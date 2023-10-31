Red Bull Announces Hardline Series Dates in Tasmania & Wales

Oct 31, 2023
by Alicia Leggett  
photo

We announced last week that Red Bull appears to be setting up for a two-stop Hardline series in 2024, and now we're back with a little more information.

The series will kick off in Tasmania, Australia, February 23rd and 24th. That'll fall about three weeks before the start of Crankworx Rotorua, so that means we're more likely than ever to see the top northern hemisphere freeride pros spend a block of their winter training, riding, and racing down under.

Next, the Hardline series will celebrate its tenth anniversary in the Dyfi Valley June 1st and 2nd, hopefully with some friendlier weather than the storm we saw wash out last year's event.

bigquotes10 years ago, we never could've imagined that Red Bull Hardline would reach the stage that it’s at now. It's been so inspiring to watch the progression of the sport; in those early years, riders pushed themselves out of their comfort zone to adapt from riding a typical World Cup course, but recently the roles are reversed, and the onus is on me and the team to build a track gnarly enough to showcase the riders' skills. As part of that progression, we’ve decided to take the event global, with the first satellite event to be held in Tasmania. It's an awesome place with everything we need to build a longer, faster course that will fit perfectly with the Red Bull Hardline ethos.Hardline founder Dan Atherton

We are curious to see what unfolds in the years to come - in the rapidly changing landscape that is racing and competing today, it's great to see an event like Hardline take the chance to grow. Find more information about Red Bull Hardline here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Red Bull Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
alicialeggett avatar

Member since Jun 19, 2015
718 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Is This the New Enduro? Specialized Patent Shows 170mm Bike With UBB Suspension Design
82241 views
Field Test: Ibis HD6 - Sporty and Smashy
57038 views
Aaron Gwin Buys Windrock Bike Park
55515 views
First Ride: 2024 YT Jeffsy - Now With Updated Geo & In-Frame Storage
55332 views
Field Test: Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre - The Silent Plow
53940 views
Field Test: Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
49582 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
41043 views
Review: DVO Onyx SC D1 Enduro Fork
38307 views

31 Comments
  • 62 1
 And so it begins, the fall of UCI/Discovery and rise of Redbull Hardline Series being the new standard...

Honestly just super excited to see what they put together in Tasmania and how it compares with Wales!
  • 15 0
 Red Bull exacting revenge on the UCI for the curse of the Warner Brothers
  • 8 1
 Add the Crankworx stops, and an Urban DH event and you would have a true "world" cup. Just needs some nice prize money to get things going
  • 3 0
 Surely can't be far way. Take over crankworx, add in hardline + another 1/2 events

Although the thought of a do or die hardline for mass riders is a scary thought
  • 1 0
 @Burningbird: Crankworx already has some decent prize money.
  • 1 0
 @Burningbird: Screw urban DH. It's a comedy sideshow.
  • 19 0
 Any opportunity to have Warner back on the mic is a good day
  • 15 1
 Cant wait for the UCI to issues sanctions on riders who compete in a competing race series
  • 1 0
 Not until the competing series is bankrolled with Saudi millions, I reckon.
  • 1 0
 It'll just drive more riders away, making the UCI a second-tier organization, like what PFL is to the UFC. All the really good riders will go to the Hardline series, and the lower-level athletes will stay with the UCI
  • 1 0
 Why would they do that? It's not a competing series, is it? Just an additional series for Downhillers. 7,8,9 World Cups are nowhere near enough for a sport to be sustainable.....

For example, in motorsport, drivers in the WEC, are also seen in IMSA in America, and other Sportscar races.....why shouldn't MTB-ers ride non World Cup races?
  • 1 0
 Has the UCI ever done that in the past? As far as I know they don’t sanction CX riders for competing in Super Prestige or DH riders doing crankworks.
  • 9 0
 Yes!!!! This is amazing news!
  • 6 0
 Thank you Mr. Atherton for listening to the athletes and fans and giving them more of what they want. Has to work better than forcing a shitshow on us through out of touch outlets and self appointed rules committees
  • 7 0
 Hardline WC Series is the future!
  • 7 0
 A mountain biking event outside of Europe ? Sorry I don’t believe you.
  • 7 1
 Would love one day to see Squamish British Columbia host a Red Bull hardline stop.
  • 2 0
 Not sure why this was downvoted. Fully agree - BC would be a logical and amazing Hardline stop. Further to this, opportunity to also incorporate a Hardline stop somewhere in South America could really be an interesting addition. I’m all for taking this to the next level in a new era for biking, but am aware that funding is a fundamental challenge to making this happen.
  • 5 0
 It’s provocative and really gets the people going
  • 2 1
 Didn't manage to get Tix for Hardline in Wales last year, left it too late.....lucky enough for me
What happened with Tix last year, was there refunds or did Tix roll over to 2024? Wondering if it's worth me booking flight/ferry now based on hope of securing Tix, but if Tix rolled over, there's probably little chance of getting any
  • 6 1
 could you just say tickets?? not a great abbreviation lets be honest, although you are Irish
  • 3 0
 Love it!
  • 1 0
 Wonder if Tasmania will be a modified version of Dream Track, or something completely new?
  • 1 0
 Love to say "I told you so"
  • 1 0
 oh an by the way.......... 29 is dead
  • 2 0
 Release the kraken!
  • 1 0
 Tried and true…. For riders by riders (of the actual discipline)!
  • 2 5
 Ok now just don't cancel it like you did last time due to "weather".
  • 4 0
 I know right? How dare they take into account the safety of the riders when I am trying to be entertained!
  • 1 0
 go jump a 40ft double in gale force winds an I'll give your comment a shiney happy upvote
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.045034
Mobile Version of Website