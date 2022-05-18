Recap & Replay: Downhill Southeast Round 4 at Mountain Creek

Round 4 for the 2022 Downhill Southeast season brings us to Mountain Creek Resort where decades of legendary downhill racing have taken place and we’re adding to it! What’s downhill southeast doing in the mid Atlantic? We’ve got Neko Mulally to fill us in. Also, George Ryan from Mountain Creek Bike Park talks to us about some of the history of racing on the mountain and what this years track has in store. We’ve got 15 cameras on the course to catch all the action, check it out! — Downhill Southeast