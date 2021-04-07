Red Bull Formation Returns in 2021

The inaugural 2019 event was a transformative moment for women’s freeriding, marking a tangible shift in the scene. The past 18-months have seen an acceleration of progression in the women’s field, with new talent, an abundance of tricks, and added opportunities to pursue freeriding as a career within mountain biking as a result.



After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the 2021 event will welcome 8 of the top athletes back to the camp alongside a selection of industry mentors and peers that will help guide and coach the athletes throughout the week. Together they will work to create top-to-bottom lines that will illustrate their skill, style, and power on the terrain.



Red Bull Formation is a women’s big-mountain progression session. The event’s goals include progressing and developing the women’s freeride field, shining a spotlight on the athletes through media and storytelling, and ultimately creating a future path for women in freeride mountain biking. — Red Bull Formation