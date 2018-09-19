Recap: Northstar Freeride Festival

PRESS RELEASE: Northstar Freeride Festival
Photography and Words: Peter Day
Over 15 years ago, Interbike had its first event near Las Vegas at Bootleg Canyon. It started as a small demo event out in the desert; they had to haul out all their food, drink, and yes, porta-potties too. Today, Interbike has become THE event to attend with representation from over 80 brands featuring the latest and greatest in the bike world. We were excited that Interbike decided to come out here to California for the first annual Free-ride Festival at Northstar. We had demos, giveaways, an eBike race and a downhill race! Dozens of brands were in attendance including Troy Lee Designs, Bosch, WTB, Bontrager, Osprey, and many, many more.
The first stop of the day for us was the Outdoor Demo area. Here, you could check out newly released gear, demo a bike, enter to win prizes, and meet the industry leaders in the biking world.
We wanted to check out some gear, so we headed over to the G-form tent and chatted with Bill Rudell.
He told us all about their newly redesigned Pro X2 knee and elbow pads. Already known for their reactive protective tech (RPT), they've taken that technology and expanded on it. This year's pads not only fit even better, but with a larger pad, they take impacts much better. Bill also showed us their new Pro Trail Gloves. With their RPT, leather palms, and cell phone responsive fingertips, we thought they were pretty rad.
Across the way was our next target: WTB. Heather told us all about their redesigned treads on the Vigilante and Trail Boss tires. They've added 2.6 and 2.5 to the Vigilante and 2.6 and 2.4 to the Trail Boss; they also added a brand new tire, the Judge (available in 2.4).
We hope you got to stop by Canyon Bikes and entered for your chance to win a brand new Torque AL 5.0. The winner will be announced next week on the Canyon North America Facebook page. Hope you scored a t-shirt or a hat too.
Did we forget to mention, they also had the Torque Spectral Grail available to demo?
We were excited to see Leatt at the Freeride Festival. Leatt is a long-term sponsor of our downhill series here at Northstar California. They're already well-known for their great tech in their helmets and neck braces.
This fall they released a completely revamped lineup. They've added a matching elbow pad into their 6.0 lineup. They also added the new DH 3.0 helmet. It has a polymer shell and a fixed visor with the same turbine technology as all their other helmets. They also redesigned the 5.0 helmet... with in-molded foam, the helmet is smaller and rotational forces are reduced. The 5.0 is made up of a fiberglass and kevlar weave. As part of their "Science Of Thrill" movement, their clothing line has started moving away from the bright, flashy colors to more natural, earth-tone colors. They also added magnets into the hood of their jackets to keep them tucked away when not in use. Their goal is to make their products available to the masses.
We also got to talk to Osprey too. For 2019, they've added a new lumbar line.
The newest of the pack (oh the puns!) is the Seral. 1.5L water reservoir and 7 liters of storage!
They had most of their packs available for demo as well!
On our way to the gondola, we had to stop and talk to Brandon at Ride Concepts: a new performance-focused brand specializing in mountain bike footwear.
He told us all about their brand new Session series line of shoes that just launched a few weeks ago... shipping November 1st! They have a full lineup of mens, womens, and kids shoes. Ride Concepts was founded because they couldn't find the right shoes for their kids to ride with... so they made their own. And yes, their kids sizes go really, really small. As icing on the cake, they were giving away a pretty sick Tepui car top tent.
After a few hours chatting with vendors, it was time to race.
Registration was busy and fun as always!
On the gondola ride up, we got to chat with the founders of Krank-It. Their bio-based, non-toxic chain cleaner/lubricant removes and prevents rust in a wide range of applications from bike chains to chair lift cables! Pretty neat!
Upon arrival at mid-mountain, there were several more vendors set up including Bosch, TLD, and Five-Ten.
Racers were getting ready for the Boogaloo to start.
Spectators enjoyed lunch and checked out the vendors offerings.
A huge shout out must be made here to Bosch and Troy Lee Designs. They both were huge sponsors for the crazy fun Boogaloo eBike race on Saturday.
The kids each got a set of TLD gloves!
Each rider in the pro and open category received a specially made A1 Helmet from Troy Lee Designs.
Troy also brought their all-new Stage helmet. It's a super lightweight, enduro-focused full face helmet.
For those that don't know, the Boogaloo race is a 4-part Class 1 E-bike race. First up was the youth division followed closely by open and pro division. The groms got two laps, while the pros got 4!
Each division got one big mass start. We had youth, open, and pro divisions.
Trust us, you're gonna be tired after one of these. It's not quite the same as downhill.
Bikes are limited to 20mph pedal assist/750watts with no throttle.
Each course is designed with E-bikes in mind to be not only challenging... but... okay yeah, challenging.
There are steep ascents, technical downhills, and we left a jump in at the finish line for good measure.
Why not try an eBike race for yourself?
Troy himself is a huge believer in the benefits of eBikes. After having a hip injury several years ago, eBikes have allowed him to stay active in the sport he loves.
We had another successful day on Sunday with the final race of the year on Boondocks going off flawlessly. We hope you were able to come check it out, and if you did, we hope you had a blast!
All in all, our first Freeride Festival was a huge success. We were stoked to have Interbike in our neck of the woods this year.
What can we do to make next year's better? We want to know! Leave your suggestion in the comments below!
