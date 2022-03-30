close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Red Bull Formation Announces 2022 Dates & Expands Rider Field

Mar 30, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Harriet Burbidge-Smith hits the drop to step-up on ride day 1 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 29 May 2021

Red Bull Formation announced today it will return for its third edition May 8 - 15, 2022. During the progression session, top freeriders will build and ride lines in the Utah desert in an event designed to provide mentorship, community, and the chance to break barriers and further develop women's freeriding.

Red Bull Formation 2022 will be the third edition of the event and it will have an expanded field of twelve riders, up from eight in 2021 and six in 2019. The rider list and venue have not yet been announced, but the format will remain the same as last year: three dig days, one rest day, and three ride days. Riders will work to sculpt their lines down the mountain with the help of mentors from throughout the industry.

bigquotesRed Bull Formation was formed to create a future path for women in freeride mountain biking. Last year was a spectacular event. We saw the sport progress in ways we didn’t think was possible in such a short amount of time, and it proves how much talent there is in the women’s field that needs the opportunity to blossom.Red Bull Formation Co-Founder Katie Holden

More information about the 2022 event will be announced soon. In the meantime, check out our interview with Katie Holden to learn more about the event and what we can expect from Red Bull Formation 2022.

Find all the past and upcoming coverage of Red Bull Formation here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Press Releases Red Bull Formation


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
144997 views
Qualifying Results from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
129805 views
Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
53559 views
More Tech Randoms: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
43463 views
Spotted: A Dual Crown Orbea at the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
40003 views
Spotted: Remi Thirion's New Giant Glory for the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022
37869 views
Brett Rheeder Signs With Commencal
37021 views
Review: Öhlins TTX2 Air Shock
35402 views

2 Comments

  • 4 0
 Wow, less than 40 days away - stoked!
  • 11 10
 I'll tell you what will get me signed up to Beta/Outside quicker than a greased Pierron:

'Why is it so hard to fix popped-out saddle rails'

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008209
Mobile Version of Website