Red Bull Announces Hardline Series Dates in Tasmania & Wales

We announced last week
that Red Bull appears to be setting up for a two-stop Hardline series in 2024, and now we're back with a little more information.
The series will kick off in Tasmania, Australia, February 23rd and 24th. That'll fall about three weeks before the start of Crankworx Rotorua, so that means we're more likely than ever to see the top northern hemisphere freeride pros spend a block of their winter training, riding, and racing down under.
Next, the Hardline series will celebrate its tenth anniversary in the Dyfi Valley June 1st and 2nd, hopefully with some friendlier weather than the storm we saw wash out last year's event.
|10 years ago, we never could've imagined that Red Bull Hardline would reach the stage that it’s at now. It's been so inspiring to watch the progression of the sport; in those early years, riders pushed themselves out of their comfort zone to adapt from riding a typical World Cup course, but recently the roles are reversed, and the onus is on me and the team to build a track gnarly enough to showcase the riders' skills. As part of that progression, we’ve decided to take the event global, with the first satellite event to be held in Tasmania. It's an awesome place with everything we need to build a longer, faster course that will fit perfectly with the Red Bull Hardline ethos.—Hardline founder Dan Atherton
We are curious to see what unfolds in the years to come - in the rapidly changing landscape that is racing and competing today, it's great to see an event like Hardline take the chance to grow. Find more information about Red Bull Hardline here
.
Honestly just super excited to see what they put together in Tasmania and how it compares with Wales!
Although the thought of a do or die hardline for mass riders is a scary thought
For example, in motorsport, drivers in the WEC, are also seen in IMSA in America, and other Sportscar races.....why shouldn't MTB-ers ride non World Cup races?
What happened with Tix last year, was there refunds or did Tix roll over to 2024? Wondering if it's worth me booking flight/ferry now based on hope of securing Tix, but if Tix rolled over, there's probably little chance of getting any