Recap Day 1: Pinball Wizards - Kamikaze Games 2018

The Mammoth Mountain Kamikaze Games returns for another exciting year filled with new twists, turns and berms. One of the most notable changes is the venue site, which has now been moved to the main lodge just across the street from the Panorama Gondola. This move opens up new terrain, allows easier access and has the potential to accommodate more people. Another exciting addition for this year is the introduction of the Le Man's style start to the Megakami. Racer's will start off their bikes and run full speed to be the first person to start rolling down the mountain. The Pro GRT race starts on a newly resurrected trail called Pinball. This trail is rough, steep and deep and will push riders to their limits.
Day 1 started off as the calm before the storm. With no official races it was the perfect time for racers to dial in their lines and get familiar with the ever changing courses. The expo area also had a slow start, likely because vendors were in a post-Interbike coma. Finishing out the afternoon was the Pro GRT qualification runs. The riders put down their quickest times to get the best seeding spot for tomorrows big race. To cap the day off Mammoth had a free showing of one of Red Bull's latest biking films, North of Nightfall.
