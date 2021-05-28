Red Bull Formation Intro & 2019 Recap with Hannah Bergemann

After three days of building, the riders are taking a rest day to prepare for a heavy-hitting weekend. In this video, Hannah Bergemann reflects on the 2019 event, covers some Formation history, and introduces the 2021 edition.
|Set against a landscape of unforgiving terrain, the top eight female freeriders, alongside a selection of industry mentors, diggers and other professional athletes, will work together to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power as well as push the women’s field further than ever before.
The first event was held in 2019 and was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. After a year-long hiatus, Red Bull Formation returns May 24th to June 1st in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride MTB movement.—Red Bull Bike
1 Comment
media.giphy.com/media/ylyUQkGsUNoJLlVOyk/giphy.gif
Post a Comment