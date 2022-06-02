Red Bull Formation Also Highlighted Women in MTB Photography & Videography

The collaboration and support for one another was what, in part, made Red Bull Formation noteworthy. Photo: Alexa Christensen

Natalie Starr / photo: Katie Lozancich

Robin O'Neill / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Alexa Christensen / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Katie Lozancich / photos: Alexa Christensen

Britt Mumma / photo: Alexa Christensen

Emily Tidwell / photo: Katie Lozancich

Hailey Elise / photos: Katie Lozancich

Izzy Lidsky / photo: Katie Lozancich

Re Wikstrom / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Rachel Ross / photo: Natalie R. Starr

Home: Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Website: rachelrossmedia.com
Instagram: @rach4thesky

As I've written in other articles, one of the most memorable things about Red Bull Formation - other than the new level of riding we're seeing from the top female freeriders, which will continue to blow my mind for a long time - was the intentionality with which the organizers chose to elevate female mountain bike photographers and videographers. Like mountain biking itself, mountain bike photography and videography remain largely male-dominated, and many of the women shooting the sport continue to be overshadowed by many of the big media names in the sport. Still, they're out there and they're doing the work, making their marks on the industry. Here are some names worth knowing.Note that this list is inexhaustive. We included as many female photographers and videographers as we had photos and info about, but there were others at the event who were killing it out there, too, who also deserve recognition. Shout out your favorite female photographers and videographers in the comments! We're all ears.