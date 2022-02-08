Red Bull District Ride Announces Details for 2022 Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Event

PRESS RELEASE: rasolution / Red Bull District Ride
The wait is worth it! This definitely applies to Red Bull District Ride, which will, after a five-year break finally return to Nuremberg this summer. On the 2nd and 3rd of September the world’s best slopestyle and freeride mountain bike riders will meet in the Franconian city to battle it out and determine who will follow in the footsteps of Aaron Chase, Cam McCaul, Sam Pilgrim, Brandon Semenuk and Nicholi Rogatkin. Next to high-flyer Emil Johansson, German slopestyle ace Erik Fedko can also count himself among the favorites.
Erik Fedko’s career kicked off with a wildcard for Red Bull District Ride 2017. Since then his star has quickly risen, leading him to a third-place-finish in the 2021 Slopestyle World Championship. Now, Erik has big plans for his second appearance at Kaiserburg, Hauptmarkt and the like: “District Ride was the trigger for my career. That definitely motivates me to give it my all and get a top place. It's the coolest thing to ride around the city and see the cheering crowds everywhere. I just hope it will be like 2017 when I was there for the first time. Amazing atmosphere, insane crowd, varied course with many different features and surprises. If it was up to me, District Ride would happen every year.”
Triple Crown winner Emil Johansson will also be starting in Nuremberg’s old town for the second time. The Swede is currently the man of the hour. At the last District Ride he was only beaten by Nicholi Rogatkin, who landed the first 1440 on a bike during the event: youtu.be/J3pYoolbMMo. Thanks to his second place finish, the Swede managed to secure the overall FMB World Tour. "The District Ride is a surreal experience. When you are on course, you normally have tunnel vision, but suddenly there are 80,000 people cheering you on. Standing at the final drop on the main market and seeing this crowd is...just wow! What I like best is that Red Bull District Ride is not a pure slopestyle or freeride contest. It has a lot of skate park riding but with big jumps, drops and step downs. The perfect mix. The event is an integral part of our sport and not only inspires die-hard fans, but also a whole new audience. Honestly, I can't wait!”
Tarek Rasouli, former freeride professional as well as sports director of Red Bull District Ride, is delighted to be able to add another spectacular chapter to the thousand-year history of the city: "After a five-year break, finally organizing a District Ride again feels great. Nuremberg is the perfect venue. Aaron Chase has designed an impressive course that promises even more action, especially in the final district. I can hardly wait for the riders to finally fly off the castle wall again. Thinking of them being celebrated in front of the town hall in the last district at the very end of the route just puts a big smile on my face. Further news will be communicated soon – we have something special in store.”
