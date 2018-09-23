Recap Day 1: Pinball Wizards - Kamikaze Games 2018

The new venue for the games The new venue for the games

You know it will be a good weekend whenever bike wielding mammoths are involved You know it will be a good weekend whenever bike wielding mammoths are involved

The ebike pits and demo center for this year's Kamikaze Games The ebike pits and demo center for this year's Kamikaze Games

Free is my favorite price! Free is my favorite price!

Haibike's demo fleet Haibike's demo fleet

No Bull here. Errr, wait a minute No Bull here. Errr, wait a minute

New Levo New Levo

The start of the Pro GRT down the recently awakened Pinball trail The start of the Pro GRT down the recently awakened Pinball trail

Tight rocks with lots of pedal grabbing potential Tight rocks with lots of pedal grabbing potential

Dante Silva on skipping over one of the many rock gardens Dante Silva on skipping over one of the many rock gardens

Lane Spencer looking good for the folks in the gondi Lane Spencer looking good for the folks in the gondi

The wind was pretty intense at times and I got caught in the middle of this dust devil The wind was pretty intense at times and I got caught in the middle of this dust devil

Plenty of dust on the track as Adam Durbin is showing Plenty of dust on the track as Adam Durbin is showing

Tyler Ervin keeping it low Tyler Ervin keeping it low

Cole Suetos taking the outside line of this rock waterfall Cole Suetos taking the outside line of this rock waterfall

Kitty Litter galore Kitty Litter galore

Can you spot the rider? Can you spot the rider?

Tasa Herndon on the inside Tasa Herndon on the inside

Amanda Wentz trying to avoid inhaling the blowing dust Amanda Wentz trying to avoid inhaling the blowing dust

Keeping it low for Samantha Soriano Keeping it low for Samantha Soriano

Christian Gonzalez showing just how loose the track is Christian Gonzalez showing just how loose the track is

Approaching the large Pinball drop Approaching the large Pinball drop

Shane Leslie keeping the speed up Shane Leslie keeping the speed up

Aaron Gwin sending Pinball drop at full speed Aaron Gwin sending Pinball drop at full speed

Logan Bingelli with the speed tuck Logan Bingelli with the speed tuck

Kiran Mackinnon racing the sunset Kiran Mackinnon racing the sunset

Mammoth Lakes, California Mammoth Lakes, California

The Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze Games returns for another exciting year filled with new twists, turns and berms. One of the most notable changes is the venue site, which has now been moved to the main lodge just across the street from the Panorama Gondola. This move opens up new terrain, allows easier access and has the potential to accommodate more people. Another exciting addition for this year is the introduction of the Le Man's style start to the Megakami. Racer's will start off their bikes and run full speed to be the first person to start rolling down the mountain. The Pro GRT race starts on a newly resurrected trail called Pinball. This trail is rough, steep and deep and will push riders to their limits.Day 1 started off as the calm before the storm. With no official races it was the perfect time for racers to dial in their lines and get familiar with the ever changing courses. The expo area also had a slow start, likely because vendors were in a post-Interbike coma. Finishing out the afternoon was the Pro GRT qualification runs. The riders put down their quickest times to get the best seeding spot for tomorrows big race. To cap the day off Mammoth had a free showing of one of Red Bull's latest biking films, North of Nightfall.Stay tuned for more!