Recapped: The Complete 2020 Pinkbike Field Test

Jan 15, 2020
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Trevor Lyden


Recapped
2020 PINKBIKE
FIELD TEST
Whistler & Pemberton, British Columbia
Photography by Trevor Lyden


For the second year in a row, we pitted a dozen of the latest and most exciting bikes up against what are arguably some of the best trails in the world. The ingredients for the 2020 Pinkbike Field Test: Fourteen new bikes, six technical editors, a few cameras, and a whole lot of good times and good food.




Because arguing about arbitrary comparisons is one of our favorite things to do, we split the bikes up into three loose categories based on their intentions: downcountry, trail, and enduro. The trail and enduro bikes spent two weeks smashing out laps up in the Whistler Bike Park, while the downcountry machines were treated to some of the finest singletracks - both up and down - that Pemberton has to offer.

How We Tested



Below, you'll find all fourteen Field Test video reviews, as well as a comparison video for each category that lays out the strengths - and weaknesses - of every bike. Aaaand we hucked them to flat in slow-motion and had Mike Levy ride them up the Impossible Climb on account of bro science.




TRAIL


Norco Optic

Short on travel, not on capability

• Travel: 125mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: Carbon fiber, alloy rear
• Head angle: 65-degrees

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ It might be the most fun bike in this category
+ Suspension tune and spec is dialed
+ Excellent geometry

Cons

- Geometry can let you go fast, but don't forget that you only have 125mm...
- Four-piston brakes, but with resin pads and resin-only rotors




Orbea Occam

The most 'trail bike' trail bike

• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: Carbon fiber
• Head angle: 65.5-degrees w/ 150mm fork

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Ideal all-rounder for many riders
+ Clean looks
+ Lightweight
Cons

- Not as gravity-oriented as the other Field Test bikes
- Great all-rounder, but doesn't stand out
- Left-side bottle only




Pole Stamina 140

The Fastest Trail Bike*

• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Frame construction: Machined, glued 7075 T6 aluminum
• Head angle: 64-degrees

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Incredibly fast, and pushes the boundaries of what we expect from a trail bike
+ It ain't carbon
+ Unique appearance and manufacturing

Cons

- Not as easy to throw around, and struggles in tighter terrain
- It ain't carbon (and the stock one is 98g heavier than ours)
- Oh shit, it broke...




Intense Primer S

Mixed wheel corner carver

• Travel: 140mm
• Wheel size: 29'' front, 27.5+ rear
• Frame construction: Carbon fiber
• Head angle: 64.5 / 65.1-degrees

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Mindblowing in the corners
+ Relatively efficient
Cons

- Not purpose-built for mullet wheels, so seat angle is too slack and reach is compact
- Stock 2.8" tire spec is not our favourite setup
- Fork and brake spec are odd




Editors' Choice: Optic vs Occam vs Primer S vs Stamina






DOWNCOUNTRY


Mondraker F-Podium DC

So much potential, but the details hold it back on the descents.

• Travel: 100mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: Carbon fiber
• Head angle: 66.8°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Nailed the geometry
+ Pedaling performance is excellent
+ Lightweight
+ Looks fantastic
Cons

- Spec choices hold it back
- Suspension might be too progressive, & the rear shock's stock compression tune is too firm
- No carbon wheels at $8,400




Guerrilla Gravity Trail Pistol

Great value and a heck of a lot more capable than its 120mm suggests.

• Travel: 120mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• Head angle: 65.9°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Geometry is fantastic both up and down
+ Versatile, super adjustable with the potential for multiple bikes in one
+ Great value and tons of spec options
+ Made in Colorado (if that matters to you)
Cons

- Heavy - over 7lb (3.2 kg) for frame and shock
- Bottle mount is awkward
- Frame design and graphics aren't going to appeal to everyone




Juliana Joplin / Santa Cruz Tallboy

Short on travel, not on capability

• Travel: 120mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: Carbon fiber
• Head angle: 65.5° or 65.7°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Details are sorted: dropper post room, big water bottle room, etc.
+ Excellent cornering & liveliness
+ Aesthetically pleasing
+ Jack of all trades

Cons

- Not the most enthusiastic pedaller
- Shock placement: hard to clean and set up
- Benefits from climb mode, but it’s hard to access
- While it’s a jack of all trades, it’s a master of none.




