after my injury, I was so happy to be there. I was like, "Wow, it's one of the most beautiful places."Those are the changes that I feel. Me as a person, I’ve probably become way more self-secure. That also comes with age, but also secure because what happened makes you stronger, and you don't necessarily get annoyed from little things, things like bad weather.

That makes sense. You've already shown you're strong enough to go through one of the hardest things, so it turns out you can do a lot.

Of course, I have my challenge every day. It might be pain. I have pretty much for the last 21 years, constant pain, but the pain is a little bit like a wave. It goes a little bit stronger one minute, and then it might be gone sometimes, then it gets stronger again, and I can deal with it. But for me, what is important is positivity and to focus on good things in life. And there are plenty. You just have to see them and if there are negative things, you don't have to judge them so much. It doesn't get any better from you seeing something as negative or you feeling it's negative. So try to shift your focus from that to something that's more beautiful or nicer and do things that you love. That's important too.That's for many people, and that's healthy people as well. If they don't have a passion for something, it's very difficult to be happy and you need to have the passion, whether it's running, whether it's cycling, whether it's mountain biking, whether it's cross-country riding, whether it's just collecting stamps or butterflies or whatever it may be, I don't know. But things that make you happy and that interest you, that's super important. And obviously I was quite lucky to ride mountain bikes and be always interested in it. I didn't turn my back on it. And I'm pretty happy I have that passion. If I didn't have that, I would probably have some other passion, I hope, but I don't know what it would be.

Yeah, I've wondered the same thing about myself, what other things I would get this into. Hopefully something good.

Big smiles at the Wings for Life World Run, which he encourages others to join him in to help people with spinal cord injuries. Photo: Mark Müller

Reinvented. On the left, Tarek stands in the therapeutic exoskeleton he uses with Ekso Bionics that gives him the chance to work on his walking. On the right, he keeps an eye on qualification for the 2011 Red Bull District Ride. Right photo: Yorick Carroux

Good times with Brett Tippie in the old days.

Throwing it back to the year 2000 with Wade Simmons.

Wade, Thomas Vanderham, Richie Schley, and Tarek were riding buddies before the accident and now friends for life. Photo: Blake Jorgenson

Yeah, and you don't have to always take things to the full super extreme. Important is just that you feel like yourself while you do something and that you then enjoy it. And sometimes if things are hard when it's the first time or the first couple of times, it might be difficult, but actually if you have a little bit of fun the first time, then probably you’ll just get stronger and stronger.