Red Bull Formation Also Highlighted Women in MTB Photography & Videography

Jun 2, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
The collaboration and support for one another was what, in part, made Red Bull Formation noteworthy. Photo: Alexa Christensen

As I've written in other articles, one of the most memorable things about Red Bull Formation - other than the new level of riding we're seeing from the top female freeriders, which will continue to blow my mind for a long time - was the intentionality with which the organizers chose to elevate female mountain bike photographers and videographers. Like mountain biking itself, mountain bike photography and videography remain largely male-dominated, and many of the women shooting the sport continue to be overshadowed by many of the big media names in the sport. Still, they're out there and they're doing the work, making their marks on the industry. Here are some names worth knowing.

Note that this list is inexhaustive. We included as many female photographers and videographers as we had photos and info about, but there were others at the event who were killing it out there, too, who also deserve recognition. Shout out your favorite female photographers and videographers in the comments! We're all ears.


Natalie Starr / photo: Katie Lozancich

Natalie R. Starr

Website: natalierstarr.com
Instagram: @natalierstarr
Home: Golden, CO, USA


Robin O'Neill / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Robin O'Neill

Website: robinoneillphotography.com
Instagram: @robinoneill
Home: Whistler, BC, Canada


Alexa Christensen / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Alexa Christensen

Website: alexachristensen.com
Instagram: @alexachristensen
Home: St. George, UT, USA


Katie Lozancich / photos: Alexa Christensen

Katie Lozancich

Website: katielozancich.com
Instagram: @_katielo
Home: Charlemont, MA, USA


Britt Mumma / photo: Alexa Christensen

Britt Mumma

Website: brittanymumma.com
Instagram: @brittmumma
Home: Golden, CO, USA


Emily Tidwell / photo: Katie Lozancich

Emily Tidwell

Website: emilytidwellphoto.mypixieset.com
Instagram: @emily_tidwell_photo
Home: Reno, NV, USA


Hailey Elise / photos: Katie Lozancich

Hailey Elise

Website: haileyelisephotography.wordpress.com
Instagram: @haileyelisee
Home: Whistler, BC, Canada


Izzy Lidsky / photo: Katie Lozancich

Izzy Lidsky

Website: izzylidskyart.com
Instagram: @izzylidsky
Home: Jackson Hole, WY, USA


Re Wikstrom / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Re Wikstrom

Website: rewikstromphoto.com
Instagram: @rewikstrom
Home: Midvale, UT, USA


Rachel Ross / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Rachel Ross

Website: rachelrossmedia.com
Instagram: @rach4thesky
Home: Salt Lake City, UT, USA



Posted In:
Racing and Events Stories Formation #PBWMN


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 I wish you would've given a piece of their work to highlight individual styles and show more of the event
  • 1 0
 Rad!
  • 1 0
 So friggin rad!





