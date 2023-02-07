Reclaim Designs Scales Down Carbon Frames for Kids

Feb 7, 2023
by Matt Beer  

Everyone has dreams of designing their own bike, but few have the drive and skillset to do so. Chris Clarke of Vancouver, B.C., has been riding mountain bikes for over thirty years and has nearly the same amount of time under his belt fabricating with composites and metals. When he came up empty-handed on his search for a high-end MTB, Chris saw the opportunity to piece together a custom bike, not for himself, but a 20”-wheeled bike for his son.

The first project began by cutting up the carbon tubes on an older 26” Giant frame that he saved from going to a landfill. He had all of the complex shapes right in front of him: dropouts, BB junction, pivot points, head and seat tubes. All he had to do was remove sections of the main tubing and shrink them down to size for a four year-old.

By using the removed sections of tubing as a mold, Chris made smaller diameter tubes to insert and join the gaps he had just cut. The chainstays were shortened by 100mm for the tiny 20” wheels and repositioned the upper link to be housed into the seat tube junction. This reconstruction came in at 2.5 kg. including the shock

Since scaling down the old Giant frame, Chris has turned a 2016 Santa Cruz Nomad into a 20” wheeled bike, and chopped up an alloy hardtail frame to run on 16” wheels with a suspension fork and disk brakes.


Chris’ passion projects won’t stop here though. Down the road, as his kids grow, he plans to build a 26” carbon frame from scratch. Even though Chris has painted these bikes to an artisan-finished level, he doesn't have plans to actually sell them - Reclaim is simply a name to explain his passion projects.

bigquotesI decided to start experimenting to see if it was possible to build a custom carbon fiber frame by using an old scrapped carbon fiber adult frame. I wasn’t sure if it was going to work, but after a lot of thought and way too many hours to count it turned out it was indeed possible. After building a few more frames using pre-existing scrapped frames, my next goal was to build a carbon fiber full suspension frame from scratch, which brings me to my current build where I have been busy building molds to construct carbon fiber tubes that will all be joined in a jig to make the frame for our next 26” wheel bike. Chris Clarke

Photo Tristan Deggan
Chris and his son tackling Crinkum Crankum on Mt. Fromme in North Vancouver. Photo: Tristan Deggan


17 Comments

  • 20 3
 My kid outgrew this bike while I was typing this comment.
  • 6 0
 Omg, the ankle biter is only 4 and check out his pro body posture in the final pic...he is ready!
  • 5 0
 Resourceful dad!
I bet his son learns a ton from him, he gets to ride rad bikes as well. Win/Win.
Have fun out there guys!
  • 4 0
 This is carbon frame modification at a whole 'nother level. Love it. Dangerholm, move over.
  • 4 0
 Until they have his quads Dangerholm isn't going anywhere
  • 5 0
 Will this affect the warranty?
  • 2 0
 I wish he would sell them. It's a great idea to recycle broken / old bikes. Likely a bit cost prohibitive though.
They look amazing.
  • 3 0
 Why on earth would any carbon frame go to a landfill?
  • 4 0
 given the repairability of carbon, it's a shame the standard warranty process for broken frames involves a hacksaw & a dumpster. so many repairable high end frames going into landfill. obviously there's potential liability exposure issues at hand (thus, the hacksaw), but there's gotta be a better solution.
  • 5 0
 Especially as it can be disposed of directly in the sea
  • 1 0
 Great idea to use the old cut tubes as the mold to piece them back together. I'd be really interested to see what you used for a jig. Cheers
  • 3 1
 Not sure I want to purchase a $10K custom carbon bike for my grom!
  • 1 0
 Glad they exist and the dad is showing initiative and what can be done with bascially scraps
  • 1 0
 Yo, I bought a 29er cos the industry said I should.. it sucks.. can you make it 26........¿
  • 2 0
 Rad Dad Redemption
  • 1 0
 Happy Kid!
  • 2 4
 Can’t wait for the electric version





