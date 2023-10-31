Red Bull Announces Hardline Series Dates in Tasmania & Wales

10 years ago, we never could've imagined that Red Bull Hardline would reach the stage that it’s at now. It's been so inspiring to watch the progression of the sport; in those early years, riders pushed themselves out of their comfort zone to adapt from riding a typical World Cup course, but recently the roles are reversed, and the onus is on me and the team to build a track gnarly enough to showcase the riders' skills. As part of that progression, we’ve decided to take the event global, with the first satellite event to be held in Tasmania. It's an awesome place with everything we need to build a longer, faster course that will fit perfectly with the Red Bull Hardline ethos. — Hardline founder Dan Atherton