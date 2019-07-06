Video: Ben Cathro's Race Recap & Analysis - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  

What a race... Dig a little deeper into what went on in Vallnord with Ben Cathro.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Ben Cathro DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


2 Comments

  • + 1
 agree that this has been one of the best seasons to watch, and cathros content has been a big part of that for me. getting to follow along with practice, in depth line choice analysis, and all the interviews before and after has been so good - we are really spoiled as fans of the sport this year.
  • + 2
 was stoked to see Jeans and mobile in the front pocket again.....can we get levi's or dickies to sponsor Johannaes

