Red Bull Formation Intro & 2019 Recap with Hannah Bergemann

May 28, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

After three days of building, the riders are taking a rest day to prepare for a heavy-hitting weekend. In this video, Hannah Bergemann reflects on the 2019 event, covers some Formation history, and introduces the 2021 edition.

bigquotesSet against a landscape of unforgiving terrain, the top eight female freeriders, alongside a selection of industry mentors, diggers and other professional athletes, will work together to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power as well as push the women’s field further than ever before.

The first event was held in 2019 and was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. After a year-long hiatus, Red Bull Formation returns May 24th to June 1st in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride MTB movement.Red Bull Bike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Video Red Bull Hannah Bergemann Katie Holden Formation Women's MTB


Must Read This Week
Review: The Privateer Bikes 141 Is A Little Bike with Big Intentions
54578 views
Review: 6 of the Best Tire Inserts Ridden & Rated
49894 views
Spotted (Again): Prototype High Pivot Cannondale at Darkfest
49329 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Has Geometry Changed in the Past 10 Years?
45906 views
Video: Bienvenido Aguado Lands 100ft Frontflip at Darkfest
44279 views
Slack Randoms: MTB Industry Trolling, Air Powered Bikes, Near Misses & More
35573 views
Review: SRAM GX Eagle AXS Wireless Drivetrain
35094 views
Bike Check: 10 Year Old Olivia Taylor's Mondraker Summum
31287 views

1 Comment

Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007213
Mobile Version of Website