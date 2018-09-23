RACING

Recap Day 2: MegaKami & Boogaloo - Kamikaze Games 2018

Sep 23, 2018
by Trevor Lyden  

Foot out flat out
Photo Recap

MEGAKAMI & BOOGALOO

Day 2 Recap - Kamikaze Games 2018


Words & Photography // Trevor Lyden

Day 2 of the 2018 Kamikaze Games featured three very different races, including the MegaKami, Boogaloo eMTB race, and the Pro GRT (recap coming in separate article). The MegaKami returns as the classic fire road race where maximum speed and major guts are required to take the win. A new twist was added to the race this year and riders were required to start Le Mans style. This means the bikes are laying down roughly 30 feet in front of the riders and as soon as the gun sounds the racers sprint to their bikes, mount up and take off. If this wasn't crazy enough, each heat had a different style of start. Some had to start lying flat on the back, some had to bear crawl to their bikes, and the pro men had to run backwards off the line. This year we saw downhill bikes, enduro bikes, trail bikes, a tandem beach cruiser and three adaptive bikes. Safe to say, the MegaKami did not disappoint.

A recent addition to the games, the Boogaloo is a multi-lap eMTB race. Bosch and Troy Lee Designs were the two title sponsors for the race and are making a big push to grow the popularity of this style of event. The race started off at the main lodge and the course was roughly 3/4 a mile of steep uphills, loose berms and a tabletop at the finish line. The race was split into three categories; junior, open and pro. The junior field had to complete 2 laps, the open 3, and the pros 4. Each category had two heats to determine the fastest rider. While eMTB racing is a contentious topic, everyone looked to be having a great time and I have a feeling we will be seeing more of these types of races in the future.

The new expo location at the Main Lodge
The new expo location at the Main Lodge

Looking out at the ebike pits and Boogaloo course
Looking out at the pits and Boogaloo course

The future e-pros of tomorrow
The future?

Bosch was one of the title sponsors on the Boogaloo race
Bosch was one of the title sponsors on the Boogaloo race

Racers start your...motors
Racers, start your engines... err, pedal-assist motors.

Woolly was feeling the stoke today
Woolly was feeling the stoke today

Tight racing during the open category
Tight racing during the open category

Sierra Warren airing over the final table
Sierra Warren airing over the final table

The pro-men lineup for the 2018 Mammoth Boogaloo
The pro-men lineup for the 2018 Mammoth Boogaloo

The pro winner charging hard on the climb
The pro winner charging hard on the climb

Even the youngsters are getting into the ebike craze


Loose dry corners
Loose, dry corners

Rounding one of the final turns before the finish line
Rounding one of the final turns before the finish line

The pro category had access to riding up this steep wooden bridge however this rider was the only person to ride it on every lap
The pro category had access to riding up this steep wooden bridge, however this rider was the only person to ride it on every lap

Even with pedal assist this is no easy feat
Even with pedal assist, this is no easy feat

First and second place in pro
First and second place in pro

Open category podium
Open category podium

Pro podium
Pro podium

Best Megakami bike yet
Best Megakami bike yet?

Kamikaze time
Kamikaze time!

The tandem race is not for the faint-hearted
The tandem race is not for the faint-hearted

No suspension no problem
No suspension, no problem

Speed tucks and mass starts are what the Megakami is all about
Speed tucks and mass starts are what the Megakami is all about

Riders not in the lead had to deal with a lot of dust inhalation
Riders not in the lead had to deal with a lot of dust inhalation


Fence shapes
Fence shapes

The women s start
The women's start

Riders bombing down the fire roads of the Megakami
Riders bombing down the fire roads of the Megakami

Bikes awaiting their riders
Bikes awaiting their riders

A twist on a Le Mans style start this group of riders had to start by lying flat on their back
A twist on a Le Mans style start, this group of riders had to start by lying flat on their back

After the gun sounds the riders got up and ran to their bikes
After the gun sounds, the riders got up and ran to their bikes

The bike mounting was a crucial part of the race
The bike mounting was a crucial part of the race

This was the most exciting start the bear crawl
This was the most exciting start, the bear crawl

The downside of the bear crawl though dusty gloves
The downside of the bear crawl though, dusty gloves

Look good have fun be safe. In that order
Look good, have fun, be safe. In that order

The Pro Men had to run backwards off the start line. Safe to say it caused a few trip ups
The Pro Men had to run backwards off the start line. Safe to say it caused a few trip ups

The Pro men mounting their steeds
The Pro men mounting their steeds

The adaptive riders may have had an extra wheel but that doens t mean it made things any easier
The adaptive riders were FAST

Living life on the edge
Living life on the edge

Three different riders three different bikes
Three different riders, three different bikes

Click Here for MegaKami Results 

Boogaloo race results will be posted if they become available.

