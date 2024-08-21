Powered by Outside

Red Bull Announces Men's Rider Lineup for Rampage 2024

Aug 21, 2024
by Brian Park  
Photo by Robin O Neill
Brandon Semenuk returns to Rampage after going rally racing last year. Photo: Robin O'Neill

After announcing the women's lineup last week, Red Bull has announced the 18 men who will be competing at Red Bull Rampage in Virgin, Utah this fall. Lots of big names on the list this year, including the return of Brandon Semenuk!

2024 Red Bull Rampage Pre-Qualified Athletes
Cam Zink (USA)
Tom Van Steenbergen (CAN)
Carson Storch (USA)
Brendan Fairclough (GBR)
Talus Turk (USA)
Kyle Strait (USA)
Emil Johansson (SWE)
Bienvenido Aguado Alba (ESP)

2024 Red Bull Rampage Wildcard Athletes
Adolf Silva (ESP)
Brandon Semenuk (CAN)
Clemens Kaudela (AUT)
Kurt Sorge (CAN)
Luke Whitlock (USA)
Reed Boggs (USA)
Szymon Godziek (POL)
Thomas Genon (BEL)
Tom Isted (GBR)
Tyler McCaul (USA)

2024 Red Bull Rampage Alternates
Ethan Nell (USA)
DJ Brandt (USA)
Jaxson Riddle (USA)
Hayden Zablotny (CAN)
Dylan Stark (USA)

The 2023 event will be hard to top.

Press Release: Red Bull
Virgin, Utah (August 21, 2024) – Eighteen of the top male freeride athletes have been invited to the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition. Part of a brand new, two-day format, the men’s contest will return on Saturday, Oct. 12th following the women’s event two days beforehand. Returning to Virgin, Utah, the athletes will attempt to tame the jagged ridgelines and steep cliffs of the unforgiving Southwestern Utah desert to determine the best in the sport.

“Red Bull Rampage will always be the ultimate event for me as it pushes beyond what you think you’re capable of both physically and mentally,” said 2023 Red Bull Rampage third place finisher Carson Storch. “This terrain and event will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to returning to Utah for my tenth Rampage and putting together my dream run.”

The top eight riders from the 2023 competition were automatically pre-qualified for this year’s event, while the other 10 wildcards and 5 alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results, video submissions, and overall ability. Four former winners and two event rookies are among those set to compete, bringing a diverse mix of skills, disciplines and riding styles to this year’s contest.

The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which rider will add their name to the history books.


57 Comments
  • 38 2
 Brendog will be robed again, I guess.
  • 54 0
 At least he'll be comfy.
  • 1 0
 @wpplayer18: Hahaha.
  • 4 0
 @wpplayer18: slippers the lot.
  • 1 2
 Real talk, Brendog has the opportunity wear the funniest riding attire of all time. A robe would be one small step from the current pajamas that are popular, and attire like that would transcend mountain bikes into the big time. He could become the new Hawk Tuah meme.
  • 1 0
 with slides.
  • 35 0
 Senior management just won't retire hey.
  • 36 2
 The people want to see Dylan Stark
  • 8 15
flag dungeonbeast (30 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 I wish people would let the Dylan Stark thing go. Dylan Stark is not a viable Rampage athlete. He doesn't have the fine brake and bike control of the other athletes that are necessary to be a true competitor. His run last time was boring and underwhelming outside of a single feature. He also is whiner. He has stated publicly on a podcast that he thinks he deserved better than third at X-Games Real MTB and was all pouty about it. The fact that he thinks his video was better than TVS and MacDuff shows that he doesn't actually understand the sport.
  • 2 2
 @dungeonbeast: shut up. He’s the
  • 7 1
 @dungeonbeast: it was his first rampage. I’d love to see what he’d do at his next one. Especially considering some of the stuff he’s hit in the last year. He hits everything all raw because comes from hitting street spots. It’s just cool to see someone bring that to mtb.

But in all honestly we just need more people in mtb that openly smoke blunts.
  • 2 1
 @birdsandtrees: mtb as a professional sport still seems afraid to be associated to marijuana consumption. Beer is encouraged but weed = bad
  • 6 0
 @dungeonbeast: kinda baffled by this reply... particularly the glossing over of how whiny some of the other Rampage athletes have been in the past. If you wanted to say... Stark's style is more suited to street than cliffs and he doesn't manage sponsors well... That would be true and true. But the dude worked his ass off and earned his way to the top of MTB after BMX had almost nothing to offer him. Let the guy figure this shit out. He damn near just about msised all his prime years of riding in BMX and is making waves in MTB. Let the boi coook
  • 2 0
 @dungeonbeast: I can't speak for everyone, but I think a lot of people love seeing people like Dylan approach Rampage in a new, creative way. Myself included.

