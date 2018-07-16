PRESS RELEASES

Red Bull Announces Date for 2018 Rampage

Jul 16, 2018
by Red Bull Bike  
When everyone expected a rematch with the 360 that spoiled Zink s 2016 Rampage we were treated to a flip.

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull

The date has been set for the 2018 edition of the biggest show in freeride mountain biking: Red Bull Rampage returns to the Utah desert on October 26th. This fall, 21 of the world’s greatest freeriders will transform the unforgiving terrain of southern Utah into descending lines of form and function, with the goal of displaying the kind of riding that will place them at the top of the podium at one of the most arduous tests of fortitude on two wheels.

Red Bull Rampage veterans Kurt Sorge and Cam Zink top the list of returning riders this year after taking home gold and silver, respectively, in 2017. Ethan Nell, the hometown hero who took home third in 2017 plans to continue to show his growing skills on the the mountains outside of Virgin, UT. The question everyone wants answered is whether the tenure of athletes like Sorge, Zink and Semenuk can keep pace the new era of rippers, especially those with year-round exposure to the riding conditions of the arid Southwest and the totally new location for 2018.

The elite group of 21 riders will create their own handmade lines down the mountain without the use of power tools. As a result, no two rider’s path down the near-vertical sandstone ridges will be the same. In advance of the competition, the riders, along with their two-person build crews, will spend four days of building and then four additional days to practice in order to build their ultimate line in what is touted as one of the most intense contests in the world.

PRE-QUALIFIED ATHLETES FOR RED BULL RAMPAGE 2018
1. Kurt Sorge (CAN)
2. Cameron Zink (USA)
3. Ethan Nell (USA)
4. Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
5. Brett Rheeder (CAN)
6. Thomas Genon (BEL)
7. Carson Storch (USA)
8. Kyle Strait (USA)
9. Tyler McCaul (USA
10. Tom van Steenbergen (CAN)

Invited Wild Card and Alternate athletes to be announced.

Attendees of the 2018 Red Bull Rampage will have more than just the world class riding to look forward to watching, this year will feature more ways to enjoy your time in the Utah desert than ever. More information about the expanded consumer experience, improved ticketing packages and new location in the months to come. This year’s Red Bull Rampage promises to be the best experience yet.

#RedBullRampage
The event is supported by BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission, Go RVing, Camelbak, Polaris, PowerDot and Rocktape.

With a world-class broadcast team including Sal Masekela, Pat Parnell, Tina Dixon and freeride mountain biking legend Cam McCaul you won’t want to miss Red Bull Rampage live and on-demand on Red Bull TV on Friday, October 26th at 9:00am PST/Noon EST. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices, Smart TVs and online at ​www.redbull.tv.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
69026 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
50735 views
Qualifying Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018
48349 views
Tech From The Andorra DH World Cup 2018
45611 views
Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths
44347 views
PSA: Don't Stop on the Trail
39623 views
Eurobike Randoms II - Eurobike 2018
38855 views
More Randoms - Eurobike 2018
37474 views

32 Comments

  • + 46
 That's not going to work for me. How about the following weekend?
  • + 9
 @dro-cfr got robbed!
  • + 2
 Ooooh... yeah see the following weekend wont work for me either. Its my dogs brothers kids birthday that day, so Im kinda caught with family then.
  • + 10
 Casey Brownnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnn
  • + 9
 Brendog Fairclaw! Get him in! There’s unfinished business on that hill!
  • + 5
 "consumer experience." Sooo, the opposite of what bombing around Virgin is all about
  • + 4
 Nothing says mtb like that sponsor list...
  • + 5
 I think that shows how broad of an appeal this event has, as it is drawing non-mtb industry sponsors.
  • + 3
 please send it / please be safe
  • + 4
 Where is Bizet?
  • + 0
 I agree. He is the best,
  • + 2
 andreu lacondeguy? Nico Vink? What is this list?
  • + 1
 When do tickets go on sale? And their website mentioned Andreu being pre qualified?
  • + 1
 I haven’t him in the mix in awhile. I hope he’s ok.
  • + 2
 Is there an E-bike category?
  • + 1
 Canyon Gap in reverse!
  • + 2
 I want Rogatkin on wild card/invite please.
  • + 6
 He probably doesn't.
  • + 3
 @onemanarmy: It was only a tiny crash down a 30 ft. cliff face.
  • + 1
 So I guess I’m taking that Friday off to watch this. Vacation day please.
  • + 2
 Where's Andreu on that list?
  • + 1
 I just pray I can get tickets......love this event!
  • + 1
 Unbelievably stoked that Rampage is on my birthday this year
  • + 1
 The highlight of the year
  • + 1
 Procoregnar
  • + 1
 MY BODY IS READY
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.041141
Mobile Version of Website