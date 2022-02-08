close
Red Bull District Ride Announces Details for 2022 Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Event

Feb 9, 2022
by rasoulution  
Erik Fedko of the Germany performs during the finals of the Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg Germany on September 2nd 2017 Flo Hagena Red Bull Content Pool AP-1T3XV32AN2111 Usage for editorial use only
Erik Fedko going big at the 2017 Red Bull District Ride.


PRESS RELEASE: rasolution / Red Bull District Ride

The wait is worth it! This definitely applies to Red Bull District Ride, which will, after a five-year break finally return to Nuremberg this summer. On the 2nd and 3rd of September the world’s best slopestyle and freeride mountain bike riders will meet in the Franconian city to battle it out and determine who will follow in the footsteps of Aaron Chase, Cam McCaul, Sam Pilgrim, Brandon Semenuk and Nicholi Rogatkin. Next to high-flyer Emil Johansson, German slopestyle ace Erik Fedko can also count himself among the favorites.

Erik Fedko’s career kicked off with a wildcard for Red Bull District Ride 2017. Since then his star has quickly risen, leading him to a third-place-finish in the 2021 Slopestyle World Championship. Now, Erik has big plans for his second appearance at Kaiserburg, Hauptmarkt and the like: “District Ride was the trigger for my career. That definitely motivates me to give it my all and get a top place. It's the coolest thing to ride around the city and see the cheering crowds everywhere. I just hope it will be like 2017 when I was there for the first time. Amazing atmosphere, insane crowd, varied course with many different features and surprises. If it was up to me, District Ride would happen every year.”

Emil Johansson of the Sweden performs during the finals of the Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg Germany on September 2nd 2017 Bartek Wolinski Red Bull Content Pool AP-1T3YA55RD1W11 Usage for editorial use only
The man to beat this year? Emil Johansson can't wait for his second appearance at the Red Bull District Ride.

Triple Crown winner Emil Johansson will also be starting in Nuremberg’s old town for the second time. The Swede is currently the man of the hour. At the last District Ride he was only beaten by Nicholi Rogatkin, who landed the first 1440 on a bike during the event: youtu.be/J3pYoolbMMo. Thanks to his second place finish, the Swede managed to secure the overall FMB World Tour. "The District Ride is a surreal experience. When you are on course, you normally have tunnel vision, but suddenly there are 80,000 people cheering you on. Standing at the final drop on the main market and seeing this crowd is...just wow! What I like best is that Red Bull District Ride is not a pure slopestyle or freeride contest. It has a lot of skate park riding but with big jumps, drops and step downs. The perfect mix. The event is an integral part of our sport and not only inspires die-hard fans, but also a whole new audience. Honestly, I can't wait!”


Tarek Rasouli, former freeride professional as well as sports director of Red Bull District Ride, is delighted to be able to add another spectacular chapter to the thousand-year history of the city: "After a five-year break, finally organizing a District Ride again feels great. Nuremberg is the perfect venue. Aaron Chase has designed an impressive course that promises even more action, especially in the final district. I can hardly wait for the riders to finally fly off the castle wall again. Thinking of them being celebrated in front of the town hall in the last district at the very end of the route just puts a big smile on my face. Further news will be communicated soon – we have something special in store.”

Nicholi Rogatkin of the United States C celebrates with Emil Johansson of Sweden L and Szymon Godziek of Poland R during the Award Ceremony at the Red Bull District Ride 2017 in Nuremberg Germany on September 2nd 2017 Flo Hagena Red Bull Content Pool AP-1T3XVUQ9S2111 Usage for editorial use only
Emil Johansson already know how it feels to stand on the podium of the Red Bull District Ride. In 2017, he came in second place, only beaten by Nicholi Rogatkin and his 1440. Szymon Godziek came in third.

Red Bull District Ride is a part of the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour. More info about Red Bull District Ride is available here:

