Red Bull Hardline Qualifying Postponed Due to High Levels of Wind

The organisers of Hardline have announced qualifying is postponed due to the current levels of wind on site.
Originally, the qualifiers for Hardline were to start at 2 pm local time, but with the current weather, the organisers have pushed this back. Currently, the plan is to hold qualifying runs at 5 pm local time today, but everything is being closely monitored to ensure the highest level of safety for the riders.
|Due to the current levels of wind on site, the decision has been made to postpone today’s Red Bull Hardline qualifiers, previously due to go live on Red Bull TV at 2 pm BST. This is to ensure the safety of the riders which is of utmost importance.
We are closely monitoring the situation and are hoping to run a rescheduled qualifiers at 5 pm BST today (Saturday).
Once riding gets underway you can watch the live stream of qualifying here
.
