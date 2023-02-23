Red Bull Hardline Returns for 2023

Feb 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
4th place for Charlie Hatton. Charlie really is on a roll at the moment - it could be a good outside bet for tomorrows race


Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales’ Dyfi Valley July 15 -16 for the ninth edition of the event.

The Red Bull Hardline course is again designed by Dan Atherton and will follow on from last year's event where huge 86ft gaps were added in for riders to hit in their race runs. It will be interesting to see which riders attend this year's race as it falls during the middle of the World Cup season instead of its normal spot at the end of the race season in late September.

The event continues to be a Gold Standard Trash Free Trails event with attendees encouraged to bring their own water bottles, race marshalls collecting litter left along the course and areas for old kit to be donated to a local youth cycling project.

Tickets for the event are available now here.

For more information about the event visit www.redbull.com/hardline.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Press Releases Red Bull Hardline


Must Read This Week
Meet The All New Transition Smuggler
69183 views
First Look: Hope's New Pro 5 Hubs
61462 views
First Look: The Vasttech Veli is Even Stranger Than It Seems
53435 views
Slack Randoms: The History of Honda's Bicycle Gearboxes, Sam Hill Back on a DH Bike & More
42704 views
First Look: Gemini's 99-Gram Carbon Handlebar is Made-to-Order
39694 views
Results: Jackson Goldstone & Sian A'Hern Win the Thredbo Cannonball DH 2023
34439 views
Funn Releases New FastAir Hi-Flow Tubeless Valves
33930 views
Crankworx Announces DH Plans for 2023 Including $130,000 Prize Money & Rob Warner On the Mic
31684 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Oof that's an expensive day out. I'll be watching at home by candlelight wearing 2 jumpers.
  • 1 0
 I believe they are called 'sweaters' Wink





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.026780
Mobile Version of Website