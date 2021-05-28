Red Bull Formation Intro & 2019 Recap with Hannah Bergemann

Set against a landscape of unforgiving terrain, the top eight female freeriders, alongside a selection of industry mentors, diggers and other professional athletes, will work together to create top-to-bottom lines that illustrate their skill, style, and power as well as push the women’s field further than ever before.



The first event was held in 2019 and was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. After a year-long hiatus, Red Bull Formation returns May 24th to June 1st in Virgin, Utah, one of the most iconic landscapes for the freeride MTB movement. — Red Bull Bike