Do I think he's going to win Rampage? No. But do I think he is one of the few people likely to push the sport forward? Absolutely.
  • 30 0
 Would love to see Brage, Kaos and Kade there... There's always next year
  • 26 0
 That alternate list is looking like some heavy hitters getting left on the sidelines.
  • 3 0
 right!
  • 23 1
 Damm I thought Dylan Stark and DJ Brandent where great last year
  • 16 2
 Feels like protecting the top 8 is a lil much for an event with such a subjective rating system
  • 10 0
 the event is probably overdue for a changing of the guard at this point...
  • 15 0
 WHY NO BRAGE
  • 12 1
 I can almost guarantee he was invited, and I assume he turned it down—either for injury or projects.
  • 16 0
 Someone mentioned last year that he said it was the cost of medical care in the US that’s put him off competing again.
  • 8 1
 I'm surprised to Zink back, I thought he would have retired after taking the win last year. Also, good to see Tyler McCaul back!
  • 13 1
 I thought he won because he was retiring?
  • 10 2
 Jackson Riddle is an Alternate?? Dammm
  • 30 6
 Love his style and enjoy riders who just do their own thing, but he hasn't put down a contending run in a long time.
  • 3 0
 He hasn’t done anything I can remember or even seen him in what feels like years. He fell off just like nell
  • 5 0
 I'm surprised (but stoked) Brendog is up for it again, he summed pretty bummed out about his terrible robbery last year. Hopefully he gets scored abit more appristely this year
  • 4 0
 The calls for new blood/riders increase every year. The fan voting seemingly differ with an increasing margin from judges voting every year. Every year that guys that have been there for 20 years are constantly invited with debatable scores just increases the questions of 'good ol boys club'.
  • 3 0
 I keep wondering why the guy who hit and landed Brage's huge 47-foot rampage drop is not invited?
https://www.pinkbike.com/news/video-danny-mcatee-hits-brage-vestaviks-47-foot-rampage-drop.html
  • 1 0
 all send and no control.
  • 6 0
 Good to see Isted there.
  • 2 0
 Any guess what Semenuk will do this Rampage, back to Dual crown maybe, Downside whips, wallride to tailwhip? I think he will bring his Trek Sesh instead of his Session
  • 1 0
 Hopefully he's stocked up on the non high pivot frames
  • 3 0
 Stoked to watch T-Mac, Semenuk, and TVS all back in the line up. That's my top 3 prediction right there!
  • 5 1
 dylan stark robbed once again
  • 9 5
 May as well announce the winners while they are at it
  • 1 0
 Can also likely announce the winning moves of those riders as well...
  • 3 0
 So sad we still have people who haven't been relevant in freerider for years up here. Come on let’s see some new ones
  • 6 7
 Where's Gee??

I'll boycott, start an online protest called "Go bigger Gee", post it in every Rampage article and beg for signatures if he does not compete.

Would be cool if they brought over the big wooden jump rejected for Hardline because of the politically correct Pinkbike freeride whiners, and set it up at Rampage over a canyon.
  • 4 0
 Isted FTW!!
  • 3 0
 I would love to see Silva stomp a run, dudes insane. I miss seeing Andreu
  • 3 0
 We miss Norbz
  • 2 0
 I thnk you meant to say Norby!
  • 8 6
 Riddle as an alternate. Getting robbed already.
  • 2 0
 So what's Gee Atherton up to these days?
  • 3 0
 Tom Isted!
  • 1 0
 Luke Whitlock!!! Can Zink!!! Go get em!!!
  • 1 0
 Isn't Hayden Zablotny Canadian?
  • 1 0
 He sure is, at least the last time I checked. That's been corrected.
  • 1 0
 Is this the year Emil shows up with a Ticket S with a 190mm Zeb on it.
  • 1 0
 what about high flyin' Andreu Lacondeguy? Is he all done with the rampage?
  • 1 0
 I really want to see Gee finish his run.
  • 1 0
 Who got pre robbed
  • 1 0
 GIMME STARK!
  • 1 1
 Emil FTW







