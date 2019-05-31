PRESS RELEASES

Red Bull Hardline Returns for 2019

May 31, 2019
by Red Bull Bike  
During the 2018 Redbull Hardline downhill race.

PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Bike

The toughest downhill mountain bike race in the world, Red Bull Hardline, returns to the hills of Dinas Mawddwy, Wales on 15th September for the sixth year.

Hard by name, hard by nature, Red Bull Hardline isn’t a race for the faint-hearted. Built by local riding legend Dan Atherton on a remote Welsh mountain, the course combines epic gap jumps, giant slab rolls and tight wooded sections. The star of the show is the road gap – a huge booter sending the riders over a road back into the trees. It's 26ft high and rider trajectory is around 55ft (the height of four double-decker buses). Riders have to come off the gap at full speed to clear the road and land heavily into a big berm which transfers them back into the trees.


The 2018 edition saw home favourite Gee Atherton taking home the trophy for the first time after a nail-biting final in front 3,000 spectators. Bernard Kerr came in second with Charlie Hatton in third.

In 2018, twenty riders battled the wet conditions in qualifying. The weather and the long technical course proved difficult for some riders to handle with past winners such as Craig Evans failing to qualify. In the finals, Gee Atherton took the win for the first time in the race’s history after an epic battle between with Benard Kerr and Charle Hatton.

500 tickets will be made available for each day and tickets are sold per car, meaning you can pack up with your friends and prepare for a legendary day out for just £40 + booking fee (max five people per car). In 2019, spectators will again have access to more of the course than in previous years with viewing areas accessible further up the track.


Early bird tickets are available from 8 am on June 1 until midnight on June 9. Saturday tickets cost £20 and Sunday cost £40 per car. From June 10 the remaining tickets will cost £30 on Saturday and £50 on Sunday per car.

For more information and to buy tickets please visit redbull.com/hardline.

All the action from the finals will be broadcast live on Red Bull TV.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Same weekend as Ard Moors Enduro grrrrrrr really wanted to go to hard-line this year!
  • + 2
 Sweet.
  • + 2
 Well, I'm excited!
  • + 1
 Can't wait

