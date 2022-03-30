Red Bull Formation Announces 2022 Dates & Expands Rider Field

Red Bull Formation announced today it will return for its third edition May 8 - 15, 2022. During the progression session, top freeriders will build and ride lines in the Utah desert in an event designed to provide mentorship, community, and the chance to break barriers and further develop women's freeriding.
Red Bull Formation 2022 will be the third edition of the event and it will have an expanded field of twelve riders, up from eight in 2021 and six in 2019. The rider list and venue have not yet been announced, but the format will remain the same as last year: three dig days, one rest day, and three ride days. Riders will work to sculpt their lines down the mountain with the help of mentors from throughout the industry.
|Red Bull Formation was formed to create a future path for women in freeride mountain biking. Last year was a spectacular event. We saw the sport progress in ways we didn’t think was possible in such a short amount of time, and it proves how much talent there is in the women’s field that needs the opportunity to blossom.—Red Bull Formation Co-Founder Katie Holden
