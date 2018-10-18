Red Bull Continue Live Broadcast Partnership With UCI

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Red Bull Media House today announced an extension of their exclusive media production and rights partnership. The long-term partnership secures coverage for the 2019 through to the 2021 racing seasons. Red Bull TV brings viewers closer to the action and has, for years, been changing the way fans experience the Downhill (DHI) and Cross-Country Olympic (XCO) UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Alongside being the exclusive host broadcaster and production partner of the UCI, Red Bull Media House will continue to retain global distribution rights.Since 2012, Red Bull Media House has partnered with UCI to deliver live footage straight from each of the global stops of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup. Additionally, Red Bull Media House has had the global distribution rights since 2016 which currently attracts around 50 broadcasters across 104 territories per season. The increased uptake from broadcast partners has shown TV viewership of the World Cup increase by more than 30%.Red Bull Media House is constantly looking to reinvent the way fans watch and engage with their favourite athletes and programming and seen significant growth in the Mountain Bike audience in recent years. In addition to live streams and on-demand video from every event, Red Bull Media House will work with its large portfolio of print, online and social media channels to give fans backstage access to well-established riders and fresh faces. Post-race interviews in combination with recap videos will provide in-depth highlights and analysis of every race.For the 2018 season, Red Bull Media House integrated a fixed mounted camera on a motorcycle to provide a new perspective of the races while following the riders closely. With every season, further digital enhancements in production practices have led to innovative in-depth race stats and analysis.Looking at the 2019 season, fans can expect to follow the once-in-a-generation rivalry between reigning overall women’s DHI World Cup winner Rachel Atherton from Great Britain, fellow countrywoman Tahnée Seagrave, and France’s Myriam Nicole and to see if Atherton can add a record-breaking 7th overall series title to her collection. 2019’s XCO World Cup campaign will also be a season not to be missed featuring arguably the greatest rider of all time, Swiss Olympic Champion Nino Schurter, at the prime of his career and the best field of female riders the sport has ever seen, led by defending series winner Jolanda Neff from Switzerland.Watch the 2019 Mercedes-Benz UCI Mountain Bike World Cup LIVE on Red Bull TV (subject to change):April 27-28 Maribor, SLO DHI Women and MenMay 18-19 Albstadt, GER XCO Women and MenMay 25-26 Nove Mesto Na Morave, CZE XCO Women and MenJune 1-2 Fort William, GBR DHI Women and MenJune 8-9 Leogang, AUT DHI Women and MenJuly 6-7 Vallnord, AND DHI Women and Men/XCO Women and MenJuly 13-14 Lets Gets, FRA DHI Women and Men/XCO Women and MenAugust 3-4 Val di Sole, ITA DHI Women and Men/XCO Women and MenAugust 10-11 Lenzerheide, SUI DHI Women and Men/XCO Women and MenSeptember 7-8 Snowshoe, WV DHI Women and Men/XCO Women and MenCatch the 2019 UCI Mountain Bike World Cup free of charge, live and on-demand, at redbull.tv/uci. And get the latest on everything bike-related at the Red Bull Bike Channel: redbull.tv/bike