Red Bull Announces Men's Rider Lineup for Rampage 2024

Brandon Semenuk returns to Rampage after going rally racing last year. Photo: Robin O'Neill

2024 Red Bull Rampage Pre-Qualified Athletes

2024 Red Bull Rampage Wildcard Athletes

2024 Red Bull Rampage Alternates

The 2023 event will be hard to top.

Press Release: Red Bull

Virgin, Utah (August 21, 2024) – Eighteen of the top male freeride athletes have been invited to the 2024 Red Bull Rampage, the world’s premier big-mountain freeride competition. Part of a brand new, two-day format, the men’s contest will return on Saturday, Oct. 12th following the women’s event two days beforehand. Returning to Virgin, Utah, the athletes will attempt to tame the jagged ridgelines and steep cliffs of the unforgiving Southwestern Utah desert to determine the best in the sport.



“Red Bull Rampage will always be the ultimate event for me as it pushes beyond what you think you’re capable of both physically and mentally,” said 2023 Red Bull Rampage third place finisher Carson Storch. “This terrain and event will forever hold a special place in my heart, and I’m looking forward to returning to Utah for my tenth Rampage and putting together my dream run.”



The top eight riders from the 2023 competition were automatically pre-qualified for this year’s event, while the other 10 wildcards and 5 alternates were selected by a committee of former Rampage competitors, pro athletes, judges, and industry experts based on competition results, video submissions, and overall ability. Four former winners and two event rookies are among those set to compete, bringing a diverse mix of skills, disciplines and riding styles to this year’s contest.



The inaugural Red Bull Rampage was held in 2001, and since then, 17 different events and 9 different winners have earmarked their place in the history books. Only time will tell which rider will add their name to the history books.