Red Bull Announces Men's Rider Lineup for Rampage 2024

last week, Red Bull has announced the 18 men who will be competing at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah this fall. Lots of big names on the list this year, including the return of Brandon Semenuk!2024 Red Bull Rampage Pre-Qualified Athletes
Cam Zink (USA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
Brendan Fairclough (GBR)
Talus Turk (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)2024 Red Bull Rampage Wildcard Athletes
Adolf Silva (ESP)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Clemens Kaudela (AUT)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Luke Whitlock (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Tyler McCaul (USA)2024 Red Bull Rampage Alternates
Ethan Nell (USA)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Hayden Zablotny (CAN)
Dylan Stark (USA)
The 2023 event will be hard to top.
Press Release: Red Bull
Virgin, Utah (August 21, 2024) – Eighteen of the top male freeride athletes have been invited to the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition. Part of a brand new, two-day format, the men’s contest will return on Saturday, Oct. 12th following the women’s event two days beforehand. Returning to Virgin, Utah, the athletes will attempt to tame the jagged ridgelines and steep cliffs of the unforgiving Southwestern Utah desert to determine the best in the sport.
“Red Bull Rampage will always be the ultimate event for me as it pushes beyond what you think you’re capable of both physically and mentally,” said 2023 Red Bull Rampage third place finisher Carson Storch. “This terrain and event will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to returning to Utah for my tenth Rampage and putting together my dream run.”
The top eight riders from the 2023 competition were automatically pre-qualified for this year’s event, while the other 10 wildcards and 5 alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results, video submissions, and overall ability. Four former winners and two event rookies are among those set to compete, bringing a diverse mix of skills, disciplines and riding styles to this year’s contest.
The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which rider will add their name to the history books.
But in all honestly we just need more people in mtb that openly smoke blunts.
Do I think he's going to win Rampage? No. But do I think he is one of the few people likely to push the sport forward? Absolutely.
https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-danny-mcatee-hits-brage-vestaviks-47-foot-rampage-drop.html
I'll boycott, start an online protest called "Go bigger Gee", post it in every Rampage article and beg for signatures if he does not compete.
Would be cool if they brought over the big wooden jump rejected for Hardline because of the politically correct Pinkbike freeride whiners, and set it up at Rampage over a canyon.