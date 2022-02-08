Red Bull District Ride Announces Details for 2022 Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Event

PRESS RELEASE: rasolution / Red Bull District Ride

The man to beat this year? Emil Johansson can't wait for his second appearance at the Red Bull District Ride.

Emil Johansson already know how it feels to stand on the podium of the Red Bull District Ride. In 2017, he came in second place, only beaten by Nicholi Rogatkin and his 1440. Szymon Godziek came in third.