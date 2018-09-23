Recap Day 2: MegaKami & Boogaloo - Kamikaze Games 2018

The new expo location at the Main Lodge The new expo location at the Main Lodge

Day 2 of the 2018 Kamikaze Games featured three very different races, including the MegaKami, Boogaloo eMTB race, and the Pro GRT (recap coming in separate article). The MegaKami returns as the classic fire road race where maximum speed and major guts are required to take the win. A new twist was added to the race this year and riders were required to start Le Mans style. This means the bikes are laying down roughly 30 feet in front of the riders and as soon as the gun sounds the racers sprint to their bikes, mount up and take off. If this wasn't crazy enough, each heat had a different style of start. Some had to start lying flat on the back, some had to bear crawl to their bikes, and the pro men had to run backwards off the line. This year we saw downhill bikes, enduro bikes, trail bikes, a tandem beach cruiser and three adaptive bikes. Safe to say, the MegaKami did not disappoint.A recent addition to the games, the Boogaloo is a multi-lap eMTB race. Bosch and Troy Lee Designs were the two title sponsors for the race and are making a big push to grow the popularity of this style of event. The race started off at the main lodge and the course was roughly 3/4 a mile of steep uphills, loose berms and a tabletop at the finish line. The race was split into three categories; junior, open and pro. The junior field had to complete 2 laps, the open 3, and the pros 4. Each category had two heats to determine the fastest rider. While eMTB racing is a contentious topic, everyone looked to be having a great time and I have a feeling we will be seeing more of these types of races in the future.Boogaloo race results will be posted if they become available.