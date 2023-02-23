Red Bull Hardline Returns for 2023

Red Bull Hardline returns to Wales’ Dyfi Valley July 15 -16 for the ninth edition of the event.
The Red Bull Hardline course is again designed by Dan Atherton and will follow on from last year's event where huge 86ft gaps were added in for riders to hit in their race runs. It will be interesting to see which riders attend this year's race as it falls during the middle of the World Cup season instead of its normal spot at the end of the race season in late September.
The event continues to be a Gold Standard Trash Free Trails event
with attendees encouraged to bring their own water bottles, race marshalls collecting litter left along the course and areas for old kit to be donated to a local youth cycling project.
Tickets for the event are available now here
.
For more information about the event visit www.redbull.com/hardline
.
2 Comments