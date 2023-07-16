Red Bull Hardline is Cancelled Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

Jul 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Sun down but some very unsettled atmosperics on the way. Hopefully we ll see some more action this weekend

After difficult weather conditions stopped practice on Friday and Saturday's qualifying the organisers of Red Bull Hardline alongside the riders have decided to cancel this year's event.

bigquotesHaving monitored course conditions in collaboration with the riders to provide the best possible chance of putting on a safe event, due to the extreme weather conditions in the Dyfi valley the decision has been made to cancel Red Bull Hardline to ensure the safety of the riders.Red Bull


32 Comments
  • 10 0
 Bah, what a shame. Right call though, it is windy out there today.
  • 1 0
 RIP Red Bull Hardblow 2023
  • 5 2
 Always thought they had it later in the year so the weather wouldn't be as shite. Hopefully they do it later in the year. Kudos to Red Bull for putting riders safety first. Imagine hitting a 90 footer and its so windy your drifting in the air, haha no.
  • 1 0
 In the UK this is usually prime time for weather, however Wales is notorious fir being piss wet all year through
  • 4 1
 Safe is better than sorry: it’s just part of “The process”.

Having said that: gutted for me, obvz, but mainly for the riders, the crews and the spectators

Roll on 2024
  • 4 1
 Disappointed but that's Sumner in the UK hey! So many cool riders there this year, including females. I was so excited and it was going to be epic! Mabey they should go back to end of WC season. Seems better weather.
  • 2 0
 Bummer! But we got to see a lot of cool riding on the course none the less. Jono & Matt Jones, Bernad Kerr and many more has put out some awesome videos on YT the last couple of days
  • 2 1
 Best part of hardline are the "first hits" videos, so we got what we wanted

Shame they can't just reschedule to a few days from now
  • 2 0
 Safety first! In addition, I can now get on my bike myself in almost perfect conditions :-)
  • 2 0
 Red Bull just needs to attach some kite surfing kites to their bikes and rename the event Red Bull Hardblow.
  • 5 4
 And still, there are people claiming to enjoy mountain biking but doing nothing to reduce their carbon footprint. Hypocrites.
  • 3 6
 Go away pest
  • 1 0
 I trust you will enjoy the impending carbon lock downs.
  • 2 0
 Glad to hear it. They need a back up event where they session disgusting rut lines instead.
  • 2 0
 Feeling really bad for Blewitt.
  • 3 2
 Jess’s ankle Blewitt for nothing…
  • 1 0
 @Muddy-Runs: the girls were only sessionong the jumps, was never going to do full timed runs or be part of the show.
  • 2 0
 Weather has been crazy this July. Non stop wind and monsoon rain.
  • 4 0
 Don’t you worry, there will be monstrous heat waves and draught soon enough.
  • 2 0
 Lets hope its rescheduled instead of written off this year.
  • 1 0
 Nope, it's been written off (see Gee Atherton's insta post).
  • 1 0
 Yh been super windy here yesterday 50 mph gusts in July , f*ck what a shame , no hope of reschedule.... ;(;(
  • 1 0
 The reliable british 'summer' strikes again...
  • 1 3
 The forecast looks pretty civilised to me...sub 20°...less than 1mm rain each day...
  • 5 0
 its blowing 50___________. dyfi webcam is shaking vigorously I would want to bike to the shops in that wind let alone fly to the moon
  • 3 0
 I think it's the wind that's the problem. Bernard Kerr explains in his video from yesterday that if the wind suddenly picks up as you go off one of the drops or jumps it could be really dangerous.
  • 3 0
 @edspratt:
dyfi osprey webcam it has been blowing hard most of the morning
www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsUmZQKcvIs
  • 3 0
 It's windy and gusts of 10-12 m/s are not fun when launching a 90 footer, I presume.
  • 4 0
 @kiisseli: its not fun when jumping a 9 footer, yet alone 90 footer
  • 1 2
 might be due to the wind also... rain can cause lots of issues on such big figures I'm sure the other basic DH stuff is manageable tho
  • 2 1
 It's the wind, even if the forecast is only for a moderate wind, add in the extra height up a mountain and a valley to channel the wind and you have a recipe for very unpredictable conditions. It's the right decision
  • 1 0
 What would the colonies know about civilised





