Red Bull Formation Cancelled For 2023

May 18, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
Harriet Burbidge-Smith hits the drop to step-up on ride day 1 at Red Bull Formation in Virgin Utah USA on 29 May 2021

Red Bull Formation has announced it will not return for its fourth edition this May. The freeride event is designed for women riders to build and ride lines in the Utah desert whilst providing mentorship, community, and the chance to break barriers and further develop women's freeriding.

Earlier this year the April event was delayed to the fall, and then over the past few days we heard rumblings it was cancelled altogether for 2023. We reached out to the organizers, who confirmed it.

bigquotes“Red Bull Formation has been postponed for 2023. We are excited to be working with the athletes and select industry leaders to best evolve the event in anticipation of its return.”Red Bull

No word on the challenges that led to its cancellation, but we'll keep digging. The event has been a huge success as a global stage for women in freeride, and this news will come as a disappointment to many.




bigquotesRed Bull Formation was formed to create a future path for women in freeride mountain biking. Last year was a spectacular event. We saw the sport progress in ways we didn’t think was possible in such a short amount of time, and it proves how much talent there is in the women’s field that needs the opportunity to blossom.Red Bull Formation Co-Founder Katie Holden

Kelsey Toevs working on Pinkbike's all-female media team in 2023. Photo: Katie Lozancich

Below are some highlights from the 2022 event.



Posted In:
Industry News Red Bull Red Bull Formation Red Bull Formation 2023


Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
53808 views
Group Test: 14 of the Latest & Greatest Flat Pedals Reviewed
52228 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Nukeproof Dissent Carbon
47988 views
Video: How Bad Can They Be!? We Review Each Other's Personal Bikes
46820 views
Tech Randoms: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2023
44477 views
Opinion: The Rockrider Team Could Change World Cup Racing
32832 views
Review: Deviate Highlander 2 - A Better Sequel
31984 views
Video: Why Beginner and Advanced Riders Love Blue Trails (and Intermediate Riders Don't)
31527 views

33 Comments

  • 26 0
 So is the vagueness of the details of "WHY?" to set the comments section on fire?

Or is to avoid saying "not even women wanted to huck themselves for no money this year"?
Or...we got booted from the site because electric unicycles were poaching it?
Or.....
Or.........root beer.
  • 11 0
 F'ing Root Beer. Always messing things up. Big Grin
  • 2 0
 $$$
  • 12 4
 I am hoping because the formation has concluded and it is time for the women to be part of the big show.
  • 1 1
 @BenPea: or lack of...
  • 1 0
 The only way there will be enough money for these types of events is to somehow increase the amount of viewership and interest from the riding and general public, maybe take a page from women’s collegiate swimming to increase public interest???
  • 1 0
 @wobblegoblin: HA
  • 30 3
 Translation - Sales and revenues are down, budgets need to be cut and we use antiquated ROI metrics so decided this was no longer worth it. Shame.
  • 17 0
 The event has been postponed indefinitely but the whole article is just a bunch of quotes about how great the event has been?
  • 11 0
 Didn't rake in enough moolah for redbull?
  • 20 26
flag adminofthegapers (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Only way you’re making money on women’s sports is if they’re all in bikinis
  • 1 0
 @adminofthegapers: grow TF up you idiot
  • 5 0
 I really like Formation because unlike Rampage, Formation seems to still in some way be related to the sport I do. And, whilst the skill of all of the women riders is way beyond what I will ever achieve, they do at least have the decency to look slightly nervous about riding off cliffs, which does a better job of communicating just how insane the size and the steepness of the features they are hitting is.
  • 1 0
 I agree with that plus I thought the editing was great and it made it more entertaining to watch the Rampage, well at least the live portion of rampage.
  • 8 0
 Not cool
  • 4 1
 Would be good for pinkbike to find out more about this. Hard to comment when the facts are so scarce. Big supporter of women's riding and keen to understand what is behind this as at face value is seems a retrograde step....
  • 9 4
 Seems to have served its purpose, let a few women into rampage and see how they do
  • 3 0
 *invite a few women
  • 1 1
 @somebody-else: well they clearly where dudes were in 2003 so you’re watering down the field, but I’m fine with letting them in. Inviting is reserved for people who deserve to be there.
  • 4 0
 I hope they go out and just do an unsanctioned progression session anyway, it'd be a bummer for these women to lose momentum.
  • 6 0
 No reason why?
  • 4 2
 This is an opportunity for a company/business to step up and make this happen. The women's market has a lot of growth potential as demonstrated over the last several years.
  • 12 12
 Truth is women don't give a dime about women's freeride (as well as most other sports) and men aren't particularly fond of looking at strong independent dressed women doing smth better than them. Thus the outcome
  • 3 0
 Por que
  • 9 10
 all the simps boohooing in the comment section yet none of them would have watched it anyway. maybe some 2 minute highlights a week later. if you want to keep formation going, go support it.
  • 2 1
 In other news MAFS and love island have been renewed for another billion series (inserts face palm emoji)
  • 2 0
 "but we'll keep digging"

hehe
  • 1 0
 lol rip
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044066
Mobile Version of Website