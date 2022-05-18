Recap & Replay: Downhill Southeast Round 4 at Mountain Creek

May 18, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesRound 4 of the Downhill Southeast at Mountain Creek Resort is a wrap. The weekend had threats of thunderstorms but they held off to make for a beautiful sunny race day with plenty of those classic chunky rocks Mountain Creek is known for!Downhill Southeast


bigquotesRound 4 for the 2022 Downhill Southeast season brings us to Mountain Creek Resort where decades of legendary downhill racing have taken place and we’re adding to it! What’s downhill southeast doing in the mid Atlantic? We’ve got Neko Mulally to fill us in. Also, George Ryan from Mountain Creek Bike Park talks to us about some of the history of racing on the mountain and what this years track has in store. We’ve got 15 cameras on the course to catch all the action, check it out!Downhill Southeast


Posted In:
Videos Downhill Southeast


2 Comments

 Coverage for this series is outstanding! Really awesome seeing runs through the lenses at 15 different locations.
 bless...NJ is about as Southeast as Canada





