Red Bull Hardline Qualifying Postponed Due to High Levels of Wind

Jul 24, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Charlie battling one of the smaller gaps

The organisers of Hardline have announced qualifying is postponed due to the current levels of wind on site.

Originally, the qualifiers for Hardline were to start at 2 pm local time, but with the current weather, the organisers have pushed this back. Currently, the plan is to hold qualifying runs at 5 pm local time today, but everything is being closely monitored to ensure the highest level of safety for the riders.

bigquotesDue to the current levels of wind on site, the decision has been made to postpone today’s Red Bull Hardline qualifiers, previously due to go live on Red Bull TV at 2 pm BST. This is to ensure the safety of the riders which is of utmost importance.

We are closely monitoring the situation and are hoping to run a rescheduled qualifiers at 5 pm BST today (Saturday).

Once riding gets underway you can watch the live stream of qualifying here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline


Must Read This Week
Amaury Pierron & Commencal 21 Team Manager Apologize for Instagram Stories
88130 views
Update: Full Rider List Announced for Red Bull Hardline
62587 views
Florida Man Bitten By Alligator After Falling Off Trail
50675 views
Check Out: Futuristic Handlebars, New Saddles, Back Protection, & More
39524 views
Canada to Reopen Borders for Nonessential Travel
32171 views
Round Up: 15 Olympic Edition Bikes
30072 views
Video: Chromag Announces Full Suspension Kid's Bike - 'The Minor Threat'
29368 views
First Ever Two-Speed Olympic BMX Bike Uses Modified Zee Drivetrain
28904 views

10 Comments

  • 12 0
 The whole course is a safety issue wind or no wind lol. But glad they are watching out for the guys.
  • 6 1
 Typical, 7 days of 28-32c weather and then it goes pete tong for race weekend!
  • 3 0
 Good old Welsh weather, desert conditions one minute, deluge the next.
  • 3 0
 dunnunnit da dunt da dunt.................SAAAAAAILLLL!
  • 3 0
 Well, that's blown it.
  • 4 2
 Qualifying wont be a breeze
  • 1 0
 The wind is levelling up.
  • 1 0
 The track must be mind blowing right now
  • 2 1
 new sport time! Kite mountain biking! no battery, no fucking pedals!
  • 1 0
 Parp!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007990
Mobile Version of Website