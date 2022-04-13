close
Red Bull Formation Announces 12 Confirmed Athletes for 2022 Event

Apr 13, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Chelsea Kimball hits a canyon gap at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 31 May 2021.
Chelsea Kimball hits a canyon gap at Red Bull Formation last year. She will be returning this year. Photo: Red Bull


Red Bull has announced the roster of 12 mountain bike athletes who will participate in this year’s Red Bull Formation all-women’s freeride progression session. This will be the third edition of the event and it will take place from May 8th-15th in the desert of Southwest Utah.


bigquotesThe twelve athletes were hand-picked by a selection committee made up of four professional female athletes, members of the media and industry veterans. Invites were based on several factors such as experience, big bike handling skills and control, air awareness, overall style, mental strength, and potential in the sport. In 2021, the athlete roster consisted of eight athletes and two alternates. This year, the event will welcome twelve participating athletes, with four new faces joining for the first time.Red Bull Formation


bigquotesI’m excited to welcome the world’s top freeride athletes in the women’s field to Red Bull Formation. This segment of the sport is rapidly evolving, and we’re excited to see the blend of veterans and Formation first-timers push the sport to new limits this year.Katie Holden



Among the returning athletes is Hannah Bergemann. Bergemann was awarded the athlete-voted Evolution in Action Award last year, presented by event sponsor Arc’teryx to the participant that best represents the values of the event.



bigquotesI’m so stoked to get back to Utah for the third year of Red Bull Formation. This event really kickstarted a movement in women’s freeride and helped open doors for women in the sport. Now there are more events with female riders, more women pushing the sport and more opportunities for women to pursue freeride.Hannah Bergemann


Hannah one of the two ladies who dropped for their finals run. She showed commitment and passion in her riding - a true pleasure to watch.
Hannah Bergemann placed second at Proving Grounds last year. She is currently in South Africa for Darkfest.


Dubbed a progression session, the week-long event will be held from May 8th-15th, and will give participants the tools, resources, mentorship and visibility to help propel the women’s field of the sport forward. Riders will scout the mountain, sculpt their lines and shred top-to-bottom runs.


GOOMES Robin
Robin Goomes was the first woman to backflip in competition during Crankworx Speed & Style. She recently signed for Yeti. Photo: Crankworx


bigquotesI’ve followed Red Bull Formation since the beginning and it’s a dream to be one of the 12 athletes invited to this year’s event. I love the creativity of freeride. There are no rules or boundaries in this discipline, and I’m excited to express my style of riding at this venue.Robin Goomes



Below is the full list of riders invited to join Red Bull Formation 2022.



2022 Invited Athlete List

Cami Nogueria
Casey Brown
Chelsea Kimball
Georgia Astle
Hannah Bergemann
Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Louise Ferguson
Robin Goomes
Sam Soriano
Vaea Verbeeck
Vero Sandler
Vinny Armstrong


To stay up to date on the latest event info visit the event website here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Formation #PBWMN


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 I’ll bet we see a bunch of firsts at this years Formation. This is the year. So stoked to watch this.
  • 2 0
 Hannah B is a mf'in G

Post a Comment



