Red Bull Formation Returns in 2021

Apr 7, 2021
by Sarah Moore  
Photo by Paris Gore Red Bull
Hannah Bergemann was the first to drop at the first Red Bull Formation session in 2019. Photos by Paris Gore / Red Bull


Women's freeride mountain biking progression session Red Bull Formation will once again be taking place again in 2021. Eight top athletes from Canada, New Zealand, the United States, the UK, Argentina and Sweden will head to Southern Utah from May 24th to June 1st.


bigquotesThe inaugural 2019 event was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. The past 18-months have seen an acceleration of progression in the women’s field, with new talent, an abundance of tricks, and added opportunities to pursue freeriding as a career within mountain biking as a result.

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2021 event will welcome 8 of the top athletes back to the camp alongside a selection of industry mentors and peers that will help guide and coach the athletes throughout the week. Together they will work to create top-to-bottom lines that will illustrate their skill, style, and power on the terrain.

Red Bull Formation is a women’s big-mountain progression session. The event’s goals include progressing and developing the women’s freeride field, shining a spotlight on the athletes through media and storytelling, and ultimately creating a future path for women in freeride mountain biking.Red Bull Formation

To see our coverage from the inaugural 2019 Red Bull Formation, click here.


Photo by Paris Gore Red Bull


2021 INVITED ATHLETES
Casey Brown (CAN)
Vaea Verbeeck (CAN)
Vinny Armstrong (NZ)
Jess Blewitt (NZ)
Sam Soriano (USA)
Chelsea Kimball (USA)
Hannah Bergemann (USA)
Vero Sandler (UK)
1st Alternate: Camila Nogueira (ARG)
2nd Alternate: Alma Wiggberg (SWE)


bigquotesThe first year of Red Bull Formation was a huge step in the progression of women’s freeriding. It proved that there is space for women in that realm, and that people want to see and are inspired by the content. The significance of having Formation for pushing women’s freeriding is that it provides a platform for women to collaborate which accelerates the sport’s progression.Hannah Bergemann

bigquotesStrength in numbers means visibility.Casey Brown

bigquotesIt highlighted that everything girls have been dreaming of for ages is possible.Vero Sandler

bigquotesIt’s a taste of seeing what is possible. There are a lot of talented girls we have no idea about that are chomping at the bit, now they will push themselves, having Red Bull Formation as a target.Vaea Verbeeck

bigquotesFormation made me hungry and motivated because there is a space.Vinny Armstrong

bigquotesMy broad goals for Formation are to use the event as an opportunity to collaborate with other women to progress the sport, produce more media of women’s freeride mountain biking, and ultimately inspire the next-gen to keep taking it further.Hannah Bergemann

bigquotesI’m so excited and honored to be invited to Formation. Being in the desert with some of the raddest women, many of them I have looked up to for years, building and riding our own lines is something that I’ve looked forward to since I switched to freeride. Formation has become the pinnacle of progressing women’s freeride, finally giving the proper attention that women’s freeride has lacked for so many years. I hope that impact that Formation has will continue to inspire other girls who have aspirations in freeride, progressing the sport further and further.Sam Soriano


Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Casey Brown Chelsea Kimball Hannah Bergemann Vaea Verbeeck Vero Sandler Vinny Armstrong Formation Women's MTB


20 Comments

  • 22 0
 Freeride Miller needs an invite!
  • 10 0
 Awesome news! Congrats to all the invited riders!
  • 10 1
 So Rampage is on
  • 6 0
 Is it weird that there is no mention of Micayla?
  • 4 0
 Glad that it's being brought back, but there are more than 8 riders deserving. They need more numbers. Could of easily made it 12-16 for the invite list.
  • 5 2
 When I read "formations" I thought in the aeronautical sense and was like wait, synchronized rampage?!!! Jumping in formation!!!! Awesome!!! But this is cool as well.
  • 2 2
 New to mountain biking then are you?
  • 4 0
 Chelsea...yes!!
  • 4 0
 Rad!
  • 2 0
 So sick to see Jess Blewitt getting an invite and some recognition, very well deserved!
  • 2 0
 Very looking forward to this. Some of my favorite riders there. Vaea Verbeeeeeeck!
  • 5 4
 There needs to be more riders included. Then in a few years we can see a female rider in rampage. Get it done.
  • 6 0
 In reference to seeing a female rider in the current Rampage format- that is a terrible idea for many reasons.

1. You have to take away a spot from a gnarly rider who deserves to be there so a token female rider can compete among the men to make the event can seem "woke progressive". I can guarantee that's the marketing BS NBC will pull.

2. You're playing into the BS idea that women can only prove themselves by competing against men.

3. Rampage needs to strictly limit the number of riders for various reasons. We already went over this "more riders" scenario years ago- it didn't work out well.

Keep it separate. Let the women shred in their own event where they get the well deserved attention and have the sole discretion to create the lines they want to shred without the pressures of competing or interfering with what the men are doing and the lines they're building. Also sponsors don't care about how well you do against a different gender.
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: nailed it
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: I don't think you read that comment correctly. I think what the OP was trying to say was more women should be invited to Formations so that the Women's freeride talent pool would be bigger which in turn would elevate some of them into being able to qualify for Rampage.
  • 3 0
 im HERE for it
  • 1 0
 hell yeah sisters. get some.
  • 2 1
 Hopefully Jess doesn't blowitt
  • 1 1
 Hahahah
  • 2 0
 Brilliant new this

Post a Comment



