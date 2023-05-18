Red Bull Formation Cancelled For 2023

Red Bull Formation has announced it will not return for its fourth edition this May.

“Red Bull Formation has been postponed for 2023. We are excited to be working with the athletes and select industry leaders to best evolve the event in anticipation of its return.” — Red Bull

Red Bull Formation was formed to create a future path for women in freeride mountain biking. Last year was a spectacular event. We saw the sport progress in ways we didn’t think was possible in such a short amount of time, and it proves how much talent there is in the women’s field that needs the opportunity to blossom. — Red Bull Formation Co-Founder Katie Holden

Kelsey Toevs working on Pinkbike's all-female media team in 2023. Photo: Katie Lozancich

The freeride event is designed for women riders to build and ride lines in the Utah desert whilst providing mentorship, community, and the chance to break barriers and further develop women's freeriding.Earlier this year the April event was delayed to the fall, and then over the past few days we heard rumblings it was cancelled altogether for 2023. We reached out to the organizers, who confirmed it.No word on the challenges that led to its cancellation, but we'll keep digging. The event has been a huge success as a global stage for women in freeride, and this news will come as a disappointment to many.Below are some highlights from the 2022 event.