Pivot Mach 4 SL

There's no hiding this bike's World Cup XC pedigree.

• Travel: 100mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• Head angle: 67.5° (geometry)

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Fast on less-demanding terrain
+ Good pedaling efficiency
+ It's super light

Cons

- Feels like the 120mm fork is an afterthought
- Slack seat tube angle, short reach
- Nervous on the descents




Trek Top Fuel

The lightest bike in the Field Test might not be the most comfortable, but it packs a powerful punch.

• Travel: 115mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• Frame construction: carbon fiber
• Head angle: 67.5° (Low)

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Super fast climber with good traction
+ The lightest bike at the 2020 Field Test
+ A fast bike in the right hands, rewards riders for pushing it
Cons

- Demands attention while descending, consider sizing up for more stability
- Lacks some small bump sensitivity
- Knock Block limits turning on tight, technical climbs




Editors' Choice: Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin






ENDURO


Rocky Mountain Slayer Carbon 90

The one that broke.

• Travel: 170mm
• Carbon front triangle / aluminum swingarm
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 63.8° - 64.8°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ More versatile than travel and geometry numbers suggest
+ Good traction in rough or loose terrain
+ Comfortable climbing position

Cons

- It doesn't have high-speed stability of some other bikes in this category
- It broke catastrophically




Ibis Mojo HD5

An easygoing all-rounder

• Travel: 153mm
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Head Angle: 64.2°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ It’s versatile, an all-rounder with easy to handle geometry
+ Good balance of traction and efficiency on the climbs
+ Quick in the corners

Cons

- Doesn’t feel like the race bike it’s claimed to be
- Traction Tune isn’t going to be for everybody
- Not the quietest, and chain slap has already taken paint off the chainstay




GT Force 29 Pro

A solid descender with room for improvement.

• Travel: 150mm
• Aluminum frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 64.6° / 65.1°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Easy to get along with geometry
+ Good suspension spec

Cons

- Heavy, even for aluminum
- G2 brakes aren’t appropriate for a DH-oriented bike, wheels aren’t up to hard charging
- Poor standover, tall seat tube




Specialized Enduro S-Works

Basically a DH bike without a dual crown fork.

• Travel: 170mm
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 63.9 / 64.3°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Near DH bike feel. Can handle pretty much everything and still pedal to the top.
+ The SWAT system is so good it’s hard to go back to bikes without it.
+ Very reasonable weight considering amount of travel and capabilities

Cons

- Seat tube angle could be even steeper - top tube length is relatively long.
- S-Works version is really expensive, but the next models down offer similar performance at more realistic price.




Yeti SB165

A pedalable park bike.

• Travel: 165mm
• Carbon frame
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Head Angle: 63.5°

Full Field Test article

Pros

+ Very fun freeride/park bike that you can also pedal to the top of the hill
+ Excellent parts spec
+ Dual crown compatibility means it can be built into a mini-DH bike

Cons

- If you’re looking for outright speed then you may want to look at the SB150 or elsewhere
- Expensive, even compared to other high end carbon frames




Editors' Choice: Enduro vs Force 29 vs Slayer vs Mojo HD5 vs SB165






AFFORDABLE TRAIL BIKES


Canyon Spectral AL vs Ibis Ripmo AF

Finally, aggressive trail bikes that dental assistants can afford.


Canyon Spectral AL
• Travel: 150mm
• Aluminum
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Head Angle: 66º

What it Does Best

One ride and you'll understand the Spectral is all about attitude. Its suspension delivers more trail feedback than I would like, but the flip side is how precise it feels while jumping or setting up for corners. The rigid aluminum chassis keeps the bike on line when you are banging over roots and rubble too. That racey feel, however, can bite you when rain and sludge grease up trail features, which occasionally had me wishing for more sensitivity. That said, Canyon's Spectral AL 6.0 feels fast and aggressive - tailor-made for hard chargers who push and pump every trail feature. It's a massive amount of bike for $2,900.

Ibis Ripmo AF
• Travel: 147mm
• Aluminum
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 64.9º

What it Does Best

"Everything." During the Field Tests in Whistler, I took the Ripmo AF to the park, did some Lost Lake XC laps, put down runs on techy classics like Dark Crystal and Ride Don't Slide, and wasted a lot of play time on flow trails. It's one of the most enjoyable, easy handling trail bikes I've had the pleasure to ride. It climbs, corners, jumps and drops like an extension of your body. We switched bikes often, especially while filming, and everyone was visibly faster, happier, and more confident aboard the AF. Last year, if a unicorn slid down a bolt of lightning and told me $3,000 dollars would buy a bike like this, I would have laughed. Ibis easily won this round of PB's affordable trail bike Field Tests.

Full Field Test article




Marin San Quentin vs. Specialized Fuse

Capable hardtails that won't break the bank.


Marin San Quentin
• Travel: HT with 130mm of front suspension
• Aluminum
• Wheel size: 27.5"
• Head Angle: 65º

What it Does Best

The San Quentin 3 feels stout from the start, and there's no question that it's up to the task of going a lot of places in the hands of a capable pilot. Its progressive geometry and 27.5" wheels, coupled with the aggressive 2.6" tires and a 130mm fork, helped provide the confidence necessary to steer the bike into rough terrain, knowing that it can make it through.

The smaller wheels help the bike feel nimble, and taking it from the trail to the dirt jumps or flow trail in the bike park is as simple as pedaling from one to the other. Even after a day's worth of laps on flowier trails in the Whistler bike park, the San Quentin felt as solid as could be. The tires do get a little bit skate-y on looser terrain, but overall the parts spec is well-suited to the bike's intentions.

Specialized Fuse Comp 29
• Travel: HT with 130mm of front suspension
• Aluminum
• Wheel size: 29"
• Head Angle: 66.5º

What it Does Best

Up, down, and all around. Like the San Quentin, I spent time on the trails in and around Whistler on the Fuse riding everything from flowy park trails to more technical singletrack. With a hardtail, most riders can ride most of trails they would on a full-suspension bike, but the pace is different. The 29" wheels of the Fuse, along with capable geometry and tires that performed well allowed me to ride highly technical trails without fear of mishap.

I'm happy to say that not only did the Fuse hold up well, but it also performed well and was a blast to ride on just about any trail we encountered. The 29" wheels of the Fuse along with better tires and more gearing gave it a bit of an edge over the Marin when it comes to all-around trail riding but, at the end of the day, both bikes were fully capable and dependable when it comes down to it.

Full Field Test article




13 Bikes VS The Impossible Climb


Full article with photos




13 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion


Full article with photos




THE RIDERS


Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Kazimer
Discipline: Trail & Enduro
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 160 lb
Notes: Managing Tech Editor, slug porn enthusiast.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Sarah Moore
Discipline: Downcountry
Height: 5'7"
Weight: 155 lb
Notes: Content manager, world's worst trivial pursuit player.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Mike Levy
Discipline: Trail
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 155 lb
Notes: Technical Editor and Tim Hortons corporate shill.

Photo by Trevor Lyden
James Huang
Discipline: Downcountry
Height: 5'8"
Weight: 155 lb
Notes: CyclingTips Global Technical Editor, resident drop-bar enthusiast.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Luca Cometti
Discipline: Enduro
Height: 5'11"
Weight: 170 lb
Notes: Guest tester & former lifestyle athlete.
Photo by Trevor Lyden
Jason Lucas
Discipline: Enduro
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 200 lb
Notes: Video supervisor & guest tester, only rides park.


Photo by Trevor Lyden


Thanks for watching our antics this year—it's back to regularly scheduled reviews now, although we still have a few little video surprises coming up as well some select video reviews in the near future. We'll be back next year with another round. Aside from more hucks to flat and "field testing" Levy's ability to eat Haribo, what do you guys want to see next year?




The 2020 Pinkbike Field Test was made possible by support from
Race Face apparel & pads, Giro helmets, & Sierra Nevada beer